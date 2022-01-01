- Home
Taco Island
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16
Mount Sinai, NY 11766
Popular Items
Quesadilla De Birria
Pizza De Birria
Burrito De Birria
Mexican Tostada
East Hampton Burrito
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with chipotle bacon chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Chicken Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Steak Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with steak, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Barbacoa Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with Barbacoa (pulled steak), rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with ground beef, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Carnitas Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with carnitas (pulled pork), rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Shrimp Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled shrimp, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Veggie Fiesta Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with soy protein, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Bean Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with rice, beans, cheese and sour cream.
East Hamp No Meat
Surf & Turf Burrito
Fajita Veggies Burrito
West Hampton Burrito
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with buffalo chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
BBQ Chicken Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with BBQ chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with chicken bacon ranch rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
BBQ Steak Burrito
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with BBQ steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
West Hamp. Burrito No Meat
Cheesy Potato Burrito
Tacos
MonTaco
Flour Tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde.
Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
Crunch Taco
Hard Shell taco wrapped in flour tortilla with your choice of your protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, queso and salsa verde
Taco De Birria
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of barbacoa or carnitas melted mozzarella, onion and cilantro
Fish Tacos
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
Island Shrimp Taco
Flour or corn tortilla with coconut battered shrimp, homemade slaw, mango salsa, tamarind chutney, tartar sauce and chipotle aioli
Island Crab Taco
Flour or corn tortilla with crab cake, homemade slaw, mango salsa, tamarind chutney, tartar sauce and chipotle aioli
Salad Brook (Burrito Bowl)
Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce
Steak Bowl
Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
Barbacoa (Pulled Steak) Bowl
Pulled Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
Ground Beef Bowl
Ground beef, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
Carnitas (Pulled Pork) Bowl
Pulled Pork, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
Veggie Fiesta Bowl (Soy Protein)
Soy Protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
Fajita Veggies Bowl
Low Carb Burrito Bowl
Chicken Bowl Low Carb
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Steak Bowl Low Carb
Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Barbacoa Bowl Low Carb
Pulled steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Ground Beef Bowl Low Carb
Ground Beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Carnitas Bowl Low Carb
Pulled pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Shrimp Bowl Low Carb
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Veggie Fiesta Bowl Low Carb
Soy Protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce
Fajita Veggie Bowl Low Carb
Port Empanadas
Nachoville
Mount Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
BBQ Steak Quesadilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Pulled Steak Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Skinny Pete Quesadilla
Veggie Fiesta Quesadilla
Fajita Veggie Quesadilla
Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Chimichanga Village
Cheesy Beans Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with creamy beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with rice and beans on the side.
Chicken Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Steak Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Barbacoa Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with pulled steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
BBQ Steak Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with BBQ steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with ground beef, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Carnitas Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with pulled pork, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema.
Veggie Fiesta Chimichanga
Fried Burrito filled with soy protein, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
BBQ Chicken Chimichanga
BBQ Carnitas Chimichanga
Fajita Veggie Chimichanga
Chalupa City
Chicken Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Steak Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with steak, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Barbacoa Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with pulled steak, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Ground Beef Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Shrimp Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with shrimp, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Carnitas Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with pulled pork, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
BBQ Chicken Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with BBQ chicken, lettuce, queso, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
BBQ Steak Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with BBQ steak, lettuce, queso, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
BBQ Carnitas Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, queso, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Veggie Fiesta Chalupa (Soy)
Fluffy tortilla with soy protein, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Beans Chalupa
Fluffy tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Fajita Veggie Chalupa
Sides
Rice & Beans
2oz Small Gauc
Guac & Chips (4oz)
Guac & Chips (8oz)
Queso & Chips (4oz)
Queso & Chips (8oz)
Pico & Chips (4oz)
Cheesy Potato Fries & Queso
Sour Cream
Hot Sauce
Salsa Verde
Chipotle Mayo
Chips
Limes
Birria Sauce
Yuca Fries
T-Shirt
Small Queso 2oz
Pico & Chips (8oz)
Sweet Plantains
Sweet plantains topped with Mexican crema.
Salsa Roja
Party Trays
Tray Of Birria Tacos
Pan Fried corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of Barbacoa or Carnitas, melted mozzarella, onion, and cilantro feeds 8-12 people served with Birria Consume.
Tray Of Tacos
Pick your style of taco. Any Allergy or special request can be made in the comment box. Gluten Free Tortillas available. Tray Serves 8-12 people.
Tray Of Speciality Tacos
Island Crab or Island Shrimp Taco: Flour Tortilla on a bed of homemade slaw topped with Crispy Crab or Coconut battered Shrimp, fresh mango, Tartar, Chipotle Crema & Tamarind Chutney. Buffalo Chicken Taco: Flour tortilla with crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, mexican cheese, tomato & blue cheese dressing. Crispy Potato Taco: Flour Tortilla on a bed of lettuce with crispy potato topped with chipotle crema, sour cream & cheese. Fish Taco: Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
Tray of Empanadas
Each Tray have 12 Empanadas Total. Empanadas are not customizable.
Loaded Nacho Bar Kit
Corn chips with choice of protein, lettuce, corn , pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole, queso and sour cream. All served on the side & feeds 8-12 people.
Tray Of Chicken Wings
36 pieces of our delicious wings served with your choice of sauce & blue cheese on the side
Tray Of Chicken Tenders
Feeds 8-12 guest. BBQ, RANCH, BUFFALO, KETCHUP are available please pick one by writing in comment box.
Tray Of Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla with blended cheese served with sour cream on the side feeds 8-12 people
Tray Of Rice & Beans
Serves 8-12 guest.
Tray Of Churros
Serves 10-12 people
Party Size Guac & Chips
Serves 10-12 guests.
Party Size Salsa & Chips
Serves 10-12 guest.
Tray Of Yuca Fries
Served with chipotle crema on the side. Serves 8-12 people.
Tray Of Plantains
Drinks
Water
Mango Jarittos
Mandarin Jarittos
Pineapple Jarittos
Fruit Punch Jarittos
Tamarind Jarittos
Guava Jarittos
Lime Jarittos
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Ginger Ale Can
Sprite Can
Seltzer 20oz
Lime Seltzer 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Coke 20oz
Dr Pepper 20oz
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai, NY 11766