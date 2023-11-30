- Home
Taco Island Mexican Cantina (Farmingville)
2320 N. Ocean Ave
Farmingville, NY 11738
FOOD
Tacos
- Classic Taco
Flour Tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde.
- Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
- Crunch Taco
Hard Shell taco wrapped in flour tortilla with your choice of your protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, queso and salsa verde
- Taco De Birria$4.50
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of barbacoa or carnitas melted mozzarella, onion and cilantro
- Fish Tacos$5.00
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
- Island Shrimp Taco$5.00
Flour or corn tortilla with coconut battered shrimp, homemade slaw, mango salsa, tamarind chutney, tartar sauce and chipotle aioli
- Avocado Taco$4.50
Soft flour tortilla or soft corn tortilla topped with hand battered crispy avocados, homemade slaw, poblano and chipotle crema.
Empanadas
Mexican Tortas (Sandwich)
- Mexican Torta Pollo Asada (Chicken)$10.00
Mexican sandwich topped with pollo asado, bean, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Gourmet Fries on the side.
- Mexican Torta Carne Asada (Steak)$10.00
Mexican sandwich topped with carne asada, bean, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Gourmet Fries on the side.
- Mexican Torta Al Pastor$10.00
Mexican sandwich topped with Al Pastor, bean, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Gourmet Fries on the side.
- Mexican Torta Barbacoa (Pulled Steak)$10.00
- Mexican Torta Jack Fruit (Veg)$10.00
Mexican sandwich topped with Jack Fruit, bean, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Gourmet Fries on the side.
- Mexican Torta Birria Barbacoa$10.00
Mexican sandwich topped with pollo asado, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Birria Consume & Gourmet Fries on the side.
- Mexican Torta Birria Carnitas$10.00
Mexican sandwich topped with pollo asado, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Birria Consume & Gourmet Fries on the side.
Tostadas
- Tostada De Barbacoa (pulled Steak)$6.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Carnitas (Pulled Pork)$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Pollo Asado (Chicken)$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Al Pastor$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Ground Beef$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Shrimp$6.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Carne Asada (Steak)$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Frijoles ( Beans)$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado slice, queso cotija, chipotle crema.
- Tostada De Jack Fruit (Veg)$5.00
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
- Pollo Asado (Chicken) Quesadilla$10.99
- Carne Asada (Steak) Quesadilla$12.99
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$12.99
Pulled Steak Quesadilla
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.99
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
- Jack Fruit (Veg) Quesadilla$9.99
- Fajita Veggie Quesadilla$7.99
Burritos
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burrito$12.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with chipotle bacon chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Pollo Asado (Chicken) Burrito$11.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito$12.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with steak, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Al Pastor Burrito$12.99
- Barbacoa (Pulled Steak) Burrito$13.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with Barbacoa (pulled steak), rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Ground Beef Burrito$12.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with ground beef, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Carnitas (Pulled Pork) Burrito$12.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with carnitas (pulled pork), rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Shrimp Burrito$13.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled shrimp, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Jack Fruit Burrito (Veg)$11.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with soy protein, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
- Bean Burrito$7.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with rice, beans, cheese and sour cream.
- No Meat Burrito$10.99
Salad Bowl
- Pollo Asado (Chicken) Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce
- Carne Asada (Steak) Bowl$12.99
Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
- Barbacoa (Pulled Steak) Bowl$12.99
Pulled Steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
- Al Pastor Bowl$12.99
- Ground Beef Bowl$11.99
Ground beef, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
- Carnitas (Pulled Pork) Bowl$11.99
Pulled Pork, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
- Shrimp Bowl$12.99
Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
- Vegan Carnitas (Jack Fruit) Bowl$11.99
Jack Fruit, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and avocado sauce.
- No Meat Salad Bowl$9.99
Chalupas
- Pollo Asado (Chicken) Chalupa$5.00
Fluffy tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Carne Asada (Steak) Chalupa$5.50
Fluffy tortilla with steak, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Barbacoa Chalupa$5.50
Fluffy tortilla with pulled steak, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Al Pastor Chalupa$5.00
- Ground Beef Chalupa$5.00
Fluffy tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Shrimp Chalupa$5.50
Fluffy tortilla with shrimp, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Carnitas Chalupa$5.00
Fluffy tortilla with pulled pork, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Jack Fruit Chalupa (Veg)$5.00
Fluffy tortilla with Jack Fruit, lettuce, beans, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Beans Chalupa$5.00
Fluffy tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado sauce
Cheesy Potato Burrito
Nachos
Chimichangas
- Cheesy Beans Chimichanga$9.99
Fried Burrito filled with creamy beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with rice and beans on the side.
- Pollo Asado (Chicken) Chimichanga$11.99
Fried Burrito filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
- Carne Asada (Steak) Chimichanga$12.99
Fried Burrito filled with steak, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
- Cheesy Potato Chimichanga$11.99
Fried Burrito filled with Crispy Potato, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
- Al Pastor Chimichanga$12.99
- Ground Beef Chimichanga$11.99
Fried Burrito filled with ground beef, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$13.99
Fried Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema.
- Jack Fruit Chimichanga (Veg)$10.99
Fried Burrito filled with Jack Fruit, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Quesadilla De Birria
Pizza De Birria
Sides
- Rice & Beans$3.99
- Loaded Fries$6.99
Gaurmet Crispy Fries topped with cheese, queso & poblano crema.
- Papas Fritas (Fries)$3.99
- Yuca Fries$4.99
- Sweet Plantains$4.99
Sweet plantains topped with Mexican crema.
- Guac & Chips Reg$4.99
- Guac & Chips Large$10.99
- Queso & Chips Reg$2.99
- Queso & Chips Large$6.99
- Salsa & Chips Reg$2.99
- Salsa & Chips Large$6.99
- Pico & Chips Reg$2.99
- Pico & Chips Large$6.99
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Hot Sauce$0.50
- Salsa Verde$0.50
- Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Chips$1.00
- Limes$1.00
- Birria Sauce$2.00
- Salsa Roja$0.50
- Poblano Crema 2oz$0.50
Desserts
Party Trays
- Tray Of Birria Tacos$50.00
Total 10 Taco in each tray. Pan Fried corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of Barbacoa or Carnitas, mozzarella, onion, and cilantro served with Birria Consume.
- Tray Of Tacos
Total 10 Taco in each tray. Pick your style of taco. Any Allergy or special request can be made in the comment box. Gluten Free Tortillas available. Serves in half size tray.
- Tray Of Speciality Tacos
Total 10 Taco in each tray. Island Shrimp Taco: Flour Tortilla on a bed of homemade slaw topped with Coconut battered Shrimp, fresh mango, Tartar, Chipotle Crema & Tamarind Chutney. Fish Taco: Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
- Tray of Empanadas
Each Tray have 10 Empanadas Total. Empanadas are not customizable.
- Tray Of Chicken Wings$50.00
32-36 pieces of our delicious wings served with your choice of sauce & blue cheese on the side
- Tray Of Chicken Tenders & Fries$50.00
Feeds 12-15 guest. BBQ, RANCH, BUFFALO, KETCHUP are available please pick one by writing in comment box.
- Tray Of Quesadillas
Serves total 6 full size quesadillas in a tray. Cut in 3 Pieces.
- Tray Of Churros$30.00
Serves 10-12 people
- Party Size Guac & Chips$25.00+
Small size serves 10-12 guest Med Size Serves 15-20 guest Large size serves 25-30 guest
- Party Size Salsa & Chips$20.00+
Small size serves 10-12 guest Med Size Serves 15-20 guest Large size serves 25-30 guest
- Tray Of Burritos
Serves 8 full size burrito in a tray. Cut in half.
- Tray Of Mini Chimichanga$45.00
Serves 20 pcs of mini chimichanga in a tray.
- Tray of Rice
- Tray of Beans
Serving The Best Damn Tacos On Long Island!
2320 N. Ocean Ave, Farmingville, NY 11738