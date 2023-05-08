  • Home
Taco Hut - Ontario 1150 E Philadelphia St #106

No reviews yet

1150 E Philadelphia St #106

Ontario, CA 91761

Menu

Appetizers

7 layer dip

$10.00

Asada FF

$15.00

Asa FF Supreme

$16.00

Chorizo beans

$10.00

CV beans

$10.00

BWS (3)

$18.00

BWS (6)

$24.00

Chz FF

$8.00

FF

$4.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Mexi mice (3)

$12.00

Mini Chimi (2)

$12.00

Nacho Supreme

$16.00+

Trio Mini Seafood platter

$15.00

Ahi poke ceviche (3)

$19.00

Sampler platter

$18.00

Big Jess FF

$26.00

Big Jess Nachos

$26.00

Mulas

$12.00

Poke stack

$18.00

Poke nachos

$18.00

Chz curds

$8.00

Sliders trio

$10.00

Trio mini quesabirria

$12.00

Trio mini quesaverde

$12.00

Trio min taco platter

$9.00

Elote

$8.00+

Chikaroni

$9.00+

Chorizo artichoke dip

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Menudo

$6.00+

Posole

$6.00+

Albondigas

$6.00+

Chicken soup

$5.00+

Cocido

$6.00+

Birria ramen

$10.00+

Shrimp soup

$11.00+

Taco salad

$15.00

Side salad

$8.00

Chicken salad

$14.00

Steak salad

$16.00

Shrimp salad

$18.00

Breakfast Plates

Huevos Rancheros plate

$15.00

Lightly fried tortilla topped with over medium eggs, cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chorizo & Eggs plate

$15.00

Pork chorizo scrambled in eggs, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Eggs Bacon plate

$14.00

Bacon and any style eggs served with rice and beans or homestyle potatoes

Eggs Sausage plate

$14.00

Sausage and any style eggs served with rice and beans or homestyle potatoes

Steak and Eggs plate

$18.00

Ranchera meat. Any style eggs served with choice of rice and beans or homestyle potatoes

Machaca plate

$16.00

Shredded beef scrambled with tomato, jalapeno and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

French Toast plate

$13.00

Served with eggs cooked to order with bacon or sausage patty

Chilaquiles plate

$14.00

Lightly fried tortilla chips with scrambled eggs, cheese and ranchera sauce,served with rice and beans

Breakfast Grill plate

$14.00

The classic sandwich with a fried egg and melted cheese

Chorizo Chimi Roll

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo and potato with cheese. Topped with guacamole sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro and tomato

Taco Huts Benedict

$16.00

Stuffed mixed cheese and green chile popusa topped with a fried egg,chorizo, cotija cheese, cilantro and tomato smothered in hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Burritos

American

$12.00

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potato and cheese

Chorizo & Eggs burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs and pork chorizo with beans and cheese

Machaca burrito

$14.00

Shredded beef, scrambled eggs, diced onion, tomato, cheese and jalapeno

Eggs, Bean & Cheese burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs and cheese with beans

Steak & Eggs burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs with diced grilled carne asada and cheese

Huevo Ranchero burrito

$14.00

Over medium eggs with beans, rice, cheese and ranchera sauce

Chile Verde Meat Sauce burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, beans, cheese, cotija cheese and chile Verde meat sauce

Combo Plates

#1 Two Tacos

$14.00

Served with your choice of meat. Your choice of lightly fried or street taco

#2 Two Enchiladas

$14.00

Your choice of meat or cheese with traditional red sauce or spicy green enchilada

#3 Taco & Enchilada

$15.00

Your choice of lightly fried or street taco with a meat or cheese enchilada

#4 Taquitos

$16.00

Four corn rolled taquitos stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole

#4 Flautas

$16.00

Three flour rolled flautas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole

#5 Chile Relleno

$16.00

Three cheese stuffed pasilla peppers topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

#6 Very Spicy Chile Verde

$16.00

Slow cooked chunks of tender pork served with tortillas

#7 Birria

$16.00

Slow cooked beef with taco huts blend of spices served with tortillas

#8 Taco & 2 Taquitos

$16.00

Your choice of a lightly fried or street taco and two chicken or beef taquitos topped with sour cream and guacamole

#18 Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$18.00

Choice of meat for a lightly fried or street taco, cheese enchilada and chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese

#9 Asada Entero

$20.00

Grilled carne asada fillet served with tortillas

#9 Steak Picado

$19.00

Steak picado mixed with grilled onions, tomato and cilantro served with tortillas

#9 Chicken Picado

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers and onions sauteed in our ranchero sauce

#11 Traditional Carnitas

$16.00

Our slow cooked pork shoulder cooked with special herbs until tender

#12 Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$16.00

Cheese enchilada with your choice of red or spicy green sauce and a chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese

#14 Sopes

$16.00

Served with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and Cotija cheese

#15 Taco & Chile Relleno

$16.00

Your choice of a lightly fried or street taco and chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese

#16 Bacon Wrapped shrimp

$20.00

Jumbo portico shrimp wrapped in bacon, stuffed with ham and cheese. Served with special sauce and tortillas

#20 Mini Chimis

$16.00

Two flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and cheese deep fried. Served with sour cream and guacamole

#21 Molcajete

$36.00

Serves 2-3 people. Grilled cactus, carne asada, grilled chicken breast, jumbo portico shrimp, longaniza, queso fresco, green onion and fried jalapenos. Served with tortillas

Jr plates

$10.00

Tacos

Taco of month

$5.00

Molcajete taco

$8.00

Lightly Fried Tacos

$5.00

Shredded beef, ground beef, shredded chicken, potato or avocado, home style lightly fried shell stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Jessie Taco

$6.00

Crispy taco mixed with ground beef and potato, slice of American cheese, lettuce, cabbage, tomato, and cheese

Homeboy Taco

$9.00

Ranchera meat on a flour tortilla, spring mix cotija cheese, tomato and pinto beans

Nacho Taco

$6.00

Ground beef, nacho cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, guacamole and tomato

Gringo Taco

$8.00

Grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese

Lil Eddie Taco

$10.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp on a flour tortilla, cabbage, special sauce, Cotija cheese

Fajita Taco

$8.00

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with our fajita blend, grilled onions, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese

Street Tacos

$4.00

Your choice of meat asada, carnitas, birria, al pastor, grilled pollo, chile Verde, chorizo, Wilbur on small, soft corn tortillas topped with onion and cilantro

King Tacos

$8.00

Your choice of meat, asada, carnitas, birria, al pastor, grilled pollo, chile Verde, chorizo, Wilbur on large corn tortillas topped with onion and cilantro

Fish Taco

$8.00

White fish battered or grilled on corn tortillas with special sauce, cabbage,cheese, cilantro and tomato

Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Jumbo portico shrimp battered or grilled on corn tortillas with special sauce, cabbage, cheese, cilantro and tomato

Min Surf n Turf

$8.00

Wilbur King Taco

$8.00

Spicy BBQ pulled pork served on large double corn soft tortillas topped with cabbage, onion and cilantro

Spam Taco

$7.00

Min Fish taco

$4.00

Min Shp taco

$5.00

Min QB taco

$4.00

Min QuesaVerde taco

$5.00

Burritos

Burrito of month

$8.00

Bean & Cheese burrito

$7.00

Big Jess

$26.00

Two meats of your choice beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and cheese

Bean Rice & Cheese burrito

$8.00

California

$15.00

Asada, crinkle cut fries, sour cream and your choice of nacho or shredded cheese

Chimichanga

$16.00

Shredded beef and cheese deep fried burrito served with side sour cream and guacamole

Traditional Meat Burrito

$12.00

Beans, rice, your choice of meat, onion and cilantro

Fajita burrito

$14.00

Choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken or large portico shrimp, bell pepper and grilled onion mix, served with lettuce tomato and cheese

Green Combo

$14.00

Spicy chile Verde pork,beans and cheese

Shrimp burrito

$20.00

Battered jumbo portico shrimp, beans, rice, cabbage, special sauce, cilantro, tomato and cheese

Jess Jr

$14.00

One meat of your choice, beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and cheese

Jessica

$12.00

Beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and cheese

All Meat Burrito

$14.00

Your choice of meat, and cheese

Steak Picado burrito

$18.00

Sliced grilled ranchera meat,beans, rice, cheese and ranchera sauce

Fish burrito

$18.00

Battered white fish, beans, rice, cabbage, special sauce, cilantro, tomato, and cheese

Steak Picado Chile Verde burrito

$18.00

Sliced grilled ranchera meat, beans, rice, cheese, sauteed in spicy green sauce

Big Jess's Seafood

$28.00

Battered shrimp, battered fish, 3 mexi mice, beans, rice, cabbage, special sauce, cilantro, tomato and cheese, double wrapped

Lil Eddie burrito

$26.00

Bacon wrapped portico shrimp with beans, rice, cilantro, cabbage, tomato, special sauce, avocado and carne asada

Big Matt burrito

$18.00

Grilled chicken fajita, crinkle cut fries and nacho cheese, double wrapped

Meat, Bean & Cheese burrito

$14.00

Your choice of meat, bean, and cheese

Chicken Picado burrito

$14.00

Sauteed chicken breast with bell pepper and onions in our delicious ranchera sauce, beans, rice and cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, salad mix blend, tomato, ranch dressing and cheese on a wheat tortilla

Rojo Beef Especial

$12.00

Ground beef, beans, sour cream, enchilada sauce, onion and cheese

Chicken Picado Chile Verde burrito

$14.00

Sauteed chicken breast with bell pepper and onions in our delicious ranchera sauce, beans, rice and cheese

Relleno burrito

$12.00

Min Grn combo burrito

$5.00

Min burrito

$3.00

A La Carte

Sopes

$7.00

Choice of meat with cotija cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Tostada

$6.00

Crispy tortilla topped with your choice of meat. Cotija cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato,guacamole and sour cream

Enchilada

$6.00

Stuffed with cheese, traditional red or spicy green sauce and melted cheese

Shrimp enchilada

$10.00

Flautas

$14.00

Three rolled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole

Taquitos

$14.00

Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken served with sour cream and guacamole

Torta

$12.00

Your choice of meat in between a traditional mayo grilled teleran bread with a spread of refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

Chile Relleno

$8.00

Large pasilla pepper stuffed with mixed cheese and topped with ranchera sauce and more cheese

Charlie Relleno

$12.00

Large pasilla pepper stuffed with mixed cheese and topped with chile Verde

Chor Beans

$6.00

CV Beans

$6.00

Burgers

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Double meat, bacon, double cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Double meat and double cheese

Hamburger

$5.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

All beef dog on a white bun

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

With melted cheese

Chicken Fajita Grill

$16.00

Grilled cheese grilled with chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions. With a side of one fried jalapeno

Sliders

$12.00

Your choice of spicy BBQ pulled pork with crunchy cabbage or beef patties with cheese in between three mini kaiser rolls

Fajita Platters

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Trio Fajitas Chicken & Steak & Shrimp

$26.00

Chicken and steak fajitas

$22.00

Seafood Plates

Two Fish Taco Dinner

$18.00

White fish, battered or grilled with cabbage, special sauce, tomato, cilantro and cheese

Two Shrimp Taco Dinner

$19.00

Portico shrimp battered or grilled with cabbage, special sauce, tomato, cilantro and cheese

Coctel De Cameron

$18.00

Taco huts's own shrimp cocktail with crackers

Campechana

$20.00

Camarones Rancheros

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in ranchera sauce. Served with tortillas

Spicy Camerones a La Diabla

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in spicy habanero sauce. Served with tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in traditional garlic, celery and onion sauce. Served with tortillas

Camarones Chile Verde

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo portico shrimp simmered in spicy salsa Verde. Served with tortillas

#16 Bacon wrapped Shrimp combo

$20.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp served with our special sauce

Shrimp Tostada

$10.00

Ceviche style tostada with onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Large portico shrimp on a bed of spring mix, Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, egg, cucumber and cheese

Shrimp Tostada Supreme

$18.00

Large fried tortilla shell shrimp, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese

Shrimp Enchiladas dinner

$18.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp and cheese topped with traditional red or spicy green sauce

Aguachiles

$18.00+

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Bot