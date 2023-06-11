Two Specialty Taco Dinner

$12.00

Dos (two) SPECIALTY TACOS* with a side of Mexican rice and beans! Choose two from the following: EL TACO HERO- Grilled ribeye on a cheese crust corn tortilla topped with cilantro-chimichurri, guacamole, and crispy green onions. EL AMERICANO TACO- Perfectly seasoned ground sirloin on a cheese crust flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. EL FISH TACO- Breaded cod on a flour tortilla bed of guacamole topped with red cabbage, chipotle honey crema, fresco cheese and sliced pickled jalapeños. EL VEGGIE TACO- Roasted poblano peppers sautéed with potatoes & corn on a flour tortilla topped with crispy onions and grilled panela cheese. EL VEGAN TACO- Grilled marinated portobello al pastor style on a corn tortilla topped with grilled pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS