Taco Mesa imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Taco Mesa Orange

1,532 Reviews

$

3533 East Chapman Ave #C

Orange, CA 92869

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Taco Blackened Chicken
Taco Blackened Shrimp

Breakfast

Asada Con Huevo

$16.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled skirt steak with two eggs, tater tots and chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.

Chilaquiles SPC

$13.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sautéed with chilaquil salsa, crema and queso fresco

Machaca Ropa Vieja

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, shredded beef with peppers & onions.. Choice of tortillas.

Omelette Sonora

$16.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelette, calabacitas, spinach, roasted corn & cheese. Topped with caldillo & tomatillo sauce, sour cream & avocado. Choice of tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs with cilantro, onion & tomato. Choice of tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two sunny side up eggs on a corn tortilla with pinto beans. topped with caldillo sauce & queso fresco. Choice of tortillas.

Huevos, Papas & Chorizo

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with tater tots and pork chorizo. Choice of tortillas.

Burrito Machaca

$11.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded beef, sweet peppers, onions, pinto beans and cheese.

Burrito Huevo, Papa & Chorizo

$11.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request), scrambled eggs, tater tots, beans, cheese and pork chorizo.

Burrito de Huevo

$9.50

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with scrambled eggs, pinto beans and cheese.

Burrito Huevo a la Mexicana

$11.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with eggs scrambled with tomato, onion & cilantro, guacamole, pinto beans, cheese.

Taco de Machaca

$3.75

Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, sweet peppers & onion, on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco de Huevo a la Mexicana

$3.50

Eggs scrambled with tomato, cilantro & onion on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco de Huevo

$3.25

Scrambled eggs on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco de Huevo, Papa & Chorizo

$3.75

Eggs scrambled with pork choizo & diced potatoes on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Torta de Huevo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

2.5 Oz Bacon

$2.00

Chilaquiles A La Carte

$9.00

Dz Tamal

$30.00

Reposteria (Bakery)

Churros Con Chocolate

$4.50

2 churros per order with melted chocolate.

Flan de Queso

$6.00

Choco Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

Magic Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Jello

$3.50

Chocoflan

$6.50

Appetizers

Esquites

$10.00

Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, quesco fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.

Gordita (1)

$5.00

1 handmade masa patty grilled then fried with choice of shredded beef or chicken, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Jalapeños

$5.00

Two stuffed jalapeños served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresco.

Nachos

$11.00

Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.

Taquitos

$9.00

Two taquitos cut in 1/2. Choice of shredded beef or chicken with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresco.

Toreados

$2.75

Burritos

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)

Blackened Calamari Burrito

$14.00

Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)

Blackened Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with Pibil sauce & melted cheese (optional)

Blacken Fish Burrito

$14.00

Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with Tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)

Blackened Salmon Burrito

$14.00

Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)

Steak Burrito

$13.00

Pinto beans & cheese blend

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Tender Pork Shoulder, Chicharon, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo & Cheese Blend.

Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Pinto Beans & Cheese Blend.

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.00

Pinto Beans & Cheese Blend.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Pinto Beans & Cheese Blend.

Mesa Burrito

$11.00

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Guacamole. Topped with Tomato Caldillo & Melted Cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Lobster Burrito

$17.00

Sautéed Lobster with Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Cheese Blend. Topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.

Burrito Arizona

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Cheese Blend. Topped with Pibil Sauce, Tomatillo Sauce & Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce.

Burrito Alambre

$13.00

Entrees

Mesa Bowl

$12.00

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Sautéed Spinash, Roasted Corn, Organic Greens, Carrots & Jicama.

Carne Asada

$18.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Grilled Scallions & Avocado, Choice of tortillas.

Carnitas

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. ender Pork Shoulder, Pibil Sauce, Chicharrón, Onions, Cilantro & Watermelon Radish. Choice of tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Cheese Blend, Battered & Fried. Topped with Caldillo Sauce & Pickled Onions & Serrano Peppers

Enchiladas Mexico City

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken topped with Tomatillo Sauce, Melted Cheese, Mexican Sour Cream, Queso Fresco & Picked Onion & Serrano Peppers.

Enchiladas Lobster

$19.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Corn Tortilla Lobster enchiladas, topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.

Enchiladas Oaxaca

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Cheese Blend topped with Tomato Caldillo Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.

Enchiladas Shredded Beef

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Shredded Beed topped with Pibil Sauce, Melted Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Sour Cream & Queso Fresco.

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$9.50

Family Sides

16 Oz. Side

$5.50

8 Oz. Side

$3.00

Guacamole

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Chips

$2.50

Chips and Guacamole

$8.50

Mesa Veggies

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.75

Sour Cream 3 oz

$2.00

Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Papas

$3.00

Container 8 oz

$1.00

Container 16 oz

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers Spc

$8.00

Served with Black Beans and Brown Rice

Kids Beans& Cheese Burrito Spc

$8.00

Black Beans and Cheese Served with Brown Rice and Black Beans

K / Q Spc

$8.00

Flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese served with Brown Rice and Black Beans

Kids Taco Spc

$8.00

Flour tortilla, Lettuce, Tomato, and Oaxaca Cheese. Served with Black Beans And Brown Rice

Ala Carte Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Ala Carte kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Ala Carte Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Ala Carte Kids Taco

$5.00

Side Of Papas

$1.00

Quesadilla

A pair of authentic fresh potato & masa dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.

Quesadilla Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Grilled blackened chicken breast and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Morenita

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, and Grilled Onion on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Pastor

$13.00

Marinated grilled pork & pineapple, cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened shrimp and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Steak

$16.00

Marinated Grilled Steak and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$13.00

Avocado, Grilled Onion, Tomato and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Carnitas

$13.00

Tender pork and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla

$9.00

Our special Cheese Blend served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadilla Alambre

$15.00

Grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onions and melted cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesalicious

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, Tomato Wedges, Roasted Pepitas, Cranberries, Cucumber, Queso Fresco, and choice of Dressing

King Tostada

$12.00

Gmo-Free Corn chips, Beans, Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese, Topped with Hearts of Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Lime Vinagrette, Avocado, Carrot, Sour Cream, and Jicama

Tacos

Taco Alambre

$5.50

Steak, Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Onion, and Melted Cheese

Taco Blackened Calamari

$5.50

Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos

Taco Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos

Taco Blackened Fish

$5.00

Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos

Taco Blackened Shrimp

$5.50

Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos

Taco Carnitas

$4.50

Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Lobster

$7.00

Cabbage Adobada, Carrot, Jicama, and Pico de Gallo

Taco Pastor

$4.50

Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Pescado Frito

$4.50

Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso.

Taco Shredded Beef

$4.00

Crispy corn tortilla with shredded beef, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Salmon

$6.00

Topped with papaya butter sauce and papaya relish.

Taco Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.

Taco Vegetarian

$3.75

Black beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Vampiro

$4.50

Tortas

Torta Alambre

$13.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Blackened Chicken

$10.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Carnitas

$10.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Pastor

$10.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Steak

$12.00

On a Spanisih roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Vegetarian

$9.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Salmon

$15.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Blackened Calamari

$11.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Blackened Shrimp

$11.00

On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange, CA 92869

Directions

Gallery
Taco Mesa image

Similar restaurants in your area

0038 - Orange
orange starNo Reviews
3533 E Chapman Ave., Ste A Orange, CA 92869
View restaurantnext
Fourtea
orange starNo Reviews
870 n tustin street orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
Bruxie - Orange
orange star4.6 • 9,509
292 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange star4.4 • 1,761
307 E Katella Ave Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
0040 - Tustin
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Irvine Blvd. Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St - Orange
orange star4.3 • 373
745 S Main St Orange, CA 92868
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orange

Bruxie - Orange
orange star4.6 • 9,509
292 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange
orange star4.4 • 4,819
1891 N. Tustin St Orange, CA 92865
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Orange CA
orange star4.4 • 3,836
155 N. Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange star4.4 • 1,761
307 E Katella Ave Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0051 - Orange (Katella)
orange star4.7 • 1,171
1521 E. Katella Ave Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
orange star4.4 • 1,072
238 W Chapman Ave Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orange
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston