Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Naco KC

319 Reviews

$

8220 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Barbacoa Taco
Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco
Chicken Achiote Al Pastor Taco

Tacos by the Taco

Our nine specialty tacos designed by Chef Fernanda, each with a whole world of flavor.
Chicken Achiote Al Pastor Taco

Chicken Achiote Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

chicken al achiote, cilantro aoli, pineapple relish on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Pork Al Pastor Taco

Pork Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

pork adobo, cilantro aoli, pineapple relish on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$3.75

slow cooked pork, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco

Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco

$3.95

grilled angus flank steak, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Brisket Barbacoa Taco

Brisket Barbacoa Taco

$3.85

slow-cooked beef, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Picadillo Ground Beef Taco

$3.75

picadillo ground beef with

Chorizo & Egg Taco

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.75

chorizo sausage, farm egg, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Bacon &egg Taco

$3.75
Salsa & Egg Taco

Salsa & Egg Taco

$3.75

farm egg over-easy, cheese, tex mex salsa on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Potato Pipian Taco (vegan)

Potato Pipian Taco (vegan)

$3.75

potato, green pumpkin seed mole, sesame seed, pepita on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Mushroom Mole Taco (vegan)

Mushroom Mole Taco (vegan)

$3.75

wild mushroom, mild mole, sesame seed, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla

Fried Fish Taco

$4.50

beer-battered white bass deep fried and topped with cabbage and chipotle aoli on a 6-in flour tortilla

Baja Shrimp Chorizo Taco

$4.25

shrimp mixed with chorizo with cheese on a 5-inch flour tortilla

Carnitas

$3.75Out of stock

Other Than Tacos

Want to switch it up a bit? Try the same meats offered in our tacos on other Mexican culinary designs.
Tostada

Tostada

$4.00

5-inch crisp corn tortilla with guacamole, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and a meat topping of your choice.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.25

6-inch pork-fat flour tortilla with melted cheese, and a filling of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION

Bkft Burrito

Bkft Burrito

$6.50

6-inch handheld burrito with 1oz of scrambled egg, cheese, and 1oz of a filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla. NO VEGAN OPTION

Burrito XL

Burrito XL

$11.75

12-inch gigantic burrito loaded with rice, beans, cheese, aoli, and 4oz of meat filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla. NO VEGAN OPTION

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.50

corn chips topped with beans, corn, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and a meat topping of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$12.50

Mexican rice and black beans topped with corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and 2oz of meat topping of your choice.

Quesabirria 3 Pcs

$11.50

Sides

Black Beans

$2.50

8oz cup of black beans

Mexican Rice

$2.50

8oz cup of Mexican rice

Esquite Street Corn

$5.00

8oz of corn with crema, cilantro, lime and spices

Queso con Chorizo & Chips

Queso con Chorizo & Chips

$8.50

8oz cup of queso topped with our handcrafted chorizo and served with crisp tortilla chips

Queso & Chips

$6.50

8oz cup of queso served with crisp tortilla chips

Guac & Chips

$7.50

8oz cup of guacamole topped with pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips

Six Salsa Sampler

Six Salsa Sampler

$5.50

2oz of each of our 6 salsas ranging from mild to very spicy served with crisp tortilla chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.50

8oz cup of salsa served with crisp tortilla chips

Tater Tots & Aoli

$4.00

tater tots with sides of cilantro aoli and chipotle aoli

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

a bag of fresh tortilla chips

Pozole (32oz)

$15.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Specials/Samplers

Six Salsa Sampler

Six Salsa Sampler

$5.50

2oz of each of our 6 salsas ranging from mild to very spicy served with crisp tortilla chips

Taco Tray Array (9 Taco Sampler)

Taco Tray Array (9 Taco Sampler)

$36.00

try all 9 of our Chef Signature Design Tacos with 8oz of salsa

Banana Leaf Tamales

$6.50Out of stock

Love Card Small

$8.50Out of stock

Love Large Card

$10.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid's Avocado Taco

$3.25

5-inch corn tortilla with avocado slices and cheese

Kid's Chicken Taco

$3.50

5-inch corn tortilla with chicken achiote

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

6-inch flour tortilla with cheese

Kid's Tater Tots

$4.00

tater tots with sides of cilantro aoli and chipotle aoli

Kid's Queso & Chips

$6.50

cup of queso served with crisp tortilla chips

Kid's Scrambled Egg

$2.50

a simple egg scramble

Desserts

Churros

$5.50

spiced with ginger and Mexican cinnamon and served with goat milk caramel and condensed milk

Buñuelos

$1.00Out of stock

a crunchy fried dough fritter dusted with cinnamon sugar

Brown Suga Cookie

$4.00

Alfajores

$1.50Out of stock

4 Leches Cake

$4.50Out of stock

a delicious sponge cake enriched with concentrated milk, rich cream, and drizzled with goat milk caramel

Mexican Cake Market

$6.00Out of stock

Kansas City Caramels

$8.00

Taco Meal Kits

Taco Meal Kit

Taco Meal Kit

$27.00

Everything you need to make our tacos at home: tortillas (6 or 15), marinated meat (1/2 lb or 1 lb), 3 toppings, 16oz of Mexican rice and 16oz of black beans. All ingredients are fully cooked and packaged separately. Just reheat, serve and enjoy!

From the Market: Salsa, Guac & Dips (16oz)

Guacamole (16oz)

$10.00

handcrafted guacamole topped with pommegrante seeds

Pico de Gallo (16oz)

$6.50

MILD. diced onion, tomato, cilantro, lime

Tex Mex Roja (16oz)

$6.50

MILD. tomato, green onion, cilantro, spices, lime

Cantina Roja (16oz)

$6.50

MILD. tomato, onion, garlic, lime, jalapeño, cilantro

Tomatillo Jalapeno (16oz)

$6.50

MEDIUM. tomatillo, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic, lime

Creamy Jalapeno (16oz)

$6.50

SPICY. jalapeno, onion, garlic, oil

Peanut Matcha (16oz)

$6.50

VERY SPICY. chile de arbol, peanuts, onion, cilantro, spices, lime

Roasted Fuego (16oz)

$6.50

VERY SPICY. charred tomato, habanero, cilantro, onion, spices

Queso Blanco (16oz)

$8.50

Queso Nacho (16oz)

$8.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

a bag of fresh tortilla chips

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcoming and vibrant mom-and-pop taqueria and Mexican market offering a wide variety of artisanal tacos, handcrafted salsas, and delicious cocktails in a modern-yet-authentic ambiance with an enjoyable and warm outdoor patio.

Website

Location

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Directions

Gallery
Taco Naco KC image
Taco Naco KC image
Taco Naco KC image
Taco Naco KC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
3939 W 69th Terrace Prairie Village, KS 66208
View restaurantnext
the JM Kitchen Café
orange starNo Reviews
8330 Ward Parkway Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,771
8617 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
The Junction
orange starNo Reviews
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 222
516 W 75th St Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Sheridan's Unforked - Overland Park
orange starNo Reviews
7337 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Overland Park

Talk of the Town Leawood
orange star4.3 • 4,301
5201 W 135th St Leawood, KS 66224
View restaurantnext
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
orange star4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurantnext
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
orange star4.3 • 3,050
11922 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,771
8617 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 2,632
10640 Roe Ave Overland Park, KS 66207
View restaurantnext
Hawaiin Bros - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 1,225
12120 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Overland Park
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston