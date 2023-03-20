Taco Maya - Logan Square

Restaurant info

Taco Maya began with the desire to provide a unique dining experience by combining authentic Mexican food, as well as fusion items inspired from various cultures. To us, that meant quality food and people. Our goal was simple, to open a restaurant serving delicious food made from scratch with the freshest ingredients. Taco Maya offers a cozy, warm and family-oriented ambiance. We value the importance of a family night-out or a business meeting. We are passionate about our dishes, each one made from heart and designed with pride from head Chef Patricio Elizondo. The unique taste is paired with a welcoming atmosphere and superb customer service that you will remember.

