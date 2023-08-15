Taco Mar- West Chester 122 E Gay Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Eat here. Live happy!
Location
122 E Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Nashville Hot Chicken - West Chester
No Reviews
126 East Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Chester
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurant
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurant
More near West Chester