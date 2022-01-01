- Home
Taco Mesa Orange
1,532 Reviews
$
3533 East Chapman Ave #C
Orange, CA 92869
Breakfast
Asada Con Huevo
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled skirt steak with two eggs, tater tots and chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.
Chilaquiles SPC
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sautéed with chilaquil salsa, crema and queso fresco
Machaca Ropa Vieja
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, shredded beef with peppers & onions.. Choice of tortillas.
Omelette Sonora
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelette, calabacitas, spinach, roasted corn & cheese. Topped with caldillo & tomatillo sauce, sour cream & avocado. Choice of tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs with cilantro, onion & tomato. Choice of tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two sunny side up eggs on a corn tortilla with pinto beans. topped with caldillo sauce & queso fresco. Choice of tortillas.
Huevos, Papas & Chorizo
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with tater tots and pork chorizo. Choice of tortillas.
Burrito Machaca
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded beef, sweet peppers, onions, pinto beans and cheese.
Burrito Huevo, Papa & Chorizo
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request), scrambled eggs, tater tots, beans, cheese and pork chorizo.
Burrito de Huevo
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with scrambled eggs, pinto beans and cheese.
Burrito Huevo a la Mexicana
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with eggs scrambled with tomato, onion & cilantro, guacamole, pinto beans, cheese.
Taco de Machaca
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, sweet peppers & onion, on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco de Huevo a la Mexicana
Eggs scrambled with tomato, cilantro & onion on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco de Huevo
Scrambled eggs on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco de Huevo, Papa & Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with pork choizo & diced potatoes on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Torta de Huevo
Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
2.5 Oz Bacon
Chilaquiles A La Carte
Dz Tamal
Appetizers
Esquites
Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, quesco fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
Gordita (1)
1 handmade masa patty grilled then fried with choice of shredded beef or chicken, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Jalapeños
Two stuffed jalapeños served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresco.
Nachos
Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.
Taquitos
Two taquitos cut in 1/2. Choice of shredded beef or chicken with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresco.
Toreados
Burritos
Blackened Shrimp Burrito
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
Blackened Calamari Burrito
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
Blackened Chicken Burrito
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with Pibil sauce & melted cheese (optional)
Blacken Fish Burrito
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with Tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
Blackened Salmon Burrito
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
Steak Burrito
Pinto beans & cheese blend
Carnitas Burrito
Tender Pork Shoulder, Chicharon, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo & Cheese Blend.
Pastor Burrito
Pinto Beans & Cheese Blend.
Shredded Beef Burrito
Pinto Beans & Cheese Blend.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Pinto Beans & Cheese Blend.
Mesa Burrito
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Guacamole. Topped with Tomato Caldillo & Melted Cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Lobster Burrito
Sautéed Lobster with Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Cheese Blend. Topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.
Burrito Arizona
Grilled Chicken with Spinach, Calabacitas, Roasted Corn & Cheese Blend. Topped with Pibil Sauce, Tomatillo Sauce & Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce.
Burrito Alambre
Entrees
Mesa Bowl
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Sautéed Spinash, Roasted Corn, Organic Greens, Carrots & Jicama.
Carne Asada
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Grilled Scallions & Avocado, Choice of tortillas.
Carnitas
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. ender Pork Shoulder, Pibil Sauce, Chicharrón, Onions, Cilantro & Watermelon Radish. Choice of tortillas.
Chile Relleno
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Cheese Blend, Battered & Fried. Topped with Caldillo Sauce & Pickled Onions & Serrano Peppers
Enchiladas Mexico City
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken topped with Tomatillo Sauce, Melted Cheese, Mexican Sour Cream, Queso Fresco & Picked Onion & Serrano Peppers.
Enchiladas Lobster
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Corn Tortilla Lobster enchiladas, topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.
Enchiladas Oaxaca
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Cheese Blend topped with Tomato Caldillo Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
Enchiladas Shredded Beef
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Shredded Beed topped with Pibil Sauce, Melted Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Sour Cream & Queso Fresco.
Chile Relleno A La Carte
Family Sides
Kids
Chicken Fingers Spc
Served with Black Beans and Brown Rice
Kids Beans& Cheese Burrito Spc
Black Beans and Cheese Served with Brown Rice and Black Beans
K / Q Spc
Flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese served with Brown Rice and Black Beans
Kids Taco Spc
Flour tortilla, Lettuce, Tomato, and Oaxaca Cheese. Served with Black Beans And Brown Rice
Ala Carte Kids Quesadilla
Ala Carte kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Ala Carte Chicken Fingers
Ala Carte Kids Taco
Side Of Papas
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Blackened Chicken
Grilled blackened chicken breast and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Morenita
Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, and Grilled Onion on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Pastor
Marinated grilled pork & pineapple, cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Blackened shrimp and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Steak
Marinated Grilled Steak and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Avocado, Grilled Onion, Tomato and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Carnitas
Tender pork and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla
Our special Cheese Blend served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesadilla Alambre
Grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onions and melted cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesalicious
Salads
House Salad
Hearts of Romaine, Tomato Wedges, Roasted Pepitas, Cranberries, Cucumber, Queso Fresco, and choice of Dressing
King Tostada
Gmo-Free Corn chips, Beans, Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese, Topped with Hearts of Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Lime Vinagrette, Avocado, Carrot, Sour Cream, and Jicama
Tacos
Taco Alambre
Steak, Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Onion, and Melted Cheese
Taco Blackened Calamari
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Blackened Chicken
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Blackened Fish
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Blackened Shrimp
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Carnitas
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Lobster
Cabbage Adobada, Carrot, Jicama, and Pico de Gallo
Taco Pastor
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Pescado Frito
Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso.
Taco Shredded Beef
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded beef, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Shredded Chicken
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Salmon
Topped with papaya butter sauce and papaya relish.
Taco Steak
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
Taco Vegetarian
Black beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Vampiro
Tortas
Torta Alambre
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Blackened Chicken
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Carnitas
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Pastor
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Steak
On a Spanisih roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Vegetarian
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Salmon
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Blackened Calamari
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Blackened Shrimp
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange, CA 92869