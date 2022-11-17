Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Taco Gordo
150 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full-service bar and taqueria in the heart of the Old North End!
Location
208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
No Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Burlington
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurant