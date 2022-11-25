Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Little Gordo Creemee Stand
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Creemees, Scoops, Waffles, Hot Chocolate and more!
Location
71 South Union Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Gallery
