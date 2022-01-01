Taco Dumbo 1385 Broadway

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Choose Any 3 Tacos
Guacamole & Chips
Baja Bowl

Tacos

Choose Any 3 Tacos

$11.75
Chicken Tinga

$3.95

(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro

Braised Short Rib

$4.95

(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde

Charred Cauliflower

$3.95

(GF, Vegan) Charred cauliflower, black bean mash, shaved white cabbage, toasted sunflower seeds, pickled onion

Shroom Duo

$3.95

(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale

Carnitas

$4.95

(GF) Local, pasture-raised green-chile pork, verdolagas, salsa verde, radish, green cabbage

Roasted Fish

$4.95

(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla

Salads & Bowls

Shaka Salad

$10.75

(GF, Vegan) Crisp romaine, red cabbage, candy stripe beets, olives, roasted corn, braised black beans, pickled carrots, celeriac, roasted hominy, cilantro. Topped with tomatillo vinaigrette

Baja Bowl

$10.75

(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.

Kale Salad

$10.75

(GF, Vegan) Baby kale, arugula, golden beets, kabocha squash, raisins, sweet chili vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Crisp romaine, roasted poblano peppers, toasted hominy, corn, pico di gallo, salted pepitas, cotija cheese, served in our house made vegan caesar dressing

Sides

Tortilla Soup

$3.95

(GF, Vegan) Roasted poblano and tomatoes, red fresno pepper, morita chilli, lime juice. Topped with avocado and corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$4.95

(GF, Vegan) Fresh avocado, serrano pepper, onion, lime, heirloom tomato, pepitas. Served with salted corn tortilla chips.

Street Corn

$4.95

(GF, Vegan) Char-roasted corn rubbed in chili lime powder. Served with vegan poblano crema and a side of red cabbage slaw.

Rice & Beans

$2.95

(GF, Vegan) Lime-infused brown rice topped with braised black beans

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

(GF, Vegan) Roasted tomatillos, fresh morita chilis, lime, cilantro. Served with salted corn tortilla chips.

Small Shaka Salad

$4.95

(GF, Vegan) Crisp romaine, red cabbage, candy stripe beets, olives, roasted corn, braised black beans, pickled carrots, celeriac, roasted hominy, cilantro. Topped with tomatillo vinaigrette

Quesadilla

$4.95

(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$2.50
Copra Organic Coconut Water

$5.00

Organic young Thai coconut water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Mexico

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Traditional naturally flavored fruit soda from Mexico

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Traditional naturally flavored fruit soda from Mexico

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

traditional naturally flavored fruit soda from Mexico

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.00

Jarritos Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$3.00

Box Lunches

Box Lunch #1

$12.95

Two tacos and choice of side. 10 person minimum.

Box Lunch #2

$14.95

Three tacos and choice of side. 10 person minimum.

Box Lunch #3

$14.95

Choice of bowl and choice of side. 10 box minimum.

Build-Your-Own Taco Bar

10 person minimum. Includes: house-made organic corn tortillas, lime-infused brown rice, braised black beans, guacamole, salsa verde and salsa roja, organic corn tortilla chips, cotija cheese, pickled onion, green and red cabbage slaw, and vegan poblano crema

A La Carte Food

Taco Box

$95.00

Choose 4 different taco options in each box. All tacos served on house-made organic corn tortillas.

A La Carte Drinks

A La Carte Pitchers

Fresh-Pressed Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Serves 4-6. Cazadores tequila, Cointreau, fresh-squeezed lime juice, agave

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Serves 4-6. House-made jalapeno tequila, fresh-squeezed watermelon, Islay scotch, Cointreau, fresh-squeezed lime juice

Piña Colada Pitcher

$45.00

Serves 4-6. El Dorado rum, coconut milk, fresh-squeezed pineapple juice, amaro, sugarcane, topped with Goslings rum

House-Made Seasonal Sangria Pitcher

$35.00

Serves 6-8. Rose, Cointreau, seasonal fruit and berries, lemon

House-Made Seasonal Aqua Fresca

$20.00

Serves 6-8. Ask us for seasonal flavors!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1385 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Taco Dumbo image
Taco Dumbo image

