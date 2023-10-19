- Home
- /
- Schaumburg
- /
- Taco Maya - Schaumburg
Taco Maya Schaumburg
No reviews yet
365 South Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips
Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.
Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso
Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.
Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!
12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!
Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, fresh lettuce, garnished with tomatoes.
Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.
Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.
Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa
Salads
A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.
Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips
Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl
Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Beyond Meat veggie chorizo made with house blend seasoning, black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!
Tacos
Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro
Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.
Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro
Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
Warm corn tortilla served with cooked chile Relleno , topped with suizo sauce, drizzled with sour cream and and a pinch of cilantro
Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro
Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro
Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
Beef tongue braised with garlic and onion, cooked to perfection, served with avocado
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil
Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado
Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo
Golden fried mahi mahi topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple
Simmered pork cooked in lard
Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo
Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.
Spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions and cooked with melted cheese on top and garnished with cilantro and lime.
Marinated shrimp with special house seasoning cooked with traditional Mexican chorizo, and topped with melted cheese and cilantro
Burritos
Burrito filled with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.
Burrito filled with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.
Burrito filled with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
Burrito filled with Indian cottage cheese marinated in tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce.
Burrito filled with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.
Burrito filled with tender grilled steak meat
Burrito filled with delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo
Burrito filled with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.
Burrito filled with a combination of grilled onion, red pepper, green pepper, refried beans, blended mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado
Burrito filled with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
Burrito filled with simmered pork cooked in lard.
Crispy golden brown burrito topped with house special Queso. DELISH!!!
Fajitas
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Marinated strips of chicken breast & Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Cooked shrimp complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tandoor marinated, cooked Indian cottage cheese, complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Grilled onions, red peppers, green peppers, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tortas
Torta layered with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.
Torta layered with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
Torta layered with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.
Torta layered with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
Torta layered with simmered pork cooked in lard.
Torta layered with grilled red, green peppers and onions topped with pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
Torta layered with thinly sliced breaded beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, drizzled with sour cream.
Torta layered with tender grilled steak
Torta layered with tandoor marinated paneer
Torta layered with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.
Torta layered with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.
Enchiladas
Kid's Menu
5 inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese, served with a side of crinkle fries.
Junior burrito rolled with your choice of veggies, cheese and/or meat; served with a side of rice and beans.
Deep fried boneless chicken breast, served with a side of crinkle fries.
Desserts
A scoop of vanilla ice cream that is frozen hard, coated in cinnamon squares,, and quickly deep-fried, creating a warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream inside; Drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with a side of whipped cream.
A custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce
Warm, fried, long cake-like pastry covered with sugar & cinnamon filled Mexican caramel and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.
Cocktails
FINO Tequila Blanco, five freshly blended citrus juices
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh watermelon-lemon juice infused with mint, with a touch of agave
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh pineapple-lime juice infused with serrano peppers
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh guava juice and lime
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
365 South Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193
Photos coming soon!