Taco Guacamole

663 Reviews

$

617A E Main St

Bay Shore, NY 11706

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Supreme
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Single Grill Shrimp Taco

Burritos

Please review the description of the burrito, before ordering.

Original Burrito

$5.85+

served with rice, sour cream, and cheese

Burrito Supreme

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.

Latin Burrito

served with rice, refried bean, sour cream, grilled onions, guacamole, sweet plantains, jalapeños and cheese

Mixed Vegetable Burrito

$5.85+

Served on a whole wheat tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Bean Burrito

$5.50+

served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Chili Cheese Burrito

$6.00+

served with rice, beans, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce, and cheese.

Pineapple Burrito

Served with rice, pineapple and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$11.90

Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled shrimp, a homemade sauce, and cheese.

Mixto Burrito

$10.75

Served with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream and cheese.

Tropical Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Served with grilled chicken, spinach, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.

Grilled Salmon Burrito

$11.90

Served with rice, pico de gallo, grilled salmon, spinach, a homemade sauce and cheese.

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$11.90

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, grilled shrimp, green hot sauce and cheese.

Lava Burrito

$12.37

Served with grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, peppers, onion, rice, jalapeños and cheese.

Burrito BBQ Chicken

$9.72

Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, BBQ Chicken, and cheese. Chips and Salsa on the side.

Volcano Burrito

$6.50+

Served with lettuce, salsa, ground beef, jalapeños, sour cream and cheese. Chips and Salsa on the side.

Crispy Wrap

$9.20

Served with lettuce, chicken tender, a homemade sauce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Spinach Burrito

$5.40+

Served on a whole wheat tortilla with rice, lettuce, spinach, and cheese. Chips and Salsa on the side.

Fajita Wrap

Served with rice, salsa, onions, peppers, and cheese. Chips and Salsa on the side.

Quesadillas

Regular Quesadilla

$4.43+

Only cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Bean Quesadilla

$5.40+

Bean and Cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Spinach Quesadilla

$5.51+

Whole wheat tortilla with Spinach and Mozzarella cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$6.05+

Whole wheat tortilla with grilled mixed vegetables and mozzarella cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$6.48+

Shredded chicken and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.48+

Ground Beef and Cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.56+

Grilled Steak and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.02+

Grilled Chicken and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$6.75+

Grilled Mushroom, Onions, Red bell peppers, and cheese.Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$7.02+

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.64+

Grilled Shrimp with onions, red bell peppers, pico de gallo, jalapeños and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Philly Cheese Quesadilla

$8.10+

Griiled Steak with onions, red bell peppers, mushroom and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.57

Griiled Chicken with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.96

Grilled Steak with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Ground Beef Salad

$10.10

Ground Beef with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Shredded Chicken Salad

$10.10

Shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.20

Grilled Shrimp with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.

Fajita Salad

Bean, Peppers, Onions, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Vegetable Salad

$9.20

Grilled Vegetables with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and mozzarella cheese.

Taco Guaco

Chips, lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of meat

Salad No Meat

$8.64

Beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Order Of 3 Tacos

Order Shredded Chicken Tacos

$8.64

Three shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheese.

Order Beef Tacos

$8.64

Three ground Beef tacos with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheese.

Order Chili Tacos

$9.20

Three tacos with Ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream and cheese.

Order Fish Tacos

$10.80

Three Grilled fish tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.

Order Beans Tacos

$7.00

Three black beans tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Order Grilled Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Three grilled Chicken tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Order Grilled Steak Tacos

$10.75

Three grilled steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.35

Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.

Order Vegetable Tacos

$7.00

Three grilled vegetables tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Single Tacos

Single Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.02

One shredded chicken taco with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheese.

Single Ground Beef Taco

$3.02

One Ground Beef taco with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheese.

Single Chili Taco

$3.24

One taco with Ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream and cheese.

Single Grill Fish Taco

$3.78

One Grilled fish taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce, and cheese.

Single Bean Taco

$2.43

One black bean taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Single Grill Chicken Taco

$3.47

One grilled chicken taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Single Grill Steak Taco

$3.67

One grilled steak taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Single Grill Shrimp Taco

$3.97

One grilled shrimp taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.

Single Veggi Taco

$2.43

One grilled mixed vegetable taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Nacho Platters

Cheese Nachos

$7.85

Served with chips, nacho cheese, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Nachos Bell Grande

$9.50

Served with chips, nacho cheese, ground beef, refried beans, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken & Salsa Nachos

$8.96

Served with chips, nacho cheese, shredded chicken, salsa and sour cream.

Chips w/ Salsa

$3.25

Chips w/ Guacamole

$5.00

Chips w/ Cheese

$4.31

Grill Chicken Nachos

$10.05

Served with chips, nacho cheese, Grilled chicken, Guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Grill Steak Nachos

$10.80

Served with chips, nacho cheese, Grilled steak, Guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Combos #1 #2 #3 #4

#1 Combo

$9.18

Served with a taco and a quesadilla of your choices

#2 Combo

$8.10

#3 Combo

$11.50

#4 Combo

$10.80

Grilled Steak Platter

$10.96

Served with grilled steak, rice, beans and a salad.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$10.24

Served with grilled chicken, rice, beans and a salad.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$12.20

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchilada

$9.75

Grilled chicken and onions wrapped in three corn tortillas with spicy salsa and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, or a salad on the side.

Vegetarian Enchilada

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables and onions wrapped in three corn tortillas with spicy salsa and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, or a salad on the side.

Steak Enchilada

$10.75

Grilled Steak and onions wrapped in three corn tortillas with spicy salsa and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, or a salad on the side.

Shrimp Enchilada

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp and onions wrapped in three corn tortillas with spicy salsa and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, or a salad on the side.

Cheese Enchilada

$7.56

Shredded cheese wrapped in three corn tortillas with spicy salsa and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, or a salad on the side.

Boquitas/Appetizers

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.64

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.86

Onion Rings

$4.59

Hot Chicken Wings

$9.18

French Fries

$3.25

Extras And Sides

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Chips

$2.00+

Rice & Beans

$2.25+

Black Beans

$3.00+

Guacamole

$3.00+

Salsa

$0.50+

Tostones

$3.25

Sweet Plaintains

$3.25

Nacho Cheese

$2.00+

Refried Beans

$1.50+

Rice

$1.50+

Pico de gallo

$0.50+

Order Of 3 Corn Tortillas (soft)

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$0.50+

Large Shrimp Sauce

$3.00

Salad Shell

$1.50

Honduran Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Side De Tajadas Hondureñas

$5.00

Salmon Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Sm Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Salmon Sauce Medium

$1.50

Salmon Sauce Medium

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

617A E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706

