TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL 307 W 12 st
No reviews yet
307 W 12 st
Tifton, GA 31794
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
White melted cheese served hot and ready
Large Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip with chorizo
cheese dip mixed with home made chorizo
Guacamole
fresh avocado mashed with secret seasoning. lets us know of any allergies ,
Large Guacamole
Mexican Guacamole
fresh guacamole mixed with homemade Pico de Gallo
Chips and salsa
not Included with to go orders (1 per a table)
Large salsa only
Salsa only
Large chips and salsa
Extra large chips and salsa
Bean Dip
refried beans mixed with cheese dip
Spinach Dip
fresh spinach sautéed with a cheese sauce
Pico de Gallo
fresh diced jicama, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro. topped with freshly squeezed lemon
Street corn
Flour chips
Jicama Chips
Tray of wings
À la carte
Chimichanga
Choice of meat serve with red sauce and cheese dip on top
Burrito
choice of meat served with red sauce and cheese dip on top.
Quesadilla
Choice of meat serve with a choice of sour cream, guacamole, or Pico.
Enchilada
1 enchilada with your choice of meat and your choice of sauce
Vegetarian burrito
Grilled tomatoes, potatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccolini and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and green sauce
sope
Veggie Quesadilla
Order of meat
Order of shrimp
Tamales
Quesabirria
Chalupa
Grill vegetables
Tacos
Tacos
Mexican tacos hand made tortillas with choice of meat cilantro and onions
2 Supreme tacos
Flour tortillas choice of meat lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
2 Shrimp tacos
flour tortilla red cabbage, lettuce, cheese,pico de gallo and avocado
1 Shrimp taco
Supreme taco
3 Brirria tacos
3 carnitas tacos
Tacos de trompo
2 Mahi-mahi tacos
Mahi- Mahi taco
Brunch
Lunch
Lunch # 2 wings
8 deep fried traditional chicken wings covered in hot sauce served with celery sticks and ranch
Lunch #3 chimichanga
1 chimichanga choice of meat served with a side of rice and a salad
Lunch #4 burritos supreme
1 supreme burrito choice of meat served with rice and beans and supreme salad
Lunch#5 taco salad
taco salad: choice of meat beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and Mexican cream
Lunch#6
Arroz Azteca: grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip
Lunch#7 fajitas
fajitas: steak or chicken sautéed with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and bell peppers served with a side of rice and beans
Lunch #8
Arroz loco: grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip
lunch #9 crazy nachos
crazy nachos : choice of meat bed of homemade corn tortillas chips with beans, lettuce,tomatoes, cheese, queso fresco, mexican crema, pico and cheese dip
Lunch #10 tortas
chilaquiles: fried corn tortilla chips sautéed in a green or red house sauce topped with shredded chicken a fried egg and a salad
Lunch#11 chilaquiles
tortas: choice of meat layer of beans lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, jalapeños and grilled onions. Served with fries
Lunch#12 2 chalupas
Dinner
Especial San Juan
grilled ribeye steak with grilled broccolini, mushrooms, and cheese on top served with rice and a salad
Steak Mexicano
grilled ribeye steak topped with sautéed onions, cherry tomatoes, Fresno peppers and cilantro served with rice and beans
Mar y Tierra
Grilled Ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp smothered in a homemade cream sauce served with a side of your choice
Carne asada
Thin ribeye steak grilled topped with grilled green onions and fresno peppers served with rice and beans and a salad
Camarones Locos
Shrimp sautéed in a hot chipotle sauce served with rice and beans
Camarones Pancho's
grilled shrimp sautéed in a creamy chipotle sauce served with rice and a salad
Camarones Clasicos
grilled shrimp sautéed with potatoes and our classic green sauce served with a side of rice and salad
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup made with sautéed onions tomatoes potatoes and celery
Pechugas Locas
2 Grilled chicken breast cooked with grilled shrimp topped with spinach and cheese served with a side of rice and a salad
Flauta Dinner
4 chicken flautas served on a bed of rice with a salad on top
Enchiladas Dinner
3 Enchilada choice to meet with red or green sauce served with rice beans and a salad
Señor Burro
12 inch flour tortillas stuffed choice of meat, lettuce tomato queso fresco, rice, beans and avocado rolls into a burrito smothered in cheese dip drizzled with hot red sauce
Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner
2 in flour tortillas stuff with shrimp served with rice beans and a salad
Quesadilla dinner
1 quesadilla Choice of me with rice beans and a salad
Chimichanga dinner
Two 8 in flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat served with rice, beans, and a salad
Fajitas
Fajita Locas
Grilled ribeye steak, chicken, and shrimp
Steak Fajitas
Grilled ribeye steak
Shrimp Fajitas
grilled shrimp
Chicken Fajitas
grilled chicken
Vegetarian fajitas
grilled veggies
Fajita Nachos
Homemade corn tortillas chips with your choice of meat and fajita veggies
Fajita Quesadilla
12 inch tortilla stuffed with choice of meat fajitas veggies and served with your choice of sour cream, guacamole or pico
Family pack
Kids meal
Salad
Sides
Extra
Special
Dessert
Flan
Egg custard with a caramel topping
Platanos Fritos (Fried plantains)
Fried plantains with a side of our special sweet sauce.
Drunken Nachos for 2
2 scoops of ice cream on a bed of cinnamon chips drizzled with agave nectar sprinkle with nuts and a cherry on top
Drunken Nachos
Churros
Birria
Regular drinks
Water
Diet coke
Coke
Coke zero
Fanta
Sprite
Pink Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Sweet tea
Unsweetened tea
Half and half
Jarrito pineapple
Jarrito tamarindo
Jarrito grapefruit
Mansanita
Mexican Coca Cola 16oz
Mexican Fanta
Squirt
Topo Chico
Agua de piña
Agua de Jamaica
Shirley Temple (Reg Cup. sprite and cherry juice)
Large drink
Mexican Sprite
Arnold Palmer (lemonade and tea)
large to-go water
small to-go water
Beer
Margaritas
Cocktail
Chilled shots
Shots
Silver (camarena)
Reposado (camarena)
Casamigos blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Espolon blanco
Espolon Reposado
Cincoro
Abasolo
Vodka Tonic
Absolut original
Absolut raspberry
Absolut mango
Lemon Drops
Mango Shot
Monte alba
Pineapple
Paloma
Lime
Mango
Banana
Pineapple
Key-lime
Spicy coconut
Abasolo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We opened a restaurant where people can come and enjoy authentic homemade Mexican food. We take pride in making our food with fresh and local ingredients everyday. We have catered to well know stars such as Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell and their production team, but our true celebrities are our Locos. We’ve hosted private events such as wedding rehearsal, birthday parties and baby showers. We have won most original Dessert award and have been nominated for best Mexican Restaurant 3 years in a row.
307 W 12 st, Tifton, GA 31794