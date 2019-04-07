Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Taco JED

657 Reviews

$

808 Broadway Ave S

Rochester, MN 55904

JED'S TACOS

Grilled flank steak, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a corn tortilla with melted mozzarella
#1 - PICADILLO

$4.50

Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra

#2 - MERICAN

$4.50

Ground beef, crema, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo in a fried flour tortilla

#3 - PULLED PORK

$4.50

Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella

#4 - STEAK FAJITA

$4.50

Grilled flank steak, grilled pepper & onions and crema in a corn tortilla with melted mozzarella

#5 - CHICKEN

$4.50

(FRIED or GRILLED) Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla

#6 - FLOWER CHILD

$4.50

Cauliflower, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, feta cheese and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella

#7 - SHRIMP

$4.50

(FRIED or GRILLED) Shrimp, red cabbage, baja sauce and cilantro in a corn tortilla

#8 - WALLEYE

$4.50

Fried walleye, jalapeno slaw, crema, feta cheese and cilantro in a corn tortilla

#9 - BACKFIRE

$4.50

Black beans, grilled peppers & onions, crema and avocado in a corn with melted mozzarella

#10 - TREE HUGGER

$4.50

Fried broccoli, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, avocado and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.50

CHICKEN STRIPS (3PC)

$5.00

SIDES/NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.50

CHIPS & QUESO

$4.50

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.00

CHIPS & PICO DE GALLO

$4.00

CHIPS & SALSA W/ PICO

$5.00

3 ITEM CHIP COMBO

$10.50

3 Item Chip Combo

4 ITEM CHIP COMBO

$12.00

SIDE OF QUESO

$4.00

SIDE OF SALSA

$3.50

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$4.50

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$3.50

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$2.50

CHIPS LARGE

$4.00

CHIPS SMALL

$2.00

TOGO SIDE CUPS

N/A BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.75

JARRITOS

$3.00

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

TOPO-CHICO

$3.00Out of stock

BOYLAN ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRING GROVE ROOT BEER

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

MILK CHOCOLATE

$1.50

T-SHIRTS TIE-DYE

Classic JED Tie-Dye
SMALL T-SHIRT TIE-DIE

$20.00

Classic JED Tie-Dye

MEDIUM T-SHIRT TIE-DYE

$20.00

Classic JED Tie-Dye

LARGE T-SHIRT TIE-DYE

$10.00

Classic JED Tie-Dye

XL - TSHIRT TIE-DYE

$10.00

Classic JED Tie-Dye

2XL - T-SHIRT TIE-DYE

$10.00Out of stock

Classic JED Tie-Dye

3XL - T-SHIRT TIE-DYE

$12.50

Classic JED Tie-Dye

T-SHIRTS TACOS UNITE

Tacos Unite People with JED on Back
SMALL T-SHIRT TACOS UNITE

$10.00

Tacos Unite People with JED on back

MEDIUM T-SHIRT TACOS UNITE

$10.00

Tacos Unite People with JED on back

LARGE T-SHIRT TACOS UNITE

$10.00

Tacos Unite People with JED on back

XL T-SHIRT TACOS UNITE

$10.00Out of stock

Tacos Unite People with JED on back

2XL T-SHIRT TACOS UNITE

$10.00Out of stock

Tacos Unite People with JED on back

3XL T-SHIRT TACOS UNITE

$12.50

Tacos Unite People with JED on back

HOODIES

Hoodie - Tacos Unite People on front JED image on back
SMALL HODDIE

$50.00Out of stock

Hoodie - Tacos Unite People on front JED image on back

MEDIUM HOODIE

$50.00

Hoodie - Tacos Unite People on front JED image on back

LARGE HOODIE

$50.00

Hoodie - Tacos Unite People on front JED image on back

XL HOODIE

$50.00

Hoodie - Tacos Unite People on front JED image on back

2XL HOODIE

$50.00

Hoodie - Tacos Unite People on front JED image on back

SWEATSHIRTS

S SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

M SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

L SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

XL SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

2XL SWEATSHIRT

$20.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

TACOS, MARGARITAS, & BEER

Website

Location

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

