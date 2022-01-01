Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Flats Riata

review star

No reviews yet

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy Ste 100

austin, TX 78727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Asado
Al Pastor
Pirata

Chips with Sides

Pick 3 (8oz containers)

Pick 3 (8oz containers)

$15.00

chips with your choice of three 8 ounce dips

Queso w/ Chips

Queso w/ Chips

$16.00+

chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno

Guacamole w/ Chips

Guacamole w/ Chips

$9.00+

chips with avocado, lime, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno

Salsa w/ Chips

Salsa w/ Chips

$9.00+

chips with a salsa of your choice

Appetizers

Caldo De Pollo

Caldo De Pollo

$9.00

chicken, carrots, onion, celery, tomato, green beans, chicken broth

Panchos

Panchos

escabeche, pico de gallo, onions, american cheese, cilantro, guacamole

Papas

Papas

$6.00Out of stock

house made hand cut fries served with aioli and ketchup

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo

Daily Greens

Daily Greens

$8.00

mixed greens, strawberry, blueberry, walnuts, pineapple, red onion, jicama, citrus vinagrette

Flautas

Flautas

$10.00

corn flautas, cabbage, guac, crema fresca, queso fresco

Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.50

spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$6.00

slow smoked beef tongue, beef roll, beef cheek, fried garlic, onion, cilantro

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$6.50

grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, cilantro

Carnitas

Carnitas

$5.00

slow smoked pork shoulder, onion, cilantro, radish

Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$6.00

shredded chicken in a rich mole sauce, mexican rice, refried black beans, cilantro

Chilango Shrimp

Chilango Shrimp

$6.50

grilled or battered wild gulf caught shrimp, seasoned cabbage, avocado, fried leeks, cilanto, aioli

Chori-Queso

Chori-Queso

$6.00

chorizo or mushrooms, grilled jack cheese, grilled onion, cilantro

El Hippie

El Hippie

$5.50

grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, escabeche, grilled onion, guacamole

El Nino

El Nino

$3.00

refried black beans, shredded yellow american cheese

Fish Al Pastor

Fish Al Pastor

$7.50

fresh seasonal catch, al pastor sauce, onion, cilantro, pineapple

Gringa

Gringa

$6.00

grilled jack cheese, spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple

Pescadito

Pescadito

$7.50

fresh seasonal catch, seasoned cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Pirata

Pirata

$7.00

grilled jack cheese, grilled beef fajita, refried black beans, grilled onion, cilantro

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$6.00

grilled chicken breast, seasoned cabbage, aioli, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado

Suadero (Brisket)

Suadero (Brisket)

$6.00

brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada

The Austinite

The Austinite

$3.50

refried black beans, fresh spinach, avocado

Make It’Yourself

$1.50

Sides

Refried Black Beans

Refried Black Beans

$3.00+

refried black beans and queso fresco

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.00+

mexican rice, tomato, guajillo pepper, salt

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$3.00+

chopped tomato, jalapeno, onion, cilantro

Escabeche

Escabeche

$5.00+

jalapeno, onion, garlic, and carrots pickled in house daily

Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

hand made daily

Corn Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

hand made daily

Add Ons

Avocado Slice

$1.00

Protein (On the side)

Sauce Options

2 oz Queso

$1.50

2 oz Guac

$2.00

2 oz Pico de Gallo

$1.25

2 oz Escabeche

$2.00

8 oz Salsa Roja (No Chips)

$3.00

8 oz Salsa Verde (No Chips)

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda (Bottle)

$4.00

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$4.00

Richards Rain Water (Bottle)

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

10 oz Milk

$2.00

10 oz Orange Juice

$3.00

16 Oz Watermelon Agua Fresca(TOGO ONLY)

$5.00Out of stock

To Go Cocktails

To Go 16 Oz Spicy Frozen

$14.00

To Go 16 oz Margarita Casera

$12.00

To Go 16 oz Tres

$12.00

To Go 16 oz Palomita

$10.00

To Go 16 oz Mexico City Sour

$12.00

To Go 16 oz Moscow Macho

$10.00

To Go Oaxacan Wipeout

$11.00

To Go No-Mah Mes

$12.00

To Go Agave Old Fashioned

$11.00

Michelada Ojo Rojo

$7.00

clamato, worcestershire, tabasco, lime, salt, pepper, house mexican lager

To Go La Sancha

$14.00

vida mezcal, triple sec, lime, house-made hibiscus syrup

To Go Beer

Founder's All Day IPA

$7.00

Meanwhile Disco in the Panic Room

$7.00

PHP Jellyfish

$7.50

Thirsty Goat

$7.00

Zilker Parks & Rec

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00Out of stock

Friends & Allies Blackberry Berliner Weisse

$5.50

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.00

512 Helles Lager

$5.00

Meanwhile German Pilsner

$5.00

Zilker Schwarzbier

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy Ste 100, austin, TX 78727

