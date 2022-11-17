Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Taco Gordo

150 Reviews

$

208 North Winooski Ave

Burlington, VT 05401





Carnitas Taco
The Gordo Burrito Supreme
Tinga Taco

FOOD

PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ORDER

*IF ONLINE ORDERING IS OFF, IT MEANS WE ARE VERY BUSY WITH IN PERSON DINING. TAKEOUT CAN ALWAYS BE ORDERED IN PERSON AND WILL BE READY QUICKLY* 1. Order ETAs are very reliable, and you will receive a text when your order is ready. Just FYI orders will not be made more quickly if you show up early. 2. We are no longer accommodating scheduled pickups. Orders are generally ready within 15-30min online and within 15min if placed in person. 3. When you arrive, go to the PICK UP HERE sign and give us your name and we'll grab your order. 4. Sauces and toppings are available for you at the shop when you pickup. Please note that due to rising costs, pickled onions and pickled chiles are now for sale and you can find them under "SIDES" 5. Thank you!!!!

ORDER NOTES

Dietary restrictions, allergies, or anything else you need us to know can go here! *PLEASE NOTE WE ARE NO LONGER ACCOMMODATING SCHEDULED PICKUPS*

Chips

Chips

$4.00

fried fresh daily, served with house salsa roja. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.50

avocados, fresh lime juice, salt. 4oz cup. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$8.00

roasted sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, queso cotija, citrus vinaigrette. VEGETARIAN + GLUTEN FREE (can be VEGAN with no cotija)

Tamales

Tamales

$3.00Out of stock

Tamales!!! Made with fresh masa from All Souls Tortilleria. All tamales are gluten free. Chile + Cheese tamales are vegetarian.

Pozole

Pozole

$6.00

Traditional Mexican soup with pork and hominy (corn). Served with shredded cabbage and cilantro.

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00Out of stock

fried brussels sprouts with chipotle cranberry salsa, orange supremes, pepitas, and cilantro. (vegan, GF)

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

slow-cooked pork shoulder. GLUTEN FREE.

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$5.00

chicken braised in house adobo. GLUTEN FREE

Bean Taco

Bean Taco

$3.00

grandma's recipe. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00Out of stock
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$5.00

dry-rubbed, 16-hour chopped brisket. GLUTEN FREE.

Nopal Taco

$5.00

cactus blanched and grilled with poblano peppers and garlic. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE

Crispy Boi Tostada

$6.00

beans, seasoned ground beef, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and crema on a cripsy tostada shell. GLUTEN FREE

Guacostada

$6.00

beans, guacamole, shredded lettuce, crema and salsa roja on a crispy tostada shell. VEGETARIAN + GLUTEN FREE

The Gordo Burrito

The Gordo Burrito

$12.75

rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde (contains cilantro), shredded cabbage, cilantro

The Gordo Burrito Supreme

The Gordo Burrito Supreme

$13.75

rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde (contains cilantro), cheese, crema, shredded cabbage, cilantro, rolled on a fresh flour tortilla

SIDES

ChocoTacos!!!

ChocoTacos!!!

$8.00

Fresh waffle cone stuffed with Little Gordo ice cream and dipped in chocolate

Ice Creem!!!

Ice Creem!!!

$10.00

Our pals at Little Gordo Creemee Stand will be making pints all winter long, and a limited quantity will be available here and in person at the shop.

HOUSE DRINKS

Takeout Marg LOL

Takeout Marg LOL

$12.00

our house marg: sauza silver tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar. just add ice and enjoy! *Alcoholic beverages are AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ONLY WITH VALID ID--If you order for delivery it will be taken off your check and NOT delivered*

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$3.00

mexican lager, crisp and refreshing. 4.4% 12oz

Little Sip IPA

Little Sip IPA

$8.00

16oz can of juicy, fruit-forward IPA from Lawson's. 6.2% *Alcoholic beverages are AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ONLY WITH VALID ID--If you order for delivery it will be taken off your check and NOT delivered*

N/A DRINKS

Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

Horchata is back! Our dairy-free horchata is made entirely in house with a from-scratch cashew milk! 12oz cup.

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$4.00

12oz cup of house-made hibiscus agua fresca. Floral! Tart! Sweet! It's got it all.

Glass Bottle Coke

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottle Coca Cola made with cane sugar!

Jarritos GFruit

$4.00

Tepache

$4.00

lightly fermented pineapple beverage

MERCH

Salmon Pocket Tee

Salmon Pocket Tee

$25.00

New Taco Gordo Pocket Tee! "Taco Gordo" on front pocket and Pineapple printed on the back! Printed locally by Unknown Arts!

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00

Navy blue beanie with "Taco Gordo" and our Pineapple logo embroidered by New Duds!

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Taco Gordo Hat! Classic snap-back in black. One size fits all.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Taco Gordo tote to hold all your tacos, burritos and margs!!!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full-service bar and taqueria in the heart of the Old North End!

Location

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Taco Gordo image
Taco Gordo image





