Taco Gourmet Simply Fresh
3530 W Temple Ave
Suite A and B
Pomona, CA 91768
LUNCH
- BARE-RRITO
Your favorite burrito without a tortilla served with your choice of protein over a bed of rice, beans, onions with cilantro, tomate and salsa$11.49
- BURRITO
served on a flour tortilla with you choice of protein, rice, beans.onions with cilantro & salsa$13.49
- WET BURRITO GREEN
served on a flour tortilla with you choice of protein, rice, beans.onions with cilantro. wet with Green salsa, cheese, tomato,guacamole and sour cream$14.49
- WET BURRITO RED
served on a flour tortilla with you choice of protein, rice, beans.onions with cilantro. wet with red salsa, cheese, tomato,guacamole and sour cream$14.49
- WET BURRITO DIVORCE
served on a flour tortilla with you choice of protein, rice, beans.onions with cilantro. wet with red and Green salsa, cheese, tomato,guacamole and sour cream$14.49
- TACO ala carte
Single taco with homemade tortilla with your choice of protein, onions with cilantro and salsa$3.50
- TACO PLATE
Taco Plate served with 3 tacos with your choice of protein, rice ,beans, onions with cilantro & Salsa.$12.99
- FISH TACO ala carte
served with Mayonnaise, onions with cilantro, tomato, cabbage and mild salsa$3.75
- FISH TACO PLATE
2 tacos, rice and beans mayonaise, cabbage tomato and mild salsa$10.99
- FISH BURRITO
served on a flour tortilla fish, rice, beans, cabbage, mayonaise, onions with cilantro & salsa$13.99
- QUESADILLA WITH MEAT
served with choice of protein, onions with cilantro, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa$11.75
- PLAIN QUESADILLA$6.99
- FRIES WITH MEAT
Served with choice of beans, protein, cheese, onions with cilantro, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and salsa$11.49
- NACHOS WITH MEAT
Served with choice of beans, protein, cheese, onions with cilantro, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and salsa$11.49
- MULITA
two crispy tortillas with cheeses choice of protein.$9.99
- SOPE
Crispy tortilla with choice of beans, protein, cheese, onions with cilantro, lettuce , tomato and salsa$6.99
- TORTA
Telera bread, with choice of beans, protein, cheese, lettuce, cabbage, onions with cilantro , tomato and salsa$9.99
- ENCHILADA PLATE RED$10.99
- ENCHILADA PLATE GREEN$10.99
- ENCHILADA a la carte$2.00
- CHIPS & SALSA$3.99
- CHIPS & GREEN ENCHILADA SALSA$4.49
- CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$4.49
- CHIPS & HABANERO SALSA$6.99
- CHIPS$1.49
- CHIPS & BEANS$4.99
VEGETARIAN
- TACO BEYOND BEEF Meatless
meatless protein served with tomato, onion s with cilantro$4.25
- TACO GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
meatless protein served with tomato, onion s with cilantro$4.25
- TACO PLATE BEEYOND BEEF Meatless
3 Tacos with choice of beans, rice and onion with cilantro$13.99
- TACO PLATE GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
3 Tacos with choice of beans, rice , onion with cilantro and salsa$13.99
- BARE-RRITO BEYOND BEEF Meatless
Your favorite burrito without a tortilla served with your choice of meatless protein over a bed of rice, beans and salsa.$12.99
- BARE-RRITO GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
Your favorite burrito without a tortilla served with your choice of meatless protein over a bed of rice, beans and salsa.$12.99
- BURRITO BEYOND BEEF Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and Salsa.$14.49
- BURRITO GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and Salsa.$14.49
- WET BURRITO GREEN BEYOND BEEF Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and wet with green salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, tomato and guacamole$15.49
- WET BURRITO GREEN GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and wet with green salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, tomato and guacamole$15.49
- WET BURRITO RED BEYOND BEEF Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and wet with red salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, tomato and guacamole$15.49
- WET BURRITO RED GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and wet with red salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, tomato and guacamole$15.49
- WET BURRITO DIVORCE BEYOND BEEF Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and wet with red and green salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, tomato and guacamole$15.49
- WET BURRITO DIVORCE GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
Choice of rice, beans, fresh onions with cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with protein and wet with red and green salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, tomato and guacamole$15.49
- NACHO BEYOND BEEF Meatless
served with cheese, beans, protein, onions with cilantro, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and salsa$12.75
- FRIES BEYOND BEEF Meatless
served with cheese, beans, protein, onions with cilantro, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and salsa$12.75
- NACHO GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
served with cheese, beans, onions with cilantro, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and salsa$12.75
- FRIES GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
served with cheese, onions with cilantro, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and salsa$12.75
- QUESADILLA BEYOND BEEF Meatless
served with protein, onions with cilantro, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa$12.75
- QUESADILLA GARDEIN CHICKEN Meatless
served with protein, onions with cilantro, tomato , lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa$12.75
- BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE$6.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
3530 W Temple Ave, Suite A and B, Pomona, CA 91768