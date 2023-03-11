Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Mesita

765 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92780

Food

Snacks/Sides

Mesita Chile Corn Chips

$2.50

Vegan Tamalito

$6.00

corn truffle, mushroom, mole, onions & cilantro

Masa Quesadilla

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

butter, mayo, parmesan, Chilin, lime

Pickled Vegetables

$3.75

rainbow carrots, cauliflower, onion, garlic, serrano, cilantro

Guacamole

$6.00

Churros

$4.00

hand milled flour, dark chocolate

Extra Salsa

$0.50

whipped jalapeno or smoky tomato

Included Salsas

Container

$0.20

Tacos

Wood Fired Steak Taco

$6.00

pickled onion, cilantro

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$5.00

citrus corn, cilantro

Pork al Pastor Taco

$3.75

pineapple cactus relish

T/Steak Staff

$2.00

Burritos

Mesquite Char Skirt Steak Burrito

$9.50

pork belly beans & cheeses

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

$7.00

citrus cabbage relish

Beans and Cheese Burrito

$3.75

B/Steak Staff

$3.00

Beverages

Drinks

Margaritas

$7.50

Great White

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Homemade Tiger Nut Horchata

$5.00

Tepache

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Orange Jarritos

$3.50

Lime Jarritos

$3.50

Staff Tepache

$2.00

Staff Mex Coke

$2.00

Staff Topo Chico

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos (until 11am)

Potato & Chorizo Burrito

$7.50

eggs, caramelized onion

Bean, Cheese, & Eggs Burrito

$6.00

cheese, caramelized onion

Coffee

$4.50

Steak & Eggs Burrito

$9.50

eggs, cheese & caramelized onion

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Taco Mesita is committed to be the worldwide leader in Mexican Cuisine providing excellence in quality food, customer hospitality and speed of service in the fast-food industry.

Location

765 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

