Taco Gordo

PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ORDER

*IF ONLINE ORDERING IS OFF, IT MEANS WE ARE VERY BUSY WITH IN PERSON DINING. TAKEOUT CAN ALWAYS BE ORDERED IN PERSON AND WILL BE READY QUICKLY* 1. Order ETAs are very reliable, and you will receive a text when your order is ready. Just FYI orders will not be made more quickly if you show up early. 2. We are no longer accommodating scheduled pickups. Orders are generally ready within 15-30min online and within 15min if placed in person. 3. When you arrive, go to the PICK UP HERE sign and give us your name and we'll grab your order. 4. Sauces and toppings are available for you at the shop when you pickup. Please note that due to rising costs, pickled onions and pickled chiles are now for sale and you can find them under "SIDES" 5. Thank you!!!!