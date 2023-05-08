Taco Hut - Ontario 1150 E Philadelphia St #106
1150 E Philadelphia St #106
Ontario, CA 91761
Menu
Appetizers
7 layer dip
Asada FF
Asa FF Supreme
Chorizo beans
CV beans
BWS (3)
BWS (6)
Chz FF
FF
Quesadilla
Mexi mice (3)
Mini Chimi (2)
Nacho Supreme
Trio Mini Seafood platter
Ahi poke ceviche (3)
Sampler platter
Big Jess FF
Big Jess Nachos
Mulas
Poke stack
Poke nachos
Chz curds
Sliders trio
Trio mini quesabirria
Trio mini quesaverde
Trio min taco platter
Elote
Chikaroni
Chorizo artichoke dip
Soups and Salads
Breakfast Plates
Huevos Rancheros plate
Lightly fried tortilla topped with over medium eggs, cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chorizo & Eggs plate
Pork chorizo scrambled in eggs, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Eggs Bacon plate
Bacon and any style eggs served with rice and beans or homestyle potatoes
Eggs Sausage plate
Sausage and any style eggs served with rice and beans or homestyle potatoes
Steak and Eggs plate
Ranchera meat. Any style eggs served with choice of rice and beans or homestyle potatoes
Machaca plate
Shredded beef scrambled with tomato, jalapeno and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
French Toast plate
Served with eggs cooked to order with bacon or sausage patty
Chilaquiles plate
Lightly fried tortilla chips with scrambled eggs, cheese and ranchera sauce,served with rice and beans
Breakfast Grill plate
The classic sandwich with a fried egg and melted cheese
Chorizo Chimi Roll
Scrambled eggs, chorizo and potato with cheese. Topped with guacamole sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro and tomato
Taco Huts Benedict
Stuffed mixed cheese and green chile popusa topped with a fried egg,chorizo, cotija cheese, cilantro and tomato smothered in hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Burritos
American
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potato and cheese
Chorizo & Eggs burrito
Scrambled eggs and pork chorizo with beans and cheese
Machaca burrito
Shredded beef, scrambled eggs, diced onion, tomato, cheese and jalapeno
Eggs, Bean & Cheese burrito
Scrambled eggs and cheese with beans
Steak & Eggs burrito
Scrambled eggs with diced grilled carne asada and cheese
Huevo Ranchero burrito
Over medium eggs with beans, rice, cheese and ranchera sauce
Chile Verde Meat Sauce burrito
Scrambled eggs, beans, cheese, cotija cheese and chile Verde meat sauce
Combo Plates
#1 Two Tacos
Served with your choice of meat. Your choice of lightly fried or street taco
#2 Two Enchiladas
Your choice of meat or cheese with traditional red sauce or spicy green enchilada
#3 Taco & Enchilada
Your choice of lightly fried or street taco with a meat or cheese enchilada
#4 Taquitos
Four corn rolled taquitos stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
#4 Flautas
Three flour rolled flautas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
#5 Chile Relleno
Three cheese stuffed pasilla peppers topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
#6 Very Spicy Chile Verde
Slow cooked chunks of tender pork served with tortillas
#7 Birria
Slow cooked beef with taco huts blend of spices served with tortillas
#8 Taco & 2 Taquitos
Your choice of a lightly fried or street taco and two chicken or beef taquitos topped with sour cream and guacamole
#18 Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno
Choice of meat for a lightly fried or street taco, cheese enchilada and chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese
#9 Asada Entero
Grilled carne asada fillet served with tortillas
#9 Steak Picado
Steak picado mixed with grilled onions, tomato and cilantro served with tortillas
#9 Chicken Picado
Grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers and onions sauteed in our ranchero sauce
#11 Traditional Carnitas
Our slow cooked pork shoulder cooked with special herbs until tender
#12 Enchilada & Chile Relleno
Cheese enchilada with your choice of red or spicy green sauce and a chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese
#14 Sopes
Served with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and Cotija cheese
#15 Taco & Chile Relleno
Your choice of a lightly fried or street taco and chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese
#16 Bacon Wrapped shrimp
Jumbo portico shrimp wrapped in bacon, stuffed with ham and cheese. Served with special sauce and tortillas
#20 Mini Chimis
Two flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and cheese deep fried. Served with sour cream and guacamole
#21 Molcajete
Serves 2-3 people. Grilled cactus, carne asada, grilled chicken breast, jumbo portico shrimp, longaniza, queso fresco, green onion and fried jalapenos. Served with tortillas
Jr plates
Tacos
Taco of month
Molcajete taco
Lightly Fried Tacos
Shredded beef, ground beef, shredded chicken, potato or avocado, home style lightly fried shell stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Jessie Taco
Crispy taco mixed with ground beef and potato, slice of American cheese, lettuce, cabbage, tomato, and cheese
Homeboy Taco
Ranchera meat on a flour tortilla, spring mix cotija cheese, tomato and pinto beans
Nacho Taco
Ground beef, nacho cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
Gringo Taco
Grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese
Lil Eddie Taco
Bacon wrapped shrimp on a flour tortilla, cabbage, special sauce, Cotija cheese
Fajita Taco
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with our fajita blend, grilled onions, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese
Street Tacos
Your choice of meat asada, carnitas, birria, al pastor, grilled pollo, chile Verde, chorizo, Wilbur on small, soft corn tortillas topped with onion and cilantro
King Tacos
Your choice of meat, asada, carnitas, birria, al pastor, grilled pollo, chile Verde, chorizo, Wilbur on large corn tortillas topped with onion and cilantro
Fish Taco
White fish battered or grilled on corn tortillas with special sauce, cabbage,cheese, cilantro and tomato
Shrimp Taco
Jumbo portico shrimp battered or grilled on corn tortillas with special sauce, cabbage, cheese, cilantro and tomato
Min Surf n Turf
Wilbur King Taco
Spicy BBQ pulled pork served on large double corn soft tortillas topped with cabbage, onion and cilantro
Spam Taco
Min Fish taco
Min Shp taco
Min QB taco
Min QuesaVerde taco
Burritos
Burrito of month
Bean & Cheese burrito
Big Jess
Two meats of your choice beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and cheese
Bean Rice & Cheese burrito
California
Asada, crinkle cut fries, sour cream and your choice of nacho or shredded cheese
Chimichanga
Shredded beef and cheese deep fried burrito served with side sour cream and guacamole
Traditional Meat Burrito
Beans, rice, your choice of meat, onion and cilantro
Fajita burrito
Choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken or large portico shrimp, bell pepper and grilled onion mix, served with lettuce tomato and cheese
Green Combo
Spicy chile Verde pork,beans and cheese
Shrimp burrito
Battered jumbo portico shrimp, beans, rice, cabbage, special sauce, cilantro, tomato and cheese
Jess Jr
One meat of your choice, beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and cheese
Jessica
Beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and cheese
All Meat Burrito
Your choice of meat, and cheese
Steak Picado burrito
Sliced grilled ranchera meat,beans, rice, cheese and ranchera sauce
Fish burrito
Battered white fish, beans, rice, cabbage, special sauce, cilantro, tomato, and cheese
Steak Picado Chile Verde burrito
Sliced grilled ranchera meat, beans, rice, cheese, sauteed in spicy green sauce
Big Jess's Seafood
Battered shrimp, battered fish, 3 mexi mice, beans, rice, cabbage, special sauce, cilantro, tomato and cheese, double wrapped
Lil Eddie burrito
Bacon wrapped portico shrimp with beans, rice, cilantro, cabbage, tomato, special sauce, avocado and carne asada
Big Matt burrito
Grilled chicken fajita, crinkle cut fries and nacho cheese, double wrapped
Meat, Bean & Cheese burrito
Your choice of meat, bean, and cheese
Chicken Picado burrito
Sauteed chicken breast with bell pepper and onions in our delicious ranchera sauce, beans, rice and cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, salad mix blend, tomato, ranch dressing and cheese on a wheat tortilla
Rojo Beef Especial
Ground beef, beans, sour cream, enchilada sauce, onion and cheese
Chicken Picado Chile Verde burrito
Sauteed chicken breast with bell pepper and onions in our delicious ranchera sauce, beans, rice and cheese
Relleno burrito
Min Grn combo burrito
Min burrito
A La Carte
Sopes
Choice of meat with cotija cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Tostada
Crispy tortilla topped with your choice of meat. Cotija cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato,guacamole and sour cream
Enchilada
Stuffed with cheese, traditional red or spicy green sauce and melted cheese
Shrimp enchilada
Flautas
Three rolled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
Torta
Your choice of meat in between a traditional mayo grilled teleran bread with a spread of refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
Chile Relleno
Large pasilla pepper stuffed with mixed cheese and topped with ranchera sauce and more cheese
Charlie Relleno
Large pasilla pepper stuffed with mixed cheese and topped with chile Verde
Chor Beans
CV Beans
Burgers
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Double meat, bacon, double cheese
Double Cheeseburger
Double meat and double cheese
Hamburger
Hot Dog
All beef dog on a white bun
Grilled Cheese
With melted cheese
Chicken Fajita Grill
Grilled cheese grilled with chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions. With a side of one fried jalapeno
Sliders
Your choice of spicy BBQ pulled pork with crunchy cabbage or beef patties with cheese in between three mini kaiser rolls
Fajita Platters
Seafood Plates
Two Fish Taco Dinner
White fish, battered or grilled with cabbage, special sauce, tomato, cilantro and cheese
Two Shrimp Taco Dinner
Portico shrimp battered or grilled with cabbage, special sauce, tomato, cilantro and cheese
Coctel De Cameron
Taco huts's own shrimp cocktail with crackers
Campechana
Camarones Rancheros
Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in ranchera sauce. Served with tortillas
Spicy Camerones a La Diabla
Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in spicy habanero sauce. Served with tortillas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in traditional garlic, celery and onion sauce. Served with tortillas
Camarones Chile Verde
Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in spicy salsa Verde. Served with tortillas
#16 Bacon wrapped Shrimp combo
Bacon wrapped shrimp served with our special sauce
Shrimp Tostada
Ceviche style tostada with onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado
Shrimp Salad
Large portico shrimp on a bed of spring mix, Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, egg, cucumber and cheese
Shrimp Tostada Supreme
Large fried tortilla shell shrimp, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese
Shrimp Enchiladas dinner
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp and cheese topped with traditional red or spicy green sauce