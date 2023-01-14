Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Mundo

review star

No reviews yet

4732 Hwy 17 South

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Juice/Milk

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kids Tea/Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids 1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.95

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Kids Water

Kids Juice/Milk

Kids Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Margarita Togo Kit

Taco Mundo's Margarita Mix 1/2 Gallon

Taco Mundo's Margarita Mix 1/2 Gallon

$10.95

We provide the margarita mix, you provide the tequila

Starters

Beef Empanadas

$10.95

Stuffed With Roasted Corn, Cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.95

Flashed Fried Cauliflower, Chipotle Ranch

Buffalo Queso Dip

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Submerged In Chile Con Queso Cheese

Chicken Empanadas

$10.95

Stuffed With Roasted Corn, Cheese

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$8.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions & Red Peppers, Served With Fresh Tortilla Chips

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.95

Tempura Shrimp, Sriracha Mayo, Spring Mix, Carrots, Cilantro

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.95

Avocado, Red Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Salt & Fresh Lime Juice, Served With Fresh Tortilla Chips

Loaded Refried Bean Dip

$6.95

Refried Beans, Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Served With Fresh Tortilla Chips

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$9.95

Roasted Corn, Peppers, Chile Con Queso Cheese

Mundo Trio Dip

Mundo Trio Dip

$11.95

Pico De Gallo, Chile Con Queso, Guacamole, Served With Fresh Tortilla Chips

Mundo Wings (8)

Mundo Wings (8)

$12.95

Marinated, Dry Rubbed & Flash Fried, Served With Chipotle Ranch

Nachos - Cheese

Nachos - Cheese

$10.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Nachos - Black Beans

$14.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Nachos - Ground Beef

$15.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Nachos - Chicken

Nachos - Chicken

$16.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Nachos - Carne Asada

$17.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Nachos - BBQ Southern Brisket

$17.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Nachos - Grilled Shrimp

$18.95

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Crema

Pint of Guacamole

$14.95

Pint of Salsa

$5.95

Pretzel Bites

$10.95

Queso Cheese Dipping Sauce

Street Corn App

Street Corn App

$9.95

Roasted With Cotija Cheese, Chili Lime Mayonnaise, Spice & Lime

Tijuana Tommy's

$8.95

Chile con queso, chorizo & chives

Salads

El Mundo Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Ground Beef

$14.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Chicken

El Mundo Salad Chicken

$15.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Carne Asada

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Grilled Shrimp

El Mundo Salad Grilled Shrimp

$17.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Seared Tuna

$19.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Brisket

$21.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Chorizo

$12.20

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

El Mundo Salad Fried Shrimp

$17.95

Mixed Greens, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips

Rice Bowls

A La Plancha Groud Beef Rice Bowl

$11.95

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Green Chile Sauce, Crema, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

A La Plancha Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.95

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Green Chile Sauce, Crema, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

A La Plancha Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$13.95

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Green Chile Sauce, Crema, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

A La Plancha Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.95

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Green Chile Sauce, Crema, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Roasted Veggie Rice Bowl

$11.95

Roasted Cauliflower And Corn With Avocado, Red Cabbage, Chile Crema & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Queso & Rice Bowl Ground Beef Rice Bowl

Queso & Rice Bowl Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$11.95

Chile Con Queso, Mexican Rice & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Queso & Rice Bowl Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.95

Chile Con Queso, Mexican Rice & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Queso & Rice Bowl Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$13.95

Chile Con Queso, Mexican Rice & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Queso & Rice Bowl Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.95

Chile Con Queso, Mexican Rice & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Queso Bowl No Protein

$9.95

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Carrots & Red Cabbage, Jalapeño Lime Mayonnaise, Chipotle Bbq Sauce, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.95

Topped With Sweet Thai Chili Glaze, Chipotle Slaw, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Crispy Tempura Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.95

Topped With Sweet Thai Chili Glaze, Chipotle Slaw, Cilantro, Scallions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Tacos

Taco Platter (2)

Taco Platter (2)

$13.95
Taco Platter (3)

Taco Platter (3)

$17.95

Tacos

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.95

Sizzling With Bell Peppers, Onions Mushrooms, Cauliflower & Corn. Served With Mexican Rice, Black Beans & Flour Tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$15.95

Sizzling With Bell Peppers & Onions. Served With Mexican Rice, Black Beans & Flour Tortillas.

Asada Fajitas

$17.95

Sizzling With Bell Peppers & Onions. Served With Mexican Rice, Black Beans & Flour Tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Sizzling With Bell Peppers & Onions. Served With Mexican Rice, Black Beans & Flour Tortillas.

Trio Fajitas

Trio Fajitas

$20.95

Sizzling With Bell Peppers & Onions. (Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken & Shrimp) Served With Mexican Rice, Black Beans & Flour Tortillas.(Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken & Shrimp)

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Black Beans Quesadillas

$10.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Ground Beef Quesadillas

$11.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$12.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Bbq Southern Brisket Quesadillas

$13.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.95

Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & crema

Sides

Side Black Beans

$4.25

Side Black Beans & Rice

$4.25

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$5.25

Side Mexican Rice

$4.25

Side Potato Wedges

$4.25

Side Refried Beans

$4.25

Side Refried Beans & Rice

$4.25

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Street Corn

$5.25

Side Mexican Rice & Queso

$4.25

Side Pico De Galo

$2.95

Side Queso

$3.95

Side Guacamole

$3.95

Side Avocado Half

$2.50

Side Chipotle Slaw

$4.25

Side Pineapple

$2.25

Side Portabella Mushroom

$3.95

Side Sizzling Onions & Peppers

$2.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Monterey Jack Cheese

$2.25

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Fajita Set Up

$4.25

Includes Pico De Galo, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Lettuce

Extra

Add Black Beans

$4.00

Add Ground Beef

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Add Carne Asada

$7.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Add Seared Tuna

$10.00

Add Brisket

$7.00

Add Chorizo

$2.25

Add Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Add Fried Chicken

$6.00

Add Proteins

Pint of Guacamole

$14.95

Pint of Salsa

$5.95

Desserts

Fried Pineapple Taco

$4.95

Flash Fried Pineapple, Fried Tortilla Shell, Mexican Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Bag Of Churros

$5.95

Fried Dough, Topped With Cinnamon And Sugar, Served With Mexican Chocolate For Dipping

Xango Cheesecake

$6.95

Caramel Fried Cheesecake, Cinnamon, Whipped Cream

Kids Food

Kids Beef & Cheese Taco

$6.95

Kids Chicken & Cheese Taco

$6.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.95

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.95

Kids Chicken Nachos

$9.95

Kids Ground Beef Nachos

$10.95

Kids Asada Nachos

$11.95

Kids Shrimp Nachos

$12.95

Kids Single Beef & Cheese Taco

$4.95

Kids Single Chicken Taco

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Asada Quesadilla

$9.95

Kids Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Homegrown Hospitality Group’s Mexican concept. Specializing in tasty tacos, rice bowls, burritos & more from all regions of the world. Festive & authentic Mexican decor with an energetic indoor & outdoor bar with fun & creative cocktails.

Location

4732 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Greg Norman Australian Grille - North Myrtle Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4930 Highway 17 South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
The Way Cafe and Tea Room
orange starNo Reviews
2250 Premier Resort Blvd North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - N. Myrtle Beach, SC Hwy 17
orange star4.6 • 1,442
4018 Highway 17 South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
orange star5.0 • 5
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Bagel Port - Myrtle Beach -
orange starNo Reviews
9666 North Kings Highway Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
810 Bowling - North Myrtle Beach - 1105 US Hwy 17
orange starNo Reviews
1105 US Hwy 17 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Myrtle Beach

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Myrtle Beach
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston