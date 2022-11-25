Main picView gallery
Little Gordo Creemee Stand

No reviews yet

71 South Union Street

Burlington, VT 05401

ICE CREEM

House made soft serve and hard ice creem! Flavors change weekly.

WIZARDS

A wizard is a blizzard. House soft serve blended with toppings, served in a 12 oz cup.

Peanut Butter Baby

$8.00

Choice of creemee blended with peanuts, reeses pieces, and peanut butter.

Smores

$8.00

Choice of creemee blended with graham cracker and chocolate sauce, topped with toasted fluff.

Build Your Own

$8.00

Choose a creemee flavor and whatever toppings you want!

TREATS

Puppy Sundae (For Dogs)

$3.00

A spot of ice creem with peanut butter and a dog biscuit for your furry friend.

Milkshake

$6.00

Choose an ice creem flavor you like and turn it into a shake! You can even add toppings if you want.

Float

$6.00

It's an ice creem float! Nostalgic and fun.

Choco Taco

$8.00

House made waffle cone, vanilla ice creem, chocolate dip and sprinkles.

Curly Girl Pops

$4.50

Locally made plant based popsicles (v, gf)

Creem Pop

$2.50

Vanilla ice creem, waffle cone, dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles. Served on a skewer just like a cake pop.

DRINKS

Pamplemousse La Croix

$1.25

12 oz can

Malta Goya

$3.00

Mexican malt beverage (NA). Polarizing and fun! Try it with your friends!

Root Beer

$3.00

IBC baby

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

House made hot chocolate. Incredibly rich, and so so delicious.

WAFFLES

THE WAFFLE

$5.00

House made Belgian waffle! Crispy, fluffy and delicious. Add toppings!

SKI SLOPE SPECIAL

$6.00

House made Belgian waffle with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

WAFFLE SUNDAE

$10.00

This is just so good. House Belgian waffle with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar, topped with up to three flavors of ice creem. Add more toppings if you want. V good with whipped creem and maple syrup.

BLUEBERRIES N CREEM

$7.50

House Belgian waffle with blueberry compote and fresh whipped creem.

ICE CREEM CAKE!!!

Custom made ice creem cake, just for you! Choose up to two flavors of ice creem, and toppings for the bottom, middle, and top. Cakes will be ready to pick up two business days after order.

ICE CREEM CAKE

$35.00+

Custom ice creem cake, made just for you! Choose up to two flavors of ice creem, and toppings for the bottom, middle, and top. Cakes will be ready to pick up two business days after order (not in 15-20 minutes). If you would like to pick up your cake at a particular time, feel free to include your preference under "special instructions" when you go to check out. Thank you!

PRE-PACKED PINTS

Vanilla Orange Curd

$8.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creemees, Scoops, Waffles, Hot Chocolate and more!

Location

71 South Union Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

