Taco Island

review star

No reviews yet

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16

Mount Sinai, NY 11766

Crunch Taco
Mexican Street Taco
MonTaco

Quesadilla De Birria

Cruchy quesadilla with your choice of protein, filled with cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, guacamole and consome.
Barbacoa (pulled steak) Quesadilla Especial
$13.99

Barbacoa (pulled steak) Quesadilla Especial

$13.99
Carnitas (pulled pork) Quesadilla Especial
$13.99

Carnitas (pulled pork) Quesadilla Especial

$13.99

Pizza De Birria

Triple Layer of slow cooked juicy tender meat topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, & chipotle crema. served with Consume, Mango Salsa, crema, & Chipotle Crema.
PIZZA DE BIRRIA BARBACOA
$38.99

PIZZA DE BIRRIA BARBACOA

$38.99
PIZZA DE BIRRIA CARNITAS
$38.99

PIZZA DE BIRRIA CARNITAS

$38.99

Burrito De Birria

Burrito De Birria Barbacoa
$13.99

Burrito De Birria Barbacoa

$13.99
Burrito De Birria Carnitas
$13.99

Burrito De Birria Carnitas

$13.99

Mexican Tostada

Tostada De Barbacoa (pulled Steak)
$5.99

Tostada De Barbacoa (pulled Steak)

$5.99
Tostada De Carnitas (Pulled Pork)
$4.99

Tostada De Carnitas (Pulled Pork)

$4.99
Tostada De Chicken
$4.99

Tostada De Chicken

$4.99
Tostada De Ground Beef
$4.99

Tostada De Ground Beef

$4.99
Tostada De Shrimp
$5.99

Tostada De Shrimp

$5.99
Tostada De Steak
$5.99

Tostada De Steak

$5.99
Tostada De Veggie Fiesta (Soy)
$4.99

Tostada De Veggie Fiesta (Soy)

$4.99
Tostada De Frijoles ( Beans)
$4.99

Tostada De Frijoles ( Beans)

$4.99

Tosdada De Fajita Veggie
$4.99

$4.99

East Hampton Burrito

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burrito
$12.99

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with chipotle bacon chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Chicken Burrito
$11.99

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with steak, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Barbacoa Burrito
$13.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$13.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with Barbacoa (pulled steak), rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Ground Beef Burrito
$12.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with ground beef, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Carnitas Burrito
$12.99

Carnitas Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with carnitas (pulled pork), rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Shrimp Burrito
$13.99

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled shrimp, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Veggie Fiesta Burrito
$11.99

Veggie Fiesta Burrito

$11.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with soy protein, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Bean Burrito
$7.99

Bean Burrito

$7.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with rice, beans, cheese and sour cream.

East Hamp No Meat
$10.99

$10.99

Surf & Turf Burrito
$14.99

$14.99

Fajita Veggies Burrito
$11.99

$11.99

West Hampton Burrito

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with your chipotle bacon chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with buffalo chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

BBQ Chicken Burrito
$12.99

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with BBQ chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito

$12.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with chicken bacon ranch rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

BBQ Steak Burrito
$13.99

BBQ Steak Burrito

$13.99

Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with BBQ steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.

West Hamp. Burrito No Meat
$10.99

$10.99

Cheesy Potato Burrito

Flour Tortilla with crispy potatoes, queso, shredded cheese, sour cream and Chipotle crema.
Potato Burrito Modifier
$8.99

Potato Burrito Modifier

$8.99

Tacos

MonTaco

Flour Tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde.

Mexican Street Taco

Mexican Street Taco

Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.

Crunch Taco

Hard Shell taco wrapped in flour tortilla with your choice of your protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, queso and salsa verde

Taco De Birria
$4.50

$4.50

Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of barbacoa or carnitas melted mozzarella, onion and cilantro

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$4.50

Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.

Island Shrimp Taco
$4.50

$4.50

Flour or corn tortilla with coconut battered shrimp, homemade slaw, mango salsa, tamarind chutney, tartar sauce and chipotle aioli

Island Crab Taco
$4.50

$4.50

Flour or corn tortilla with crab cake, homemade slaw, mango salsa, tamarind chutney, tartar sauce and chipotle aioli

Salad Brook (Burrito Bowl)

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$12.99

Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.

Barbacoa (Pulled Steak) Bowl
$12.99

Barbacoa (Pulled Steak) Bowl

$12.99

Pulled Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.

Ground Beef Bowl
$11.99

Ground Beef Bowl

$11.99

Ground beef, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.

Carnitas (Pulled Pork) Bowl
$11.99

Carnitas (Pulled Pork) Bowl

$11.99

Pulled Pork, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.

Veggie Fiesta Bowl (Soy Protein)
$11.99

Veggie Fiesta Bowl (Soy Protein)

$11.99

Soy Protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.

Fajita Veggies Bowl
$11.99

$11.99

Low Carb Burrito Bowl

Chicken Bowl Low Carb
$11.99

Chicken Bowl Low Carb

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Steak Bowl Low Carb
$12.99

Steak Bowl Low Carb

$12.99

Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Barbacoa Bowl Low Carb
$12.99

Barbacoa Bowl Low Carb

$12.99

Pulled steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Ground Beef Bowl Low Carb
$11.99

Ground Beef Bowl Low Carb

$11.99

Ground Beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Carnitas Bowl Low Carb
$11.99

Carnitas Bowl Low Carb

$11.99

Pulled pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Shrimp Bowl Low Carb
$12.99

Shrimp Bowl Low Carb

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Veggie Fiesta Bowl Low Carb
$11.99

Veggie Fiesta Bowl Low Carb

$11.99

Soy Protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, low fat shredded cheese, guacamole and avocado sauce

Fajita Veggie Bowl Low Carb
$11.99

$11.99

Port Empanadas

BBQ Chicken Empanadas
$4.50

BBQ Chicken Empanadas

$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Empanadas
$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$4.50
Beef & Cheese Empanadas
$4.50

Beef & Cheese Empanadas

$4.50
Cheesy Barbacoa Empanadas
$5.00

Cheesy Barbacoa Empanadas

$5.00

Pulled Steak Empanadas

Carnitas Empanadas
$4.50

Carnitas Empanadas

$4.50

Pulled Pork Empanadas

Veggie Fiesta Empanadas
$4.50

Veggie Fiesta Empanadas

$4.50

Soy Protein Empanadas

Wing Town

6-Piece Wings

6-Piece Wings

$11.99
12-Piece Wings
$19.99

12-Piece Wings

$19.99

Nachoville

Flaco Nachos

Corn Chips with your choice of protein, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole, queso and sour cream.

Mount Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla
$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

BBQ Steak Quesadilla

$12.99
Barbacoa Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$12.99

Pulled Steak Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.99
Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.99

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99

Skinny Pete Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Fiesta Quesadilla

$9.99

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$13.99

Chimichanga Village

Fried Burrito with your choice of protein, corn, onion, cilantro, chipotle crema served with a side of rice and beans
Cheesy Beans Chimichanga

Cheesy Beans Chimichanga

$9.99

Fried Burrito filled with creamy beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with rice and beans on the side.

Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Fried Burrito filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

Steak Chimichanga

Steak Chimichanga

$12.99

Fried Burrito filled with steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

Barbacoa Chimichanga

Barbacoa Chimichanga

$12.99

Fried Burrito filled with pulled steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

BBQ Steak Chimichanga

BBQ Steak Chimichanga

$12.99

Fried Burrito filled with BBQ steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.99

Fried Burrito filled with ground beef, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

Carnitas Chimichanga

Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.99

Fried Burrito filled with pulled pork, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

Shrimp Chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema.

Veggie Fiesta Chimichanga

Veggie Fiesta Chimichanga

$10.99

Fried Burrito filled with soy protein, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.

BBQ Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

BBQ Carnitas Chimichanga

$11.99

Fajita Veggie Chimichanga

$10.99

Chalupa City

Chicken Chalupa

Chicken Chalupa

$5.00

Fluffy tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Steak Chalupa

Steak Chalupa

$5.50

Fluffy tortilla with steak, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Barbacoa Chalupa

Barbacoa Chalupa

$5.50

Fluffy tortilla with pulled steak, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Ground Beef Chalupa

Ground Beef Chalupa

$5.00

Fluffy tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Shrimp Chalupa

Shrimp Chalupa

$5.50

Fluffy tortilla with shrimp, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Carnitas Chalupa

Carnitas Chalupa

$5.00

Fluffy tortilla with pulled pork, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

BBQ Chicken Chalupa

BBQ Chicken Chalupa

$5.00

Fluffy tortilla with BBQ chicken, lettuce, queso, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

BBQ Steak Chalupa

BBQ Steak Chalupa

$5.50

Fluffy tortilla with BBQ steak, lettuce, queso, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

BBQ Carnitas Chalupa

BBQ Carnitas Chalupa

$5.00

Fluffy tortilla with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, queso, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Veggie Fiesta Chalupa (Soy)

Veggie Fiesta Chalupa (Soy)

$4.50

Fluffy tortilla with soy protein, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Beans Chalupa

Beans Chalupa

$4.50

Fluffy tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce

Fajita Veggie Chalupa

$4.50

Sides

Rice & Beans

$2.99

2oz Small Gauc

$2.50

Guac & Chips (4oz)

$4.99

Guac & Chips (8oz)

$10.99

Queso & Chips (4oz)

$2.99

Queso & Chips (8oz)

$6.99

Pico & Chips (4oz)

$2.99

Cheesy Potato Fries & Queso

$5.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Limes

$1.00

Birria Sauce

$2.00

Yuca Fries

$4.99

T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Small Queso 2oz

$2.50

Pico & Chips (8oz)

$6.99

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Sweet plantains topped with Mexican crema.

Salsa Roja

$0.75

Desserts

Churros

$2.99

Churros Sundae

$3.99

Family Churro Sundae

$14.99

Party Trays

Sweet Plantains makes a perfect appetizer or a side. Served with mexican crema on the side. serves 10-12 guest.

Tray Of Birria Tacos

$45.00

Pan Fried corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of Barbacoa or Carnitas, melted mozzarella, onion, and cilantro feeds 8-12 people served with Birria Consume.

Tray Of Tacos

Pick your style of taco. Any Allergy or special request can be made in the comment box. Gluten Free Tortillas available. Tray Serves 8-12 people.

Tray Of Speciality Tacos

Island Crab or Island Shrimp Taco: Flour Tortilla on a bed of homemade slaw topped with Crispy Crab or Coconut battered Shrimp, fresh mango, Tartar, Chipotle Crema & Tamarind Chutney. Buffalo Chicken Taco: Flour tortilla with crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, mexican cheese, tomato & blue cheese dressing. Crispy Potato Taco: Flour Tortilla on a bed of lettuce with crispy potato topped with chipotle crema, sour cream & cheese. Fish Taco: Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.

Tray of Empanadas

$50.00

Each Tray have 12 Empanadas Total. Empanadas are not customizable.

Loaded Nacho Bar Kit

$45.00

Corn chips with choice of protein, lettuce, corn , pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole, queso and sour cream. All served on the side & feeds 8-12 people.

Tray Of Chicken Wings

$65.00

36 pieces of our delicious wings served with your choice of sauce & blue cheese on the side

Tray Of Chicken Tenders

$45.00

Feeds 8-12 guest. BBQ, RANCH, BUFFALO, KETCHUP are available please pick one by writing in comment box.

Tray Of Quesadillas

Flour Tortilla with blended cheese served with sour cream on the side feeds 8-12 people

Tray Of Rice & Beans

$20.00

Serves 8-12 guest.

Tray Of Churros

$25.00

Serves 10-12 people

Party Size Guac & Chips

$35.00

Serves 10-12 guests.

Party Size Salsa & Chips

$20.00

Serves 10-12 guest.

Tray Of Yuca Fries

$25.00

Served with chipotle crema on the side. Serves 8-12 people.

Tray Of Plantains

$25.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Roll Ups

$1.99

Meat & Cheese Tacos

$3.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Mango Jarittos

$2.50

Mandarin Jarittos

$2.50

Pineapple Jarittos

$2.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarittos

$2.50

Tamarind Jarittos

$2.50

Guava Jarittos

$2.50

Lime Jarittos

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Seltzer 20oz

$2.50

Lime Seltzer 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50

Coke 20oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
