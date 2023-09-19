Taco Mais - San Bernardo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Established in 2012, we have been serving delicious tacos and other delicious food for the citizens of the City of Laredo and surrounding area. Everything at our restaurants is made to the highest quality standards using only the best ingredients.
Location
3510 San Bernardo Avenue, Laredo, TX 78041
Gallery