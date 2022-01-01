- Home
Taco Mesa Costa Mesa
142 Reviews
$$
647 W. 19th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Popular Items
Breakfast
Asada Con Huevo
Grilled steak with 2 eggs, potatoes & chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.
B / Machaca
Eggs, shredded beef, pepper & onion, beans and cheese. Made with flour tortillas (GMO-free corn upon request).
B / Huevo
Eggs, beans & cheese. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).
B / H / Pot & Chorizo
Eggs, tater tots & pork chorizo, beans and cheese. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).
B /Huevo Mexicana
Eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).
Chilaquiles / S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sauteed with chilaquil salsa, eggs, crema & queso fresco.
Huevos Ala Mexicana/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion Choice of tortillas.
Huevos, Papas & Chorizo/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, potatoes & pork chorizo. Choice of tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two eggs sunny side up on corn tortilla with pinto beans, cheese & tomato caldillo. Choice of tortillas.
Machaca / S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, shredded beef with peppers & onions. Choice of tortillas.
Omelete Sonora/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelete, diced zucchini, spinach, roasted corn, sour cream, avocado, tomatillo & pibil sauces. Choice of tortillas.
T / Huevo Mex
Scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
T / Machaca
Scrambled eggs, shredded beef, pepper & onion. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
T / Potato & Chorizo
Scrambled eggs, potato & pork chorizo. Served on GMO-free corn tortilla.
Torta de Huevo
Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
T / HUEVO
Scrambled eggs on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Q HUEVO
Quesadilla with scrambled eggs and melted cheeses.
Appetizers
Esquites
Fresh roasted corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
Gordita (1)
1 fresh masa patty grilled, then fried and filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Jalapeños
2 stuffed jalapeños served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
Nachos
Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.
Soup of the Day - Bowl
16 oz
Soup of the Day - Cup
8 oz
Toreados
Taquitos
2 shredded chicken or beef taquitos with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
Burritos
B / BK Shrimp
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn available upon request) with shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheeses.
B / Blackened Calamari
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with blackened calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & a cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
B / STK
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled steak, pinto beans and cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request
B / Lobster
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with lobster sauteed with spinach, diced zucchini & roasted fresh corn. Topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
B / SHRED BF
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with shredded beef, pinto beans and cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request.
B / SHRED CK
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with seasoned shredded chicken, pinto beans & cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
B BK / Fish
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened Wild fish, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, cheese blend.
Burrito Bean & Cheese
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with pinto beans and cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
B / BK CK
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
B / Carnitas
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with tender pork, chicharron, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, cheese blend.
B / Pastor
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with marinated grilled pork, pinto beans & cheese blend.
B / Mesa
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with brown rice, black beans, spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn & guacamole. Wet, with melted cheeses upon request.
B/Alambre
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion, pinto beans & cheese.
B Verde
Entrees
Carne Asada/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled skirt steak, grilled scallions & avocado. Corn or flour tortillas.
Carnitas/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Tender pork shoulder, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions, cilantro & radish. Corn or flour tortillas.
Mesa Bowl
Brown rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn, organic greens, carrot & jicama.
Chile Relleno/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a cheese blend, battered & topped with our tomato caldillo sauce. Corn or flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Mexico City/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions.
Enchiladas Oaxaca/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 Oaxaca cheese blend enchiladas topped with our tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream.
ONE Enchilada Oaxaca
1 Oaxaca cheese blend enchilada topped with our tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream.
Enchiladas Shredded Beef/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 shredded beef enchiladas topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
ONE Enchilada Beef
1 shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
ONE Enchilada Mexico City
1 chicken enchilada topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onion.
ONE E / LOBSTER
1 lobster enchilada topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
Enchiladas Lobster
2 lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
Fajitas MESA / S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Sauteed with sofrito, wine, onion, sweet pepper, red chile and caldillo (tomato) sauces. Topped with avocado slices and cilantro sprigs.
Pollo Asado/ S P C
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled Natural chicken breast, grilled scallions & avocado. Corn or flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Shrimp
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 shrimp enchiladas topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese & avocado.
Family Sides
Chips
Chips and Guacamole
Guacamole
Mesa Veggies
Sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn kernels.
Papas Chorizo & Cheese
Diced potatoes, pork chorizo & cheese.
Pint Black Beans
Pint Brown Rice
Pint Mexican Rice
Pint Pinto Beans
Small GUACAMOLE
Sour Cream
Tortillas (3)
Side House Salad
Small Rice
8 oz
Small Beans
8 oz
Small S C
8 Oz P. Gallo
Container 8 oz
Kids
Quesadilla
Q / Blackened Chicken
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), blacked chicken breast, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Morenita
Whole wheat tortilla, blackened chicken breast, cheese, avocado, tomato & grilled onion. Served with sour cream & guacamole.
Q / Pastor
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled pork, pineapple & cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Shrimp
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), shrimp, cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Steak
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request) grilled marinated steak, cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Vegetariana
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), avocado, grilled onion, tomato and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q/ Carnitas
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request, tender pork, and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Cheese
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request) and a blend of cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q/ GRILLED CK
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled chicken breast and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q Bk Calamari
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), blackened calamari and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q ALAMBRE
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesalicious
A pair of authentic fresh potato & masa dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.
Q Lobster
Salads
Tacos
Taco Alambre
Steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese.
Taco Blackened Calamari
Blackened calamari, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Taco Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken breast, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Taco Blackened Fish
Blackened Wild fish, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Taco Blackened Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Taco Carnitas
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Lobster
Lobster, cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo.
Taco Pastor
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Pescado Frito
Beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso on a gmo-free crispy corn tortilla.
Taco Shredded Beef
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Shredded Chicken
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Salmon
Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.
Taco Steak
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
Taco Vegetarian
Black beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Gordita (1)
1 fresh masa patty grilled, then fried and filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Tortas
Torta Alambre
Steak grilled with bacon, onion, sweet peppers & melted cheese on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onion lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Blackened Chicken
Grilled blackened chicken breast on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Carnitas
Tender pork on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Pastor
Marinated grilled pork & pineapple on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Steak
Marinated grilled steak on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Vegetarian
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
TORT BK CALAMARI
Blackened calamari on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
TORT BK FISH
Grilled Wild fish on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Tuesday
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627