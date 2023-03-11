Taco Mesita
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Taco Mesita is committed to be the worldwide leader in Mexican Cuisine providing excellence in quality food, customer hospitality and speed of service in the fast-food industry.
Location
765 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hola Adios Coffeeshop - Old Town Tustin - 434 El Camino Real
No Reviews
434 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Sugar Drip ♡ - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit C
No Reviews
17292 McFadden Ave Unit C Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tustin
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant