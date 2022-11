Taco Fiesta

Burritos

An entire meal wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla. Top it off with your choice of 7 homemade, delicious salasas. Make it a Chimichanga- deep fry your burrito, served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Get your burrito enchilada style topped with Jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream or have your burrito on a platter served with Mexican rice, refried pinto beans or vegetarian black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream.