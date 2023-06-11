Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Hero

8420 Brookfield Avenue

Brookfield, IL 60513

Food

Tacos

$4.00

Tacos a la carte! Delicious tortillas filled with your desired protein and favorite topping style.

2 Taco Dinner

$10.00

Dos (two) delicious tacos filled with your desired protein and favorite topping style with a side of Mexican rice and beans!

3 Taco Dinner

$14.00

Tres (three) delicious tacos filled with your desired protein and favorite topping style with a side of Mexican rice and beans!

3 Quesabirrias w/ consommé

$15.00

Piled shredded Beef Birria and gooey melted cheese wrapped in three perfectly pan-fried yellow corn HANDMADE tortillas, accompanied with savory consommé (beef broth) for dipping and sipping! Side of cilantro, onion, and limes included. Beef Birria: Braised beef simmered for 6 hrs in a smoky adobo broth.

El Taco Hero

$5.00

SPECIALTY TACO* Grilled ribeye on a cheese crust corn tortilla topped with cilantro-chimichurri, guacamole, and crispy green onions. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

El Americano Taco

$5.00

SPECIALTY TACO* Perfectly seasoned ground sirloin on a cheese crust flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

El Fish Taco

$5.00

SPECIALTY TACO* Breaded cod on a flour tortilla bed of guacamole topped with red cabbage, chipotle honey crema, fresco cheese and sliced pickled jalapeños. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

El Veggie Taco

$5.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY TACO* Roasted poblano peppers sautéed with potatoes & corn on a flour tortilla topped with crispy onions and grilled panela cheese. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

El Vegan Taco

$5.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY TACO* Grilled marinated portobello al pastor style on a corn tortilla topped with grilled pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

Two Specialty Taco Dinner

$12.00

Dos (two) SPECIALTY TACOS* with a side of Mexican rice and beans! Choose two from the following: EL TACO HERO- Grilled ribeye on a cheese crust corn tortilla topped with cilantro-chimichurri, guacamole, and crispy green onions. EL AMERICANO TACO- Perfectly seasoned ground sirloin on a cheese crust flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. EL FISH TACO- Breaded cod on a flour tortilla bed of guacamole topped with red cabbage, chipotle honey crema, fresco cheese and sliced pickled jalapeños. EL VEGGIE TACO- Roasted poblano peppers sautéed with potatoes & corn on a flour tortilla topped with crispy onions and grilled panela cheese. EL VEGAN TACO- Grilled marinated portobello al pastor style on a corn tortilla topped with grilled pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

Three Specialty Taco Dinner

$17.00

Tres (three) SPECIALTY TACOS* with a side of Mexican rice and beans! Choose three from the following: EL TACO HERO- Grilled ribeye on a cheese crust corn tortilla topped with cilantro-chimichurri, guacamole, and crispy green onions. EL AMERICANO TACO- Perfectly seasoned ground sirloin on a cheese crust flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. EL FISH TACO- Breaded cod on a flour tortilla bed of guacamole topped with red cabbage, chipotle honey crema, fresco cheese and sliced pickled jalapeños. EL VEGGIE TACO- Roasted poblano peppers sautéed with potatoes & corn on a flour tortilla topped with crispy onions and grilled panela cheese. EL VEGAN TACO- Grilled marinated portobello al pastor style on a corn tortilla topped with grilled pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE ON SPECIALTY TACOS

A la carte Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Mexican street corn

$4.00

An "Elote", commonly called Mexican Street Corn, is sweet corn mixed with a tangy crema sauce, topped with lime, chili powder, butter, and crumbled cotija cheese, perfection!

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Guac & Chips

$6.00

Dessert

Churros

$6.00

Dos (Two) Crispy Churros with chocolate dipping sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Drinks

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottle of Mexican Coca-Cola

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mineral Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Let us be your TACO HERO ❤️🌮

