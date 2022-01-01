Taco Flats Riata
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12221 Riata Trace Pkwy Ste 100, austin, TX 78727
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine (Originally at 183/Research)
No Reviews
6001 West Parmer Lane Austin, TX 78727
View restaurant
Michi Ramen - Spicewood Springs @ Asia Market
No Reviews
8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115 Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant