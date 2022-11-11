Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Habitat Springfield

17 Reviews

$$

3325 S Glenstone Ave

Springfield, MO 65804

Popular Items

Chips and Queso
Pollo Loco Quesadilla
The Diablo

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$3.75

Chips and Queso

$5.50

Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Tacos, Burritos and Bowls

The Habitat

$7.50

Your choice (pollo, pork carnitas, carne asada, al pastor, ground beed or barbacoa), organic salad greens, diced tomatoes, jack cheese, and lime crema.

The Outlaw

$7.50

Al pastor, pineapple pico de gallo, salsa verde, cilantro, and queso fresco.

The Maverick

$7.50

Barbacoa-style beef, grilled onions, salsa verde, jack cheese, cilantro, and diced onions.

El Capitan

$7.50

Tempura or fresh grilled white fish, jicama slaw, jack cheese, tangy citrus aioli, and cilantro.

The Big Easy

$7.50

Grilled or tempura shrimp, jicama slaw, jack cheese, cilantro, and citrus aioli.

The Hulk

$7.50

Pork carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and sliced onions.

The Herbivore

$7.50

Marinated portabellas, sauteed onions and peppers, black beans, organic salad greens, pice de gallo, and cilantro.

The Diablo

$7.50

Your choice (pollo, carne asada, pork carnitas, barbacoa, shrimp) tossed in our signature diablo sauce, grilled onions and peppers, jalapenos, jack cheese, and pice de gallo.

The Fajita

$7.50

Carne asada, grilled onions and peppers, jack cheese, topped with green onions.

The Roots

$7.50

Smoked brisket, organic salad greens, cheese, cilantro, diced onions, and lime crema.

The Sweet Hawaiian

$7.50

Pork carnitas, jicama slaw, queso fresco, pineapple pice de gallo, and cilantro.

Single Habitat

$4.00

Single Outlaw

$4.00

Single Maverick

$4.00

Single Capitan

$4.00

Single Big Easy

$4.00

Single Hulk

$4.00

Single Herbivore

$4.00

Single Diablo

$4.00

Single Fajita

$4.00

Single Roots

$4.00

Single Hawaiian

$4.00

B.L.T. Taco

$6.25Out of stock

Cheesy Chic Burrito

$9.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas served with sour cream and guacamole.

Pollo Loco Quesadilla

$9.50

Savory chicken, jack cheese, candied bacon, and cilantro.

Mas Nitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Slow roasted pork, jack cheese, caramelized onions, and peppers.

Raging Bull Quesadilla

$9.50

Carne asada, jack cheese, marinated portabellas, and fresh jalapenos,

Black Betty Quesadilla

$9.50

Black beans, marinated portabellas, jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and cilantro.

Plain Jane Quesadilla

$9.50

Nachos

Wild West Nachos

$9.50

Creamy chorizo queso, black beans, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.

Memphis Blues Nachos

$9.50

Smoked brisket, black beans, creamy queso, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.

'Ole Faithful Nachos

$9.50

Ground beef, black beans, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.

Sides

Jicama Slaw

$3.25

Spanish Rice

$3.25

Lime Cilantro Rice

$3.25

Rice and Beans

$3.25

Fresh Fruit

$3.25

Black Beans

$3.25

Applesauce

$3.25

Street Corn

$3.50Out of stock

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Lime Creama

$0.50

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

KIDS Macaroni and Cheese

$5.50

KIDS Chicken Taco

$5.50

KIDS Beef Taco

$5.50

Desserts

Churros

$4.99

Sopapillas

$4.99

Tres Leches

$4.99

Market Items

10 Pack of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

10 Pack of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Pint of Salsa

$5.00

Pint of Specialty Salsa

$6.00

4 Pack of Torta Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Large Bag Of Chips

$2.00

T_Shirt

$20.00

Specials

Playing Cards

$3.00

Taco Jackets

$40.00

Catering

Catering 100

$100.00

Catering 50

$50.00

Catering 10

$10.00

Catering 5

$5.00

Catering 20

$20.00

Catering 3

$3.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos Lime

$3.25Out of stock

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.25

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Water

$0.25

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$3.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$5.75

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.50

House Frozen Marg

$5.75Out of stock

Margarita Special

$5.00Out of stock

Add Peach

$1.00

House Teq Extra Shot

$4.00

Milagro Extra Shot

$5.00

Add Strawberry

$1.00

Add Mango

$1.00

Add Watermelon

$1.00Out of stock

Beer

Gravel Bar DRAFT

$6.00

Rio Blanco DRAFT

$6.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Watermelon Lime Seltzer

$4.00

Corona Raspberry Seltzer

$4.00

Corona Blueberry

$4.00

Corona Strawberry Kiwi

$4.00

Corona Blackberry Lime

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

