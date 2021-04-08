Taco House imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco House
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10

23 Reviews

$

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10

York, PA 17402

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Hard Taco
Taco Salad

Apps

Chips and Pico

$3.50

Freshly fried tortillas and a side of our homemade pico

Nachos and Cheese

$4.95

Freshly fried tortillas with a spicy nacho cheese on top. You are able to add extra toppings and meat.

Loaded Nachos

$8.50

Freshly fried tortillas with our spicy nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico, hot peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.

Walking Taco (Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Ground Beef)

$3.95

Taco Melt (Soft Tortilla, Pico, Meat, Melting Cheese)

$2.00+

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Chips and Queso

$4.95

French Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.00

3pc. Chicken Tenders

$4.25

Loaded French Fries

$7.25

Meals

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Melting cheese inside a folded large flour tortilla

Loaded Quesadilla

$8.50

Melting cheese folded inside a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, sour cream, and salsa verde.

Red Enchiladas

Your choice of meat inside a rolled flour tortilla with shredded cheese and topped with a dry pepper enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.

Green Enchiladas

Your choice of meat inside a rolled flour tortilla with shredded cheese and topped with our salsa verde and shredded cheese.

Flat Taco (Tostada)

Corn tortilla fried flat with your choice of meat and toppings.

Street Taco

Soft corn tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

Hard Taco

Corn tortilla fried into a shell with your choice of filling and toppings

Soft Shell Taco

Flour tortilla with your choice of filling and toppings.

Taco Salad

$6.95+

Small salads are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches. You build it how you like it!

Burrito

$7.95

12 inch tortilla folded with all of the toppings you choose inside.

Burrito Bowl

$7.95+

Rice and bean base with your choice of meat and toppings. Smalls are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches.

Loaded Burrito

$7.95

12 inch tortilla with your choice of meat, pico, peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.

Fried Burrito (Chimichanga)

$9.25

12 inch tortilla filled with your choice of meat and toppings then fried on the grill.

1 Net Carb Tacos

Mr. Tortilla 1 net carb tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

House Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla warmed on the grill with chicken, onion, lime, cilantro, and one of our fruity habanero sauces.

Bridges for Brianna Taco (Chicken)

$3.50

Hard Shell, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce

Bridges for Brianna Taco (Beef)

$3.50

Hard Shell, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce

Sweet Potato Tostada

$3.50

Fried corn tortilla, with sweet potato, pepper, green onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Tostada Wrap

$5.50

Tostada with beans on one side, ground beef on the other, with pico, lettuce, cheese sauce, and sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Mexican Hot Dog

$3.50

Hot Dog with, Mexican Melting Cheese, Onions, and Chorizo.

Quesabirria Steak Tacos (Order of 3)

$15.25

Quesabirria Chicken Tacos (Order of 3)

$15.25

Quesabirria Carnitas Tacos (Order of 3)

$15.25

Fish Tacos (order of 3)

$12.50

Fish Taco (1)

$4.25

Sides

Black Beans

$1.50

Black bean with corn and chopped peppers

Guacamole

$3.75

Salsa Verde

$2.25

Mexican Corn Cup (Corn, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Chili Powder)

$2.50

Mexican Rice

$3.25

White rice with chicken flavoring and mixed vegetables.

Refried Beans

$4.25

Nacho Cheese

$2.25

Fruity Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Sauce Variety Pack

$2.50

Queso Blanco

$2.50

Black Beans and Corn

$1.50

Takis

$1.00

Doritos

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Redbull

$2.75

Pepsi and Mt. Dew

$3.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Chips

$3.75

Cinnamon Chip Dip

$1.75

Churros (4)

$3.75

Churros (8)

$6.95

Jerzee's Churro Boat

$5.25

Churro base with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon chip dip, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chocolate

Family Meals

Family Meal 9 Taco (includes 1 order of chips and 1 order of cinna chips)

$30.00

Family Meal 15 Taco (includes 2 orders of chips and 2 orders of cinna chips)

$50.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chips

$1.95

Kids Nachos & Cheese

$2.50

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25

Kids Tacos

$2.25+

Hot Dog

$2.75

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York, PA 17402

Directions

Taco House image

