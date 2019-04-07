Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Taco JED Foodtruck

657 Reviews

$

808 Broadway Ave. S

Rochester, MN 55904

FOOD

PICADILLO

PICADILLO

$6.00

Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onion and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella.

FLOWER CHILD

FLOWER CHILD

$6.00

Cauliflower, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, feta cheese and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella.

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

Fried chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla.

WALLEYE

$6.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$6.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$6.00
Water

Water

$1.00

Fried walleye, jalapeno slaw, crema, feta cheese and cilantro in a corn tortilla.

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

JARRITOS

$3.00

TRUCK

2 Hours

$1,000.00

3 HOURS

$1,300.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
TACO JED'S ANY 2 FOR 10$ TRUCK

Website

Location

808 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

