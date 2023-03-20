Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Maya - Logan Square

2529 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jhoom Bar Food

Appetizers

Fresh Made Guacamole

$12.00

Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips

Queso Blanco Dip

$11.00

Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.

Cheesy Nachos

$11.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.

Fries a la' Mexicana

$13.00

Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!

Quesadilla

$13.00

12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!

Tostada

$5.00

Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, choice of protein, fresh lettuce, tomato, garnished with tomatoes.

Tamales

$4.00

Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.

Elotes

$5.00

Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$3.00

Shrimp Empanada

$3.00

Black Bean Empanada

$3.00

2 Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$5.00

2 Shrimp Empanadas

$5.00

2 Black Bean Empanadas

$5.00

Chicken 65

$10.00

Crispy, bite-sized Chicken pieces marinated in spicy seasoning and deep-fried to perfection. Served with Sour Cream Cilantro Dip.

Cauliflower 65

$10.00

Tender cauliflower florets coated in a fiery blend of aromatic spices, tangy yogurt, and chickpea flour, giving it a satisfying crunch with bold flavors. Served with Sour Cream Cilantro Dip.

Maya Fries

$4.00

Crispy, golden fries seasoned with Special Maya Seasoning

Peri Peri Fries

$5.00

crispy and flavorful French fries that are tossed with a spicy peri peri seasoning made with chili peppers, paprika, garlic, and other spices.

Masala Fries

$5.00

Crispy and flavorful French fries that are tossed with Indian chat masala, paprika and black pepper

Salads

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.

Maya Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips

Taco Salad

$12.00

Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl

Protein Bowl

$12.00

Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Beyond Meat veggie chorizo made with house blend seasoning, black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!

Tacos

Mini Samosa Taco

$3.35

Chicken 65 Taco

$4.75

Cauliflower 65 Taco

$3.75

Chole Tikki Taco

$3.75

Masala Potato Taco

$3.75

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$5.25

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.75

Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.75

Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Simmered pork cooked in lard

Signature Taco

$4.75

Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.

Chingon Taco

$4.75

Spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions and cooked with melted cheese on top and garnished with cilantro and lime.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil

Rib Eye Steak Taco

$5.25

Ground Beef Taco

$2.95

Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco

$5.25

Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro

Paneer Taco

$4.75

Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.

Korean Beef Taco

$5.25

Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Veggie Chorizo Taco

$5.25

Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro

Pork Belly Taco

$5.25

Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo

Chili Potato Taco

$4.75

Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro

Chicken Tikka Taco

$4.75

Yucatan Taco

$5.25

Marinated shrimp with special house seasoning cooked with traditional Mexican chorizo, and topped with melted cheese and cilantro

2 Taco Plate

$14.00

3 Taco Plate

$16.00

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.00

Burrito filled with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.

Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito

$13.00

Burrito filled with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Burrito filled with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Paneer Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with Indian cottage cheese marinated in tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce.

Chingon Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.

Grilled Steak Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with tender grilled steak meat

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo

Signature Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Burrito filled with a combination of grilled onion, red pepper, green pepper, refried beans, blended mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

Burrito filled with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Burrito filled with simmered pork cooked in lard.

Veggie Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$14.00

Chimichanga Burrito

$13.00

Pork filled deep fried, crispy golden brown burrito and topped with house special Queso. DELISH!!!

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.

Chorizo Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Grilled Chicken Breast Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.

Ground Beef Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Carnitas Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with simmered pork cooked in lard.

Grilled Veggies Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with grilled red, green peppers and onions topped with pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.

Milanesa Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with thinly sliced breaded beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, drizzled with sour cream.

Grilled Steak Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with tender grilled steak

Paneer Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with tandoor marinated paneer

Chingon Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.

Signature Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.

Shrimp Torta

$15.00

Veggie Chorizo Torta

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Torta

$15.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

A scoop of vanilla ice cream that is frozen hard, coated in cinnamon squares,, and quickly deep-fried, creating a warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream inside; Drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with a side of whipped cream.

Flan

$7.00

A custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce

Churros

$7.00

Warm, fried, long cake-like pastry covered with sugar & cinnamon filled Mexican caramel and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Jhoom Bar Drinks

JB Beers & Cans

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

312

$6.00

Beer Bucket

$27.00

Beer Tower

$27.00

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

JB Cocktails

Maya House Margarita

$13.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, five freshly blended citrus juices

Seasonal Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh watermelon-lemon juice infused with mint, with a touch of agave

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh pineapple-lime juice infused with serrano peppers

Guava La Flor Margarita

$14.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh guava juice and lime

Jhoom Jeera

$15.00

Kerala Masti

$15.00

Dangerous Dosti

$15.00

Tipsy Ratein

$15.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

No Mames!

$15.00

Margarita Flight

$19.00

JB NA Beverages

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Shots!!!

FINO Blanco Shot

$7.00

FINO Reposado Shot

$8.00

FINO Anejo Shot

$9.00

Titos Shot

$7.00

Fire Ball Shot

$7.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$9.00

JW Black Label

$9.00

The Glenlivet 12 Yrs Shot

$9.00

Buchanan's Delux Shot

$9.00

Hendricks Shot

$9.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo Shot

$35.00

Clase Azul Blanco Shot

$35.00

Jagermeister

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Taco Maya began with the desire to provide a unique dining experience by combining authentic Mexican food, as well as fusion items inspired from various cultures. To us, that meant quality food and people. Our goal was simple, to open a restaurant serving delicious food made from scratch with the freshest ingredients. Taco Maya offers a cozy, warm and family-oriented ambiance. We value the importance of a family night-out or a business meeting. We are passionate about our dishes, each one made from heart and designed with pride from head Chef Patricio Elizondo. The unique taste is paired with a welcoming atmosphere and superb customer service that you will remember.

2529 North Milwaukee Avenue, B, Chicago, IL 60647

