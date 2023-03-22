  • Home
Taco Monster 2198 South 4th Avenue

No reviews yet

2198 South 4th Avenue

Yuma, AZ 85364

Popular Items

Tacos de Asada
Tacos de Pastor
Asada Fries

Main Menu

Burritos

Zombie Burrito

Zombie Burrito

$8.99

Refried beans, Rice, Cabbage, Cilantro, Tomato

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

California Burrito

$8.99

Cheese, Fries, Beans, Cilantro, Tomato

Bean & Rice Burrito

$5.99

Meat Only Burrito

$8.99
Keto Burrito

Keto Burrito

$11.99

Cheese 'Tortilla' Meat Choice, Cabbage, Cilantro

Entrees

Frybread Taco

Frybread Taco

$8.99

Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Mostorta

Mostorta

$8.49

Telera Bread, Mayo, Beans, Cabbage, CIlantro, Tomato

Monsterbowl

Monsterbowl

$8.49

Pinto Beans, Rice, Cabbage, Cilantro, Tomato

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$10.99

(Regular: Nacho Cheese) (Supreme: Nacho & Monterey Cheese, Beans, Cilantro, Tomato)

Asada Nachos

Asada Nachos

$10.99

(Regular: Nacho Cheese) (Supreme: Nacho & Monterey Cheese, Beans, Cilantro, Tomato)

Bean & Cheese Frybread

$7.99
Monsterdog

Monsterdog

$4.49

Bacon Wrapped Hotdog, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Grilled Peppers & Onions

Sope

Sope

$3.75

Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Vampira

Vampira

$4.75

Fried Corn Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Meat Choice, Cabbage, Cilantro, Tomato

Tostada

Tostada

$3.75

Fried Corn Tortilla, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Monster Gordita

Monster Gordita

$9.49

Fried Pocket Stuffed With Beans, Meat Choice, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Sides

Chile Guerro Grilled

$0.25

Side Toritos

Grilled Yellow Peppers Stuffed With Cheese, Carne Asada, Sauce

French Fries

$3.49

Chips Con Queso

$4.75

Tortilla Chips Topped With Nacho Cheese

Side of Beans & Rice

$3.75

Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

Side of Beans

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.75

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Chips with Salsa

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Salsa Cup

$0.75

Side of Consume

$0.99

Big Salsa Cup

$4.99

Desserts

Frybread Azucar

Frybread Azucar

$6.99

Fluffy Frybread, Cinammon, Powdered Sugar, Honey

Lil Cakes

$5.99

Quesadillas

Corn Quesadilla

Corn Quesadilla

$7.49
Fried Quesadilla

Fried Quesadilla

$9.49

Mayo, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Keto Quesadilla

Keto Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese 'Tortilla' Cabbage, Cilantro, Meat Choice

Monster Flour Quesadilla

Monster Flour Quesadilla

$8.99

Small Quesadilla

$3.99

Taco Bar

3 Flautas

$4.49

Mayo, Cabbage, Tomato, Cheese

6 Flatuas

$6.49

Mayo, Cabbage, Tomato, Cheese

Quesabirria Order

Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Birria meat (Consume on the side)

Keto Taco

$4.25

Cheese 'Tortilla' Cilantro, Cabbage

Tacos de Asada

$3.25

(Regular: Cabbage, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)

Tacos de Pastor

$3.25

(Regular: Onion, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro)

Tacos de Pollo

$3.25

(Regular: Cabbage, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)

Tacos de Cabeza

$3.25

(Regular: Onion, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)

Tacos de Tripa

$3.49

(Regular: Onion, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)

Tacos de Carnitas

$3.49

(Regular: Onion, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)

Taco Monster

$3.99

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.75

Cinnamon Rice water

Jamaica

$2.75

Hibiscus Flower Tea

Limeade

$2.75

Fresh Limeade

Limica

$2.75

Half Limeade/Half Jamica

Refill Agua Fresca

$0.99

Beverages

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Fanta (Orange)

$3.49

Fanta (Stawberry)

$3.49

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.49

Bottle Fresca

$3.49

Monster

$3.50

Bottle Squirt

$3.49

Manzanita

$3.49

Sangria

$3.49

Water

Jarritos

$3.49

kids cups

$2.49

5 Gallon Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$70.00

Limeade

$70.00

Jamaica

$70.00

Limica

$70.00

Coffee

Decaf

$3.00

Regular

$3.00

Catering

Trays

Party Taco Tray

Includes Salsa, Guac, and Veggies

Party Rice Tray

Party Beans Tray

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Yuma’s favorite taqueria is revolutionizing the way our customers eat & enjoy Mexican Food. Save time & order online👇🏽

2198 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

