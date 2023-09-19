Desayuno

Platillos

Salchicha En Salsa

$4.99

Incluye Papas y Frijoles

Huevos Al Gusto

$4.99

Incluye Papas y Frijoles

Machacado C/ Huevo

$5.50

Incluye Papas y Frijoles

Chilaquiles

$4.99

Incluye Papas y Frijoles

Chilaquiles C/ Huevo

$5.99

Incluye Papas y Frijoles

Taco Combo

$3.99

Incluye Papas y Frijoles y Cuatro Tacos

Menudo

Menudo Mini

$2.99

Disponible Sabados y Domingos

Menudo Mediano

$6.50

Disponible Sabados y Domingos

Menudo Grande

$2.99

Disponible Sabados y Domingos

Tacos

Barbacoa

$2.29

Chicharron

$1.79

Chilaquiles

$1.79

Claritas

$1.49

Deshebrada

$1.79

Frijol Chorizo

$1.49

Frijol Queso

$1.49

Huevo A La Mexicana

$1.49

Huevo con Chorizo

$1.49

Huevo Con Frijol

$1.49

Huevo Con Jamon

$1.49

Huevo Con Papa

$1.49

Huevo Con Salchicha

$1.49

Huevo Con Tocino

$1.49

Machacado

$2.49

Migas

$1.79

Papa A La Mexicana

$1.49

Papa Chorizo

$1.49

Papa Tocino

$1.49

Picadillo

$1.79

Salchicha a la mexicana

$1.49

Salchicha En Salsa

$1.49

Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.99

2 Pancakes, 2 Huevos, y 2 tiras de tocino

Avena

Avena Chica

$2.99

Avena Grande

$3.99

Bebidas

Kool-Aid

$1.00

Cafe

$1.75

Botella de Agua

$1.00

Refresco de Lata

$1.75

Coca Mexicana

$2.75

Lunch

Antojitos

Panchos

$8.99

Con queso y Carne

La Papa de Pancho

$5.99

Papa al horno con fajita

Cebolla Asada

$2.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Choriqueso

$2.99

Platillos

Gorditas

$4.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Caldo de Res

$5.50

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Milanesa de Res

$5.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Albondigas

$6.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Guisado de Res

$6.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Pechuga Rellena

$7.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Enchiladas

$5.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Flautas

$6.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Tostada Estilo Siberia

$8.99

Incluye Frijoles, Arroz y Ensalada

Singles

Charros

$1.75

Con Queso

$2.25

Preparados

$2.75

Con Queso y Carne

Hot dog

$2.50

Lonche de Ternera

$2.95

Burrito

$7.99

Burrito con fajita

$8.99

Hamburguesa

$4.95

Torta

$5.50

Torta de Fajita

$6.50

Pap al Horno con Fajita

$6.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Cebolla Asada

$2.99

Taco Combos

Fajita

$13.00

Incluye 4 tacos, frijoles charros y refresco de lata

Tripita

$13.00

Incluye 4 tacos, frijoles charros y refresco de lata

Molleja

$13.00

Incluye 4 tacos, frijoles charros y refresco de lata

Brisket

$10.00

Incluye 4 tacos, frijoles charros y refresco de lata

De Caballo

$10.00

Incluye 4 tacos, frijoles charros y refresco de lata

Chicken Fajita

$10.00

Pastor

$10.00

Tacos

Al Pastor

$1.75

Brisket

$1.75

Chicken Fajita

$1.75

Fajita

$2.95

Molleja

$2.95

Pirata

$4.95

Quesadilla

$2.50

Quesadilla con Brisket

$2.95

Quesadilla Con Fajita

$3.95

Sausage

$1.95

Ternera

$1.95

Tripita

$3.95

Caldo De Res

Caldo de Res Chico

$5.99

Caldo de Res Grande

$6.99

Combos

2 hot dogs Mexicanos

$7.95

2 lonches de Ternera

$8.95

Hamburguesa

$8.95

Tortas

$8.95

Torta con Fajita

$9.95

Bebidas

Kool Aid

$1.00

Botella de Aqua

$1.00

Soda de Bote

$1.75

Coca Mexicana

$3.75