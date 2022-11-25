Little Gordo Creemee Stand

ICE CREEM CAKE

$35.00 +

Custom ice creem cake, made just for you! Choose up to two flavors of ice creem, and toppings for the bottom, middle, and top. Cakes will be ready to pick up two business days after order (not in 15-20 minutes). If you would like to pick up your cake at a particular time, feel free to include your preference under "special instructions" when you go to check out. Thank you!