Appetizers

Guac & Chips
$9.00

Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips

Queso Blanco Dip
$9.00

Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.

Cheesy Nachos
$9.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso

Nachos Supreme
$12.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.

Fries a la' Mexicana
$12.00

Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!

Cheese Quesadilla
$11.00
Quesadilla
$11.00

12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!

Tostada
$5.00

Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, choice of protein, fresh lettuce, tomato, garnished with tomatoes.

Tamales
$4.00

Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.

Elotes
$4.00

Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.

Shrimp Empanada
$3.00
Black Bean Empanada
$3.00
Chicken Tinga Empanada
$3.00
Chips & Salsa
$5.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa

French Fries
$4.00
Rice
$3.00
Fiesta Cup Beans
$3.00

Salads

Burrito Bowl
$11.00

A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.

Maya Salad
$11.00

Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips

Taco Salad
$11.00

Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl

Protein Bowl
$11.00

Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Beyond Meat veggie chorizo made with house blend seasoning, black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!

Tacos

Samosa Taco*
$3.75
Chili Potato Taco*
$4.35

Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro

Paneer Taco*
$4.35

Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.

Veggie Chorizo Taco*
$5.25

Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro

Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco*
$3.75

Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro

Veggie Fiesta Taco*
$4.35
Grilled Veggie Taco*
$2.95
Chile Relleno Taco*
$4.35

Warm corn tortilla served with cooked chile Relleno , topped with suizo sauce, drizzled with sour cream and and a pinch of cilantro

Rib Eye Steak Taco*
$5.25
Grilled Steak Taco*
$4.35

Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro

Korean Beef Taco*
$5.25

Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro

Ground Beef Taco*
$2.95

Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Lengua Taco*
$5.25

Beef tongue braised with garlic and onion, cooked to perfection, served with avocado

Cabeza Taco*
$2.95
Birria Taco & Soup*
$5.25
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco*
$5.25

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro

Chicken Tikka Taco*
$4.35
Grilled Chicken Taco*
$3.75

Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil

Chicken Tinga Taco*
$4.35

Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado

Shrimp Taco*
$4.35

Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish

Cajun Shrimp Taco*
$5.25

Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo

Dorado Taco*
$4.35

Golden fried mahi mahi topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish

Al Pastor Taco*
$3.75

Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple

Carnitas Taco*
$3.75

Simmered pork cooked in lard

Chorizo Taco*
$3.75

Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Pork Belly Taco*
$5.25

Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo

Chicharron Taco*
$2.95
Signature Taco*
$4.35

Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.

Chingon Taco*
$4.35

Spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions and cooked with melted cheese on top and garnished with cilantro and lime.

Yucatan Taco*
$5.25

Marinated shrimp with special house seasoning cooked with traditional Mexican chorizo, and topped with melted cheese and cilantro

2 Taco Plate
$13.00
3 Taco Plate
$15.00
Taco Tray (15 Tacos)
$53.00

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito
$11.00

Burrito filled with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.

Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito
$11.00

Burrito filled with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.

Chorizo Burrito
$11.00

Burrito filled with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Paneer Burrito
$13.00

Burrito filled with Indian cottage cheese marinated in tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce.

Chingon Burrito
$13.00

Burrito filled with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.

Grilled Steak Burrito
$13.00

Burrito filled with tender grilled steak meat

Shrimp Burrito
$13.00

Burrito filled with delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo

Signature Burrito
$13.00

Burrito filled with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.

Grilled Veggie Burrito
$11.00

Burrito filled with a combination of grilled onion, red pepper, green pepper, refried beans, blended mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado

Ground Beef Burrito
$11.00

Burrito filled with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Carnitas Burrito
$11.00

Burrito filled with simmered pork cooked in lard.

Veggie Chorizo Burrito
$14.00
Chicken Tinga Burrito
$14.00
Chimichanga Burrito
$12.00

Crispy golden brown burrito topped with house special Queso. DELISH!!!

MYOB Make your own Burrito
$14.00

Fajitas

Chicken Breast Fajita
$16.00

Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Grilled Steak Fajita
$19.00

Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Combo Fajita
$19.00

Marinated strips of chicken breast & Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Shrimp Fajita
$19.00

Cooked shrimp complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Paneer Fajita
$19.00

Tandoor marinated, cooked Indian cottage cheese, complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Veggie Fajita
$15.00

Grilled onions, red peppers, green peppers, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta
$12.00

Torta layered with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.

Chorizo Torta
$12.00

Torta layered with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Grilled Chicken Breast Torta
$12.00

Torta layered with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.

Ground Beef Torta
$12.00

Torta layered with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Carnitas Torta
$12.00

Torta layered with simmered pork cooked in lard.

Grilled Veggie Torta
$12.00

Torta layered with grilled red, green peppers and onions topped with pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.

Milanesa Torta
$13.00

Torta layered with thinly sliced breaded beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, drizzled with sour cream.

Grilled Steak Torta
$13.00

Torta layered with tender grilled steak

Paneer Torta
$13.00

Torta layered with tandoor marinated paneer

Chingon Torta
$13.00

Torta layered with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.

Signature Torta
$13.00

Torta layered with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.

Shrimp Torta
$13.00
Veggie Chorizo Torta
$13.00
Chicken Tinga Torta
$14.00
MYOB Make your own Torta
$14.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada
$14.00
Ground Beef Enchilada
$14.00
Grilled Veggie Enchilada
$14.00
Chicken Breast Enchilada
$14.00
Grilled Steak Enchilada
$15.00
Shrimp Enchilada
$15.00
Paneer Enchilada
$15.00
Veggie Chorizo Enchilada
$15.00
Chicken Tinga Enchilada
$15.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla
$9.00

5 inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese, served with a side of crinkle fries.

Kids Burrito
$9.00

Junior burrito rolled with your choice of veggies, cheese and/or meat; served with a side of rice and beans.

Chicken Tenders
$9.00

Deep fried boneless chicken breast, served with a side of crinkle fries.

One Taco Plate
$9.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream
$7.00

A scoop of vanilla ice cream that is frozen hard, coated in cinnamon squares,, and quickly deep-fried, creating a warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream inside; Drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with a side of whipped cream.

Flan
$7.00

A custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce

Churros
$7.00

Warm, fried, long cake-like pastry covered with sugar & cinnamon filled Mexican caramel and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.00
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
$5.00

Beers & Seltzers

Corona
$6.00
Corona Premier
$6.00
Corona Familiar
$6.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Dos Equis
$6.00
Dos Equis Amber
$6.00Out of stock
Modelo Especial
$6.00
Model Negro
$6.00
Victoria
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Tecate
$6.00
Hard Seltzers
$7.00
Beer Bucket
$27.00

Cocktails

Maya House Margarita*
$12.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, five freshly blended citrus juices

Seasonal Watermelon Margarita*
$13.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh watermelon-lemon juice infused with mint, with a touch of agave

Spiced Pineapple Margarita*
$13.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh pineapple-lime juice infused with serrano peppers

Guava La Flor Margarita*
$12.00

FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh guava juice and lime

Frozen Margarita
$12.00
No Mames!
$13.00
Barbie Marg
$8.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Coke
$3.50
Jarritos
$3.50
Fountain Drink
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.50
Horchata
$3.00
Jamaica Iced Tea
$3.00
Sidral
$3.50
Sangria
$3.50