Taco Joint - Austin - San Jacinto Blvd.

Popular Items

POTATO EGG & CHEESE
MIGAS OPEN FACE
BACON EGG & CHEESE

Appetizers

BEAN & CHEESE QUESDILLA

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$7.00

NACHOS

$8.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$7.75

SINGLE GUACAMOLE

$6.75

SINGLE QUESO

$6.00

ENCHILADAS FRIES

$6.50

Tiny Guac

$2.50

Tiny Queso

$1.00

Side Sm Rice

$1.50

Side LG Rice

$3.00

Side Sm Beans

$1.50

Side LG Beans

$3.00
Coxinhas

Coxinhas

$12.00Out of stock

deep fried croquette filled w/ shredded chicken & cream cheese covered in a soft dough which after breaded & fried becomes a delicious crunch crust. Severed w/ homemade chipotle ranch

Chilaquiles Plate

$11.50+

Breakfast

BACON & BEANS

$3.00

BACON & EGG

$3.00

BACON & POTATO

$3.00

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

BARBACOA TACO

$4.75

BEAN & BACON

$3.00

BEAN & CHEESE

$3.00

BEAN & EGG

$3.00

BEAN & POTATO

$3.00

BEAN EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

BENEDICTO

$4.75+

ham or steak

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST

$2.50

CHEESE & EGG

$3.00

CHORIZO & BEANS

$3.00

CHORIZO & EGG

$3.00

CHORIZO & POTATO

$3.00

CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

EL GRINGO

$3.95

EL HASSAN

$3.50

HAM & EGG

$3.00

HAM EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

JUST BEANS

$3.00

JUST EGG

$3.00

JUST POTATO

$3.00

LA CHANCLA MIGAS

$5.75

MIGAS OPEN FACE

$3.95

POTATO & AVO

$3.00

POTATO & BEANS

$3.00

POTATO & CHEESE

$3.00

POTATO & SAUSAGE

$3.00

POTATO BEAN & CHEESE

$3.50

POTATO EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

SAUSAGE & EGG

$3.00

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

STEAK EGG & SMOKEY GOUDA

$4.25

POTATO & EGG

$3.00

X-TORTILLA

$0.50

TEMPEH-RIZO

$3.00

Chilaquiles Plate

$11.50+

BEANS & RICE

$3.00

Lunch Tacos

BEEF FAJITA

$4.75

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$9.50

CHICKEN FAJITA

$4.50

EL 4/20

$4.50

EL PORKO

$4.25

EL SENOR CROCKETT

$4.25

EL TREE HUGGER

$4.75

EN-FAJITA PLATE

$11.00+

ENCHILADAS JUAREZ

$10.50

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$11.00

FRIED FISH

$4.25

HOLY MOLE

$4.25

PASTORITO

$4.25

PORTABELLA FAJITA

$4.25

SEARED FISH

$4.25

SHRIMP

$4.75

STREET

$4.50

TAMALE VERACRUZANO

$5.50

X-TORTILLA

$0.50

LUNCH PLATE SPECIAL

$12.00

EL BURRO GRANDE

$8.00+

El Burro Grande…Lg tortilla filled n fried w/beans, cheese & Mexican homemade rice topped w/rancho sauced and our homemade queso small side of shredded lettuce $8. add shrimp…$3.75, beef…$3.50, chicken…$3.25, pork…$3.25

Salads

FAJITA SALDA

$9.95+

chicken or beef

CHICKEN & FRUIT SALAD

$9.95

Sandwiches

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

TJ BURGER

$7.50

EL BURRO GRANDE

$8.00

FEATURE LUNCH SPECIAL

$8.50

Soup

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$4.25+

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP (Copy)

$4.25+

$4.25+

Tortas

LA AHOGADA

$8.75

EL CUBANO

$8.75

EL MEJICANO

$8.75

EL VEGAN

$8.75

Side

Side LG Rice

$3.00

Side LG Beans

$3.00

Side Sm Beans

$1.50

Side Sm Rice

$1.50

Sm French Fries

$2.50

Avo Side

$1.00

Fl Tortilla

$0.75

Pico Side

$0.75

Lg Fries

$4.00

Corn Tortilla Side 2

$0.75

8 oz Salsa

$4.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Sm Breakfast Potatoes

$2.50

Side Lg Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Onions

$0.50

Side Plantain Chips

$1.50

Side Ranchero Sauce

$1.00

Serrano Toreado

$1.00

Salsa

Red

Green

Chipotle

Avo

Habanero

Peanut

No Salsa

8 oz Salsa

$4.00+

SUB SALSA

$2.00

Salsa Mix

Extra Salsas

Red

$0.25

Green

$0.25

Avo

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25

Habanero

$0.25

Peanut

$0.25

Coffee

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

CARAMEL LATTE

$4.75

CHAI LATTE

$4.25

COLD BREW

$4.00+

CORTADO

$3.50

DIRTY CHAI

$7.25

EXPRESSO

$3.50

HORCHATA

$2.50

LATTE

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$3.50

MATCHA LATTE

$4.50

MATCHA STRAIGHT UP

$4.25

No Milk w/co2

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00

SALTED CARAMEL LATTE

$4.75

SEASONAL COFFEE

$5.00

THAI LATTE

$4.25

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew Chai

$5.50

Ice Tea

$2.75

Hand Muddled Lemonade

$2.95

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$7.25

Dirty Horchata

$5.50

ColdbrewHorchata

$4.75+

N/A Beverages

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.25

Main Root Beer

$2.50

Large Water Btl

$3.50

Clean Drink

$3.00

Coco Joy Coconut

$3.00

Coco Joy Watermelon

$3.00

Brewed Tea

$2.50

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Texas Tea

$2.50

Simply OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

MEXICAN COKE

$2.75

JARRITOS

$2.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.75

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Sprig

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Poweraide

$2.50

Hand Muddled Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Employee Drink

$2.00

Rain Water

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Rain Sparklin Water

$2.75

ColdbrewHorchata

$4.75+

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

White Claw

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelada

$1.50

Live Oak

$4.50

Wine

Mimosa

$8.00+

Vino Verde

$8.00+

Liquor

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.50

Espolon

$7.50

Markers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Chivas

$8.50

Jim Bean

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Absoute Citron

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Courvoisier

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Yager

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Teq

$6.00

Wiskey

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Scotch

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Deep Eddie Ruby Red

$8.00

Cocktails

Caipirinha

$9.00

Caipiroska

$8.00

Large Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Large Rocks Margarita

$8.00

Small Frozen Margarita

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.00

House Bloody Mary Well Vodka

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Mex Martini

$8.00

TOP SHELF

$12.00

Mojito

$8.00

Ranch Water

$15.00+

RumChata

$7.50

Cordials

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Godiva Choc

$5.00

Jager

$3.50

To-Go Packaging Fee

25-50

$10.00

51-100

$15.00

101-200

$20.00

Over 200 additional fee

$10.00

Cocktails

Small Margarita

$4.00

Large Margarita Rocks

$8.00

Large Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$10.00

Well Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mexican Martini

$8.00

Caipirinha

$9.00

Caipiroska

$8.00

Ranch Water

$15.00+

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$15.00

To Go Packaging Fee

Packing fee 10-49

$5.00+

Packing fee 50-74

$10.00

Packing fee 75-99

$20.00

Packing fee 100-149

$30.00

Packing fee 150-200

$40.00

Packing fee 201-250

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$125.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! 2809 San Jacinto Blvd 78705, by UT

Location

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
