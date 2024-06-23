- Home
Taco Labs - Boca
1956 Northeast 5th Avenue
Suite 3
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Daily Menu
Vegan Tacos (Single Taco)
- Jackfruit Al Pastor Taco (Vegan)
Your choice of protein marinated in our slightly sweet and savory al pastor sauce then flame-grilled to perfection Topped with: tomato, onions, pineapple, cilantro, salsa verde$5.49
- Tofu Al Pastor Taco (Vegan)
Your choice of protein marinated in our slightly sweet and savory al pastor sauce then flame-grilled to perfection Topped with: tomato, onions, pineapple, cilantro, salsa verde$4.99
- Jackfruit Birria Taco (Vegan)
Slow cooked in a flavorful chili infused consomé, served in a tortilla with melty oaxacan cheese served with a side of consomé topped with onions & cilantro$5.49
- Tofu Korea BBQ Taco (Vegan)
Choice of protein flame grilled and tossed in our slightly sweet and savory sauce served on a bed of cabbage slaw Topped with: green onion & cabbage slaw, vegan crema.$4.99
- Jackfruit Tinga Style Taco (Vegan)
Cooked in a delicious sauce made with tomato, onions, chipotles, & medley of our signature spices Topped with: lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, vegan crema.$5.49
- Tofu Tinga Style Taco (Vegan)$4.99
- Black Bean Taco (Vegan)
Flavorful slow cooked pinto beans wrapped in a warm tortilla Topped with: lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro$4.99
- Pinto Bean Taco (Vegan)
Flavorful slow cooked pinto beans wrapped in a warm tortilla Topped with: lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro$4.99
- Jackfruit Birria Quesadilla (Vegan)$14.99
- Jackfruit Original Quesadilla (Vegan)$14.99
- Tofu Korean BBQ Quesadilla (Vegan)$14.99
- Tofu Al Pastor Quesadilla (Vegan)$14.99
- Guac & Chips
Mashed avocados, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, and cilantro makes our original guac. Made fresh with every order and served with tortilla chips.$9.99
- Salsa & Chips
Fire-roasted tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and spices makes our salsa. Served with tortilla chips.$8.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Fresh Sweet potatoes fried till crispy and then seasoned with fresh mexican spices served with Blanco Queso$8.99
- French Fries$4.99
(Singles) Lab Signature Tacos
- Al Pastor
Your choice of protein marinated in our slightly sweet and savory al pastor sauce then flame grilled to perfection Topped with: cilantro, tomato, onions, pineapple, salsa verde.$4.99
- Birria Tacos
Slow cooked in a flavorful chili infused consomé, served in a tortilla with melty oaxacan cheese served with a side of consomé topped with onions and cilantro$4.99
- Tinga style
Cooked in a delicious sauce made with tomato, onions, chipotles, & a medley of our signature spices. Topped with: crema, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and fresh cilantro$4.99
- Korean BBQ
Choice of protein flame grilled and tossed in our slightly sweet and savory sauce served on a bed of cabbage slaw Topped with: Crema, green onion & cabbage$4.99
- New Delhi Tandoori
Slow-cooked in a clay oven and tossed in a tangy authentic Indian spiced sauce Topped with: Onions, tomatoes, cilantro$4.99
- Asada Style
Marinated and seared choice of protein nestled in a warm tortilla Topped with: Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, cotija cheese and mexican crema.$4.99
- Tropical Shrimp
Flame Grilled Shrimp marinated in a sweet and savory sauce, with a hint of coconut cream Topped with: Cabbage slaw, mango, onions, cilantro and tomatoes.$5.49
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Savor our Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, featuring crispy, battered and fried shrimp served on a bed of fresh cabbage slaw. Drizzled with our homemade Bang Bang sauce and topped with a sprinkle of green onions, these tacos offer a perfect blend of crunch and flavor.$5.49
- Blackened Mahi
Mahi Mahi seasoned with a medley of flavorful spices seared to perfection Topped with: mango, onion, cilantro, cabbage and Cilantro Lime Crema$5.49
- Crispy Mahi
Mahi Mahi seasoned with a medley of flavorful spices seared to perfection Topped with: Cabbage Slaw, Mango, Onion, Cilantro, and Cilantro Lime Crema$5.49
- Chicken Fil A
The beloved classic, but better. Seasoned breaded chicken fried to golden perfection served in a buttery warm tortilla Topped with: Lettuce, tomato, signature lab sauce$5.49
- Bean Taco
Flavorful slow cooked pinto beans wrapped in a warm tortilla. Topped with: lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, cilantro$4.99
- Asian Orange
Choice of protein glazed and charred in our homemade fresh orange and agave sweetened sauce Topped with: Cabbage, green onions and Orange drizzle$5.49
3 Taco Platter ( Comes with Chips & Salsa)
- 3Pcs Al Pastor Tacos
Your choice of protein marinated in our slightly sweet and savory al pastor sauce then flame grilled to perfection Topped with: cilantro, tomato, onions, pineapple, salsa verde.$14.99
- 3Pcs Birria Tacos
Slow cooked in a flavorful chili infused consomé, served in a tortilla with melty oaxacan cheese served with a side of consomé topped with onions and cilantro$14.99
- 3Pcs Tinga Style Tacos
Cooked in a delicious sauce made with tomato, onions, chipotles, & a medley of our signature spices. Topped with: crema, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and fresh cilantro$14.99
- 3Pcs Korean BBQ Tacos
Choice of protein flame grilled and tossed in our slightly sweet and savory sauce served on a bed of cabbage slaw Topped with: Crema, green onion & cabbage$14.99
- 3Pcs New Delhi Tandoori Chicken Tacos
Slow-cooked in a clay oven and tossed in a tangy authentic Indian spiced sauce Topped with: Onions, tomatoes, cilantro$14.99
- 3Pcs Asada Style Tacos
Marinated and seared choice of protein nestled in a warm tortilla Topped with: Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, cotija cheese and mexican crema.$14.99
- 3Pcs Tropical Shrimp Tacos
Flame Grilled Shrimp marinated in a sweet and savory sauce, with a hint of coconut cream Topped with: Cabbage slaw, mango, onions, cilantro and tomatoes.$15.99
- 3Pcs Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Savor our Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, featuring crispy, battered and fried shrimp served on a bed of fresh cabbage slaw. Drizzled with our homemade Bang Bang sauce and topped with a sprinkle of green onions, these tacos offer a perfect blend of crunch and flavor.$15.99
- 3Pcs Blackened Mahi Tacos
Mahi Mahi seasoned with a medley of flavorful spices seared to perfection Topped with: mango, onion, cilantro, cabbage and Cilantro Lime Crema$15.99
- 3Pcs Crispy Mahi Tacos
Mahi Mahi seasoned with a medley of flavorful spices seared to perfection Topped with: Cabbage Slaw, Mango, Onion, Cilantro, and Cilantro Lime Crema$15.99
- 3Pcs Chicken FilA Tacos
The beloved classic, but better. Seasoned breaded chicken fried to golden perfection served in a buttery warm tortilla Topped with: Lettuce, tomato, signature lab sauce$14.99
- 3Pcs Bean Tacos
Flavorful slow cooked pinto beans wrapped in a warm tortilla. Topped with: lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, cilantro$13.99
- 3Pcs Asian Orange Tacos
Choice of protein glazed and charred in our homemade fresh orange and agave sweetened sauce Topped with: Cabbage, green onions and Orange drizzle$15.99
Appetizers
- Street Corn in a Cup
Roasted sweet corn mixed with Mexican crema, topped with cotija cheese, our signature lab sauce, lime juice, and fresh cilantro.$7.99
- Blanco Queso & Chips
Indulge in our creamy Blanco Queso, featuring smooth, melted white cheese, paired with crispy, freshly-made tortilla chips. This delightful duo is perfect for sharing or savoring solo, adding a touch of cheesy goodness to every bite.$8.99
- Guac & Chips
Mashed avocados, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, and cilantro makes our original guac. Made fresh with every order and served with tortilla chips.$9.99
- Salsa & Chips
Fire-roasted tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and spices makes our salsa. Served with tortilla chips.$8.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Fresh Sweet potatoes fried till crispy and then seasoned with fresh mexican spices served with Blanco Queso$8.99
- Dorritos in a Bag
Nacho Cheese dorrito bag loaded with onions, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of protien$10.99
- Loaded Nachos
Queso, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro, and your choice of protein served over a bed of crispy tortilla chips.$12.99
Bowl
- Al Pastor Bowl
Indulge in our Al Pastor Fusion Bowl, a tantalizing blend of Mexican street food flavors and modern culinary innovation, featuring succulent juicy chicken, flavorful steak, or jackfruit for a vegan twist. Each bowl is a flavor masterpiece, with tender marinated protein, cilantro lime rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa verde. Experience the vibrant and dynamic taste of Al Pastor cuisine reimagined, promising to elevate your dining adventure to new heights and leave you craving more.$14.99
- Korean BBQ Bowl
a tantalizing blend of traditional Korean flavors with a modern twist, featuring premium proteins like tender tofu, succulent chicken, savory steak, and delectable jackfruit. Accompanied by rice, black and pinto beans, fresh lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, this bowl offers rich, smoky flavors paired with our signature sauces, catering to every palate, including vegans. Experience the vibrant and dynamic tastes of Korean cuisine meticulously prepared to deliver culinary bliss in every bite.$14.99
- New Delhi Tandoori Bowl
Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of India with our New Delhi Tandoori Fusion Bowl, featuring tandoori-marinated proteins like tender tofu, flavorful jackfruit, succulent chicken, and savory steak. Accompanied by basmati rice, black and pinto beans, fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, creamy lentils, crisp cucumber, tangy pickled onions, refreshing raita, and fresh cilantro, this bowl offers a symphony of textures and flavors. Embark on a culinary journey through New Delhi with every mouthful, whether you're a vegetarian enthusiast or a meat lover.$14.99
- Birria Bowl
Birria Fusion Bowl, featuring tender beef, succulent chicken, or delightful jackfruit. Accompanied by fragrant Mexican rice, black and pinto beans, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy onions, creamy cheese, luscious guacamole, and zesty salsa roja, this bowl offers a symphony of flavors and textures. Experience the authentic yet innovative flavors of Birria, perfect for meat lovers and vegans alike, and embark on a culinary journey that will leave you craving more.$14.99
Burrito
- Al Pastor Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito is a delicious fusion of traditional flavors and fresh ingredients. Choose from succulent chicken, savory steak, or flavorful jackfruit, all wrapped up with black and pinto beans, rice, our signature lab sauce, crisp lettuce, tangy onions, juicy tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and creamy sour cream. This hearty burrito is a perfect blend of textures and tastes, crafted to satisfy your cravings.$14.99
- Korean BBQ Burrito
Experience a burst of flavors with our Korean BBQ Burrito, featuring your choice of tender chicken, juicy steak, or flavorful tofu marinated in our savory Korean BBQ sauce. Each burrito is packed with rice, black and pinto beans, crisp lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. Topped off with our special lab sauce and a touch of creamy sour cream, this burrito offers a delicious fusion of Korean and Mexican cuisines in every bite.$14.99
- New Delhi Tandoori Burrito
Savor the vibrant flavors of our New Delhi Tandoori Burrito, featuring your choice of succulent chicken, savory steak, or tender tofu marinated in aromatic tandoori spices. This burrito is packed with basmati rice, black and pinto beans, crisp lettuce, tangy onions, juicy tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. Finished with our special lab sauce and a dollop of creamy sour cream, each bite is a delightful fusion of Indian and Mexican cuisines.$14.99
- Birria Burrito
Enjoy our Birria Burrito, featuring tender beef, juicy chicken, or savory jackfruit cooked in our signature birria sauce. This hearty burrito includes Mexican rice, black and pinto beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. Finished with lab sauce and a dollop of sour cream, it's a perfect fusion of flavors.$14.99
Desserts
- Churro with Vanilla Ice Cream
Featuring warm, crispy churros dusted with cinnamon sugar. Paired with creamy vanilla ice cream, this delightful dessert offers a perfect balance of textures and flavors. Treat yourself to a sweet ending that's both comforting and delicious.$7.99
- Tres Leches Cake
Savor our Tres Leches, a classic Latin American dessert made with light and airy sponge cake soaked in three types of milk—condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream. Topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries, it's a sweet and decadent treat that melts in your mouth.$7.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas, a sizzling dish of tender grilled chicken strips marinated in flavorful spices, served with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and a side of Mexican rice and beans, it's a delicious and satisfying meal that brings the flavors of Mexico right to your table.$15.99
- Steak Fajitas
Our sizzling Steak Fajitas feature tender steak strips, colorful peppers, and onions infused with mouthwatering spices. Build your own fajita masterpiece with warm tortillas and an array of zesty toppings, including guacamole and sour cream, served with 4 tortillas.$16.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas feature plump, juicy shrimp, colorful peppers, and onions infused with mouthwatering spices. Build your own fajita masterpiece with warm tortillas and an array of zesty toppings, including guacamole and sour cream, served with 4 tortillas.$17.99
- Tofu Fajitas
Tofu Fajitas feature marinated tofu, colorful peppers, and onions infused with mouthwatering spices. Build your own fajita masterpiece with warm tortillas and an array of zesty toppings, including guacamole and sour cream, served with 4 tortillas.$15.99
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Get ready for a fiesta with our sizzling Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas! Grilled to perfection, they feature tender chicken strips, plump, juicy shrimp, colorful peppers, and onions infused with mouthwatering spices. Build your own fajita masterpiece with warm tortillas and an array of zesty toppings, including guacamole and sour cream, served with 4 tortillas.$18.99
- Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
sizzling Steak and Shrimp Fajitas! Grilled to perfection, they feature tender steak strips, plump, juicy shrimp, colorful peppers, and onions infused with mouthwatering spices. Build your own fajita masterpiece with warm tortillas and an array of zesty toppings, including guacamole and sour cream, served with 4 tortillas.$18.99
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla
Cheesy quesadilla fired on a flat top with butter and that insane melt.$8.99
- Quesa Birria
Your favorite made into a quesadilla. Your choice of protein slow cooked in flavorful chilli infused consomme served in a crispy cheese tortilla with a side of consomme topped with cilantro and onions.$14.99
- Original Quesadilla
Cheesy quesadilla fired on a flat top with your choice of Al Pastor marinated protein with butter and that insane melt.$14.99
- Flame Grilled Quesadilla
Your choice of protein cooked to perfection and then folded in a Warm tortilla with melty cheese, with a perfect pull.$14.99
- Korean BBQ Quesadilla
Authentic Korean BBQ flavors as if you had ordered in Seoul, wrapped in a homemade tortilla and sandwiched in 3 cheeses.$14.99
Wings
- Hot N Honey Wings
Perfect balance between fiery spice and sweet succulence sizzled on high open flame.
- Lemon Pepper Wings
Miami’s Original. Lip smacking fresh lemon seasoning with a hint of garlic and black pepper.
- Chimmichuri Wings
Homemade Chimichurri sauce with parsley, garlic and fresh herbs blended together and drizzled over fire roasted wings.
- Sticky BBQ Wings
Wings sizzled in Korean BBQ flavors. You will love these!
- Plain Wings No sauce
Alcoholic Drinks
Liquor
Beer
Non Alcoholic Drinks
In House Beverages
- Lemonade
In house organic lemonade.$3.49
- Sweetened Tea
In house Organic Tea$3.49
- Unsweet Tea
In house organic (unsweet)$3.49
- Arnold Palmer
1/2 Tea & 1/2 Lemonade$3.49
- Virgin Mango Mojito
Non Alcoholic Mango Mojito.$5.99
- Hibiscus Mojito$6.99
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.99
- Matcha Tea Latter$6.99
- Iced Caramel Machiato$6.99
- Iced Coffee With Milk$5.99
- Strawberry Agua Freca$4.99
- Mango Pineapple Agua Freca$4.99
- Passion Fruit Agua Freca$4.99
- Tamarind Agua Fresca$4.99
Milkshakes
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Taco Labs, we're culinary scientists on a mission to craft tantalizing taco creations that push the boundaries of flavor. Each tortilla holds a delicious experiment waiting to delight your taste buds with unexpected combinations and bold, unforgettable tastes.
1956 Northeast 5th Avenue, Suite 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431