Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Mesa Costa Mesa

142 Reviews

$$

647 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Taco Alambre
Taco Blackened Chicken

Breakfast

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS, GUACAMOLE AND CHOICE OF TORTILLAS.

Asada Con Huevo

$16.00

Grilled steak with 2 eggs, potatoes & chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.

B / Machaca

$11.00

Eggs, shredded beef, pepper & onion, beans and cheese. Made with flour tortillas (GMO-free corn upon request).

B / Huevo

$9.00

Eggs, beans & cheese. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).

B / H / Pot & Chorizo

$11.00

Eggs, tater tots & pork chorizo, beans and cheese. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).

B /Huevo Mexicana

$11.00

Eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).

Chilaquiles / S P C

$13.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sauteed with chilaquil salsa, eggs, crema & queso fresco.

Huevos Ala Mexicana/ S P C

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion Choice of tortillas.

Huevos, Papas & Chorizo/ S P C

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, potatoes & pork chorizo. Choice of tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros/ S P C

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two eggs sunny side up on corn tortilla with pinto beans, cheese & tomato caldillo. Choice of tortillas.

Machaca / S P C

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, shredded beef with peppers & onions. Choice of tortillas.

Omelete Sonora/ S P C

$16.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelete, diced zucchini, spinach, roasted corn, sour cream, avocado, tomatillo & pibil sauces. Choice of tortillas.

T / Huevo Mex

$3.50

Scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

T / Machaca

$3.75

Scrambled eggs, shredded beef, pepper & onion. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

T / Potato & Chorizo

$3.75

Scrambled eggs, potato & pork chorizo. Served on GMO-free corn tortilla.

Torta de Huevo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

T / HUEVO

$3.25

Scrambled eggs on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

Q HUEVO

$8.50

Quesadilla with scrambled eggs and melted cheeses.

@ Chilaq

$9.50

@ Omellete Sonora

$13.00

@ Mach

$11.00

@ H POT CHO

$11.00

Reposteria (Bakery)

Churros Con Chocolate

$4.50

2 churros served with melted chocolate.

Flan

$6.00

Our original baked cream cheese flan!

Choco Flan

$6.50

Tres Leches

$6.00

Appetizers

Esquites

$10.00

Fresh roasted corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.

Gordita (1)

$5.00

1 fresh masa patty grilled, then fried and filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Jalapeños

$5.00

2 stuffed jalapeños served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.

Nachos

$11.00

Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

16 oz

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

8 oz

Toreados

$1.75

Taquitos

$9.00

2 shredded chicken or beef taquitos with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.

@ Papas

$2.50

@ Cilantro Ranch

$0.25

Burritos

B / BK Shrimp

$14.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn available upon request) with shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheeses.

B / Blackened Calamari

$14.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with blackened calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & a cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.

B / STK

$13.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled steak, pinto beans and cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request

B / Lobster

$17.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with lobster sauteed with spinach, diced zucchini & roasted fresh corn. Topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.

B / SHRED BF

$10.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with shredded beef, pinto beans and cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request.

B / SHRED CK

$10.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with seasoned shredded chicken, pinto beans & cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.

B BK / Fish

$14.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened Wild fish, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, cheese blend.

Burrito Bean & Cheese

$8.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with pinto beans and cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.

B / BK CK

$12.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.

B / Carnitas

$10.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with tender pork, chicharron, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, cheese blend.

B / Pastor

$10.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with marinated grilled pork, pinto beans & cheese blend.

B / Mesa

$11.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with brown rice, black beans, spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn & guacamole. Wet, with melted cheeses upon request.

B/Alambre

$14.00

On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion, pinto beans & cheese.

B Verde

$10.00

Entrees

Carne Asada/ S P C

$18.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled skirt steak, grilled scallions & avocado. Corn or flour tortillas.

Carnitas/ S P C

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Tender pork shoulder, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions, cilantro & radish. Corn or flour tortillas.

Mesa Bowl

$12.00

Brown rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn, organic greens, carrot & jicama.

Chile Relleno/ S P C

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a cheese blend, battered & topped with our tomato caldillo sauce. Corn or flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Mexico City/ S P C

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions.

Enchiladas Oaxaca/ S P C

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 Oaxaca cheese blend enchiladas topped with our tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream.

ONE Enchilada Oaxaca

$6.00

1 Oaxaca cheese blend enchilada topped with our tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream.

Enchiladas Shredded Beef/ S P C

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 shredded beef enchiladas topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

ONE Enchilada Beef

$6.00

1 shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

ONE Enchilada Mexico City

$6.00

1 chicken enchilada topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onion.

ONE E / LOBSTER

$8.50

1 lobster enchilada topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.

Enchiladas Lobster

$19.00

2 lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.

Fajitas MESA / S P C

$18.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Sauteed with sofrito, wine, onion, sweet pepper, red chile and caldillo (tomato) sauces. Topped with avocado slices and cilantro sprigs.

Pollo Asado/ S P C

$16.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled Natural chicken breast, grilled scallions & avocado. Corn or flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Shrimp

$17.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 shrimp enchiladas topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese & avocado.

@ Rell

$9.00

@ Asada

$15.00

@ Fajitas

$15.00

Family Sides

Chips

$2.50

Chips and Guacamole

$8.50

Guacamole

$6.50

Mesa Veggies

$6.00

Sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn kernels.

Papas Chorizo & Cheese

$6.00

Diced potatoes, pork chorizo & cheese.

Pint Black Beans

$5.50

Pint Brown Rice

$5.50

Pint Mexican Rice

$5.50

Pint Pinto Beans

$5.50

Small GUACAMOLE

$3.50

Sour Cream

$3.00

Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Side House Salad

$4.75

Small Rice

$3.00

8 oz

Small Beans

$3.00

8 oz

Small S C

$1.50

8 Oz P. Gallo

$2.00

Container 8 oz

$1.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

K/Bean & Cheese

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

K/Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

K / TACO

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

@ Ck Fingers

$5.50

@ K BBCH

$5.50

@ K Q

$5.50

@ K Taco

$5.50

Quesadilla

Q / Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), blacked chicken breast, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Morenita

$16.00

Whole wheat tortilla, blackened chicken breast, cheese, avocado, tomato & grilled onion. Served with sour cream & guacamole.

Q / Pastor

$14.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled pork, pineapple & cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Shrimp

$16.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), shrimp, cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Steak

$16.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request) grilled marinated steak, cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Vegetariana

$13.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), avocado, grilled onion, tomato and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q/ Carnitas

$13.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request, tender pork, and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Cheese

$9.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request) and a blend of cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q/ GRILLED CK

$13.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled chicken breast and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q Bk Calamari

$16.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), blackened calamari and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q ALAMBRE

$17.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesalicious

$14.00

A pair of authentic fresh potato & masa dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.

Q Lobster

$17.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, cucumber, roasted pepitas, cranberries, queso fresco & dressing.

King Tostada

$12.00

GMO-free corn chips, beans, chile sauce, melted cheeses, topped with hearts of romaine, pico de gallo, lime vinaigrette, avocado, carrot, sour cream & jicama.

Tacos

Taco Alambre

$5.50

Steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese.

Taco Blackened Calamari

$5.50

Blackened calamari, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.

Taco Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Blackened chicken breast, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.

Taco Blackened Fish

$5.00

Blackened Wild fish, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.

Taco Blackened Shrimp

$5.50

Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.

Taco Carnitas

$4.50

Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Lobster

$7.00

Lobster, cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo.

Taco Pastor

$4.50

Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Pescado Frito

$4.50

Beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso on a gmo-free crispy corn tortilla.

Taco Shredded Beef

$4.50

Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Salmon

$6.00

Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.

Taco Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.

Taco Vegetarian

$3.50

Black beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Gordita (1)

$5.00

1 fresh masa patty grilled, then fried and filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Tortas

Torta Alambre

$13.00

Steak grilled with bacon, onion, sweet peppers & melted cheese on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onion lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Blackened Chicken

$10.00

Grilled blackened chicken breast on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Carnitas

$10.00

Tender pork on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Pastor

$10.00

Marinated grilled pork & pineapple on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Steak

$12.00

Marinated grilled steak on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Vegetarian

$9.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

TORT BK CALAMARI

$13.00

Blackened calamari on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

TORT BK FISH

$13.00

Grilled Wild fish on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Soft Drinks

COFFEE

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Medium Agua Fresca

$4.00

Large Agua Fresca

$5.00

OG HORCHATA

$5.00+

Organic Fresh Juice

Green Juice

$8.50

Vampiro Juice

$8.50

Orange Juice

$8.50

Carrot Juice

$8.50Out of stock

Tuesday

Taco Carnitas

$2.50

Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Chile Verde

$2.50

Tender pork in a green tomatillo sauce on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Pastor

$2.50

Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Pescado Frito

$2.50

Beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso on a gmo-free crispy corn tortilla.

Taco Shredded Beef

$2.50

Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Shredded Chicken

$2.50

Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Vegetarian

$2.50

Black beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

$ Margarita

$5.00

$ Beer

$5.00

$ Fruit Marg

$6.00

T BARBACOA

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

