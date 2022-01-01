Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL 307 W 12 st

review star

No reviews yet

307 W 12 st

Tifton, GA 31794

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch#5 taco salad
Quesadilla
Tacos

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$6.00

White melted cheese served hot and ready

Large Cheese Dip

$12.00

Cheese Dip with chorizo

$9.00

cheese dip mixed with home made chorizo

Guacamole

$6.00

fresh avocado mashed with secret seasoning. lets us know of any allergies ,

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Mexican Guacamole

$9.00

fresh guacamole mixed with homemade Pico de Gallo

Chips and salsa

$2.00

not Included with to go orders (1 per a table)

Large salsa only

$2.00

Salsa only

$1.00

Large chips and salsa

$4.00

Extra large chips and salsa

$12.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

refried beans mixed with cheese dip

Spinach Dip

$8.00

fresh spinach sautéed with a cheese sauce

Pico de Gallo

$5.00

fresh diced jicama, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro. topped with freshly squeezed lemon

Street corn

$5.00

Flour chips

$2.00

Jicama Chips

$3.00

Tray of wings

$40.00Out of stock

À la carte

Chimichanga

$6.00

Choice of meat serve with red sauce and cheese dip on top

Burrito

$6.00

choice of meat served with red sauce and cheese dip on top.

Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of meat serve with a choice of sour cream, guacamole, or Pico.

Enchilada

$3.50

1 enchilada with your choice of meat and your choice of sauce

Vegetarian burrito

$9.00

Grilled tomatoes, potatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccolini and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and green sauce

sope

$4.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Order of meat

$6.00

Order of shrimp

$12.00

Tamales

$3.50

Quesabirria

$15.00Out of stock

Chalupa

$5.00

Grill vegetables

$8.00

Tacos

Tacos

$3.00

Mexican tacos hand made tortillas with choice of meat cilantro and onions

2 Supreme tacos

$8.00

Flour tortillas choice of meat lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

2 Shrimp tacos

$10.00

flour tortilla red cabbage, lettuce, cheese,pico de gallo and avocado

1 Shrimp taco

$5.00

Supreme taco

$4.00

3 Brirria tacos

$15.00Out of stock

3 carnitas tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Tacos de trompo

$5.00Out of stock

2 Mahi-mahi tacos

$12.00

Mahi- Mahi taco

$6.00

Brunch

A Huevo

$11.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

Chori Huevo

$11.00

Divorce eggs

$12.00

La Burrita

$10.00

Pan Frances

$9.00

Toasty Huevo

$11.00

Lunch

Lunch # 2 wings

$10.00

8 deep fried traditional chicken wings covered in hot sauce served with celery sticks and ranch

Lunch #3 chimichanga

$9.00

1 chimichanga choice of meat served with a side of rice and a salad

Lunch #4 burritos supreme

$10.00

1 supreme burrito choice of meat served with rice and beans and supreme salad

Lunch#5 taco salad

$9.00

taco salad: choice of meat beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and Mexican cream

Lunch#6

$9.00

Arroz Azteca: grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip

Lunch#7 fajitas

$11.00

fajitas: steak or chicken sautéed with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and bell peppers served with a side of rice and beans

Lunch #8

$12.00

Arroz loco: grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip

lunch #9 crazy nachos

$12.00

crazy nachos : choice of meat bed of homemade corn tortillas chips with beans, lettuce,tomatoes, cheese, queso fresco, mexican crema, pico and cheese dip

Lunch #10 tortas

$11.00

chilaquiles: fried corn tortilla chips sautéed in a green or red house sauce topped with shredded chicken a fried egg and a salad

Lunch#11 chilaquiles

$12.00

tortas: choice of meat layer of beans lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, jalapeños and grilled onions. Served with fries

Lunch#12 2 chalupas

$9.00

Dinner

Especial San Juan

$30.00

grilled ribeye steak with grilled broccolini, mushrooms, and cheese on top served with rice and a salad

Steak Mexicano

$30.00

grilled ribeye steak topped with sautéed onions, cherry tomatoes, Fresno peppers and cilantro served with rice and beans

Mar y Tierra

$40.00

Grilled Ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp smothered in a homemade cream sauce served with a side of your choice

Carne asada

$28.00

Thin ribeye steak grilled topped with grilled green onions and fresno peppers served with rice and beans and a salad

Camarones Locos

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in a hot chipotle sauce served with rice and beans

Camarones Pancho's

$20.00

grilled shrimp sautéed in a creamy chipotle sauce served with rice and a salad

Camarones Clasicos

$20.00

grilled shrimp sautéed with potatoes and our classic green sauce served with a side of rice and salad

Caldo de Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp soup made with sautéed onions tomatoes potatoes and celery

Pechugas Locas

$20.00

2 Grilled chicken breast cooked with grilled shrimp topped with spinach and cheese served with a side of rice and a salad

Flauta Dinner

$12.00

4 chicken flautas served on a bed of rice with a salad on top

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.00

3 Enchilada choice to meet with red or green sauce served with rice beans and a salad

Señor Burro

$15.00

12 inch flour tortillas stuffed choice of meat, lettuce tomato queso fresco, rice, beans and avocado rolls into a burrito smothered in cheese dip drizzled with hot red sauce

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$18.00

2 in flour tortillas stuff with shrimp served with rice beans and a salad

Quesadilla dinner

$11.00

1 quesadilla Choice of me with rice beans and a salad

Chimichanga dinner

$14.00

Two 8 in flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat served with rice, beans, and a salad

Fajitas

Fajita Locas

$32.00

Grilled ribeye steak, chicken, and shrimp

Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Grilled ribeye steak

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

grilled shrimp

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

grilled chicken

Vegetarian fajitas

$18.00

grilled veggies

Fajita Nachos

$17.00

Homemade corn tortillas chips with your choice of meat and fajita veggies

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

12 inch tortilla stuffed with choice of meat fajitas veggies and served with your choice of sour cream, guacamole or pico

Family pack

Family pack

$50.00

Kids meal

Nachitos

$7.00

A bed of homemade corn tortilla chips with your choice of meat covered in cheese

Chicken tenders

$7.00

4 homemade tenders made with 100% real chicken served with a side of your choice

Kid quesadilla meal

$6.00

One quesadilla with your choice of meat and a choice of side

Adult Charge

$2.00

Salad

Shrimp Keto salad

$14.00

harvest blend lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and queso fresco. choice of sour cream, ranch, cheese dip

chicken keto salad

$10.00

harvest blend lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and queso fresco. choice of sour cream, ranch, cheese dip

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Rice and beans

$4.00

Fries

$2.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Whole avocado

$7.00

1/2 avocado

$4.00

chiles toriados (Fried Fresno's)

$1.50

Grilled potatoes

$4.00

Grilled onions

$1.00

6oz lettuce

$1.00

6oz crema (sour cream)

$6.00

2oz spinach

$1.00

Sol salad

$7.00

Supreme salad

$6.00

Tortillas

Corn

Flour

$Corn

$1.00

extra corn

$1.00

Extra flour

$1.00

Extra

2oz gucamole

$1.50

2oz crema

$1.50

2oz ranch

$1.50

2oz Cheese Dip

$1.50

2oz Pickled jalapeños

$1.50

2oz Fresh jalapeños

$1.50

2oz Grilled jalapeños

$1.50

Limes

$0.50

Taco salsa

$0.50

2oz shredded cheese

$1.50

2oz Queso Fresco

$1.50

2oz fresh onions

$1.50

2oz cilantro

$1.50

2oz tomatoes

$1.50

2oz Pico

$1.50

2oz piña

$1.00

Special

El Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Egg custard with a caramel topping

Platanos Fritos (Fried plantains)

$5.00

Fried plantains with a side of our special sweet sauce.

Drunken Nachos for 2

$12.00

2 scoops of ice cream on a bed of cinnamon chips drizzled with agave nectar sprinkle with nuts and a cherry on top

Drunken Nachos

$7.00

Churros

$5.00

Birria

Birria taco

$7.00

3 Birria Tacos

$15.00

Quesabirria

$15.00

Birria chilaquiles

$18.00

Birria Nachos

$18.00

Birria Torta

$18.00

Regular drinks

Water

Diet coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke zero

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Mr Pibb

$2.25

Sweet tea

$2.25

Unsweetened tea

$2.25

Half and half

$2.25

Jarrito pineapple

$2.60

Jarrito tamarindo

$2.60

Jarrito grapefruit

$2.60

Mansanita

$2.60

Mexican Coca Cola 16oz

$2.65

Mexican Fanta

$2.65

Squirt

$2.60

Topo Chico

$2.60

Agua de piña

$2.60

Agua de Jamaica

$2.60

Shirley Temple (Reg Cup. sprite and cherry juice)

$3.00

Large drink

$2.60

Mexican Sprite

$2.65

Arnold Palmer (lemonade and tea)

$2.25

large to-go water

$1.50

small to-go water

$1.00

Beer

Pacifico

$4.50

Dos xx

$4.50

Dos xx amber

$4.50

Corona extra

$4.50

Corona premier

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Bud light

$3.25Out of stock

Michelob ultra

$4.50

Mamitas

$6.00

Mamitas bucket (4)

$20.00

Margaritas

Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Pink Señorita

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Tonic Margarita

$11.00

House Margarita LG

$10.00

House Margarita SM

$8.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$55.00

Flavor Margarita Pitcher

$65.00

Top shelf Margarita

$18.00

Cocktail

La mula

$13.00

Piña colada

$11.00

Key-lime colada

$10.00

Sangria Roja

$8.00

Sangria blanco

$8.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Pink flamingo

$10.00

Mucho Mocha

$12.00

Mango martini

$12.00

Guava mula

$13.00

Chilled shots

Cincoro blanco

$15.00

Casamigos blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Abasolo

$8.00

Absolut Vodka

$10.00

Shots

Silver (camarena)

$4.00

Reposado (camarena)

$5.00

Casamigos blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Espolon blanco

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Cincoro

$15.00

Abasolo

$12.00

Vodka Tonic

$10.00

Absolut original

$5.00

Absolut raspberry

$5.00

Absolut mango

$5.00

Lemon Drops

$4.00

Mango Shot

$4.00

Monte alba

$4.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Paloma

$6.00

Lime

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Banana

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Key-lime

$3.00

Spicy coconut

$3.00

Abasolo

$6.00

Wine

Malbec

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Pouches

House Margarita (pouch)

$18.00

Pineapple Margarita (pouch)

$23.00

Pink Señorita (pouch)

$23.00

Appetizers

Mexican guacamole

$12.00

Cheese Dip with chorizo

$12.00

Spinach dip

$12.00

Street corn

$12.00

Large cheese dip

$12.00

Cheese dip regular

$7.00

Main Dishes

Mar y Tierra

$60.00

Especial San Juan

$60.00

Pechugas locas

$40.00

Chimichangas

$35.00

Señor burrito

$30.00

Kids meal

Kids quesadilla

$20.00

Chicken tenders

$20.00

Kids nachos

$20.00

Adults up charge

$10.00

Dessert

Churros

$10.00

Drunken nachos

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We opened a restaurant where people can come and enjoy authentic homemade Mexican food. We take pride in making our food with fresh and local ingredients everyday. We have catered to well know stars such as Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell and their production team, but our true celebrities are our Locos. We’ve hosted private events such as wedding rehearsal, birthday parties and baby showers. We have won most original Dessert award and have been nominated for best Mexican Restaurant 3 years in a row.

Location

307 W 12 st, Tifton, GA 31794

Directions

Gallery
TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL image
TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL image
TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL image
Map
