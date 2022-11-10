- Home
Taco Nazo - Bellflower
4,200 Reviews
$
10316 Alondra Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
House Specialty
World Famous Fish Taco
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
World Famous Shrimp Taco
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
8 Taco Tray
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
20 Taco Tray
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
Family 8 Taco Pack
A meal for the family! It’s an 8 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 6 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)
Family 20 Taco Pack
A meal for the family! It’s a 20 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 15 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)
Tacos Dorados 3 Pack
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
8 Tacos Dorados Tray
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
20 Tacos Dorados Tray
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
3 Taco Combo
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
Drinks
Michelada Kit
Taco Combos
Tacos
Asada Taco
Grilled beef taco, topped with cilantro and onion.
Chicken Taco
Grilled marinated chicken, topped with cilantro and onion.
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled marinated pork, topped with cilantro and onion.
Taco Dorado: Potato
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
Taco Dorado: Bean
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Refried beans fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
Taco Dorado: Requeson
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Ricotta cheese inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
Burritos
Fish Burrito
Battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Shrimp Burrito
Battered shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Asada Burrito
Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
Chicken Burrito
Marinated chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
No meat! Beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Tortas
Fish Torta
Battered fish placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Shrimp Torta
Battered shrimp placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Asada Torta
Beef placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with guacamole, cilantro, onion, and our signature sauce.
Chicken Torta
Marinated chicken placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with guacamole, cilantro, onion, and our signature sauce.
Al Pastor Torta
Marinated pork placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with guacamole, cilantro, onion, and our signature sauce.
Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices, and mixed with tomato, red onion, and cilantro, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.
Fish Ceviche
Fish cooked in lime juice and spices, and mixed with pico de gallo, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.
Jaiva Ceviche
Jaiva martinated in lime juice and spices, and mixed tomato and cilantro, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.
Mix Ceviche
Our 3 ceviches and octopus layered! Topped with avocado and served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.
Seafood Cocktails
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, onions, tomato, and cilantro mixed with lime juice and ketchup. Topped with avocado and served with crackers and Tapatio packets.
Campechana
Shrimp, jaiva, octopus, onion, tomato, and cilantro mixed with lime juice and ketchup. Topped with avocado and served with crackers and Tapatio packets.
Sides and Sauces
Catering/Business Office
Catering/Business & Office Pick-Up
3 Taco Party Trays, Rice 1/2 Tray, Beans 1/2 Tray, Chips Tray, 20oz Salsa
Ceviche 1/2 Tray
1/2 tray full of our shrimp, fish, jaiva, or mixed ceviche (shrimp, jaiva, and fish ceviches with pulpo), topped with avocado slices.
Beans 1/2 Tray
1/2 tray of refried beans topped with cheese.
Rice 1/2 Tray
1/2 tray of Mexican rice.
Secret Menu
Baja California Burrito
Battered fish, asada, and a potato taco wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.
Surf and Turf Burrito
Land and sea combined! 1 piece of our delicious battered fish with 2 scoops of asada, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our signature cream. Served with lime, taco salsa, and a chile guerito.
Tostaditas
Tostada with guacamole, topped with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Taco
Grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Burrito
Grilled Mahi-mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Torta
Grilled fish placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Torta
Grilled shrimp placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Quesadillas
Grilled cheese and your choice of meat encased in a flour tortilla, served with a side of pico de gallo, signature salsa, guacamole, and our signature sauce.
Nachos
A bed of chips layered with beans, cheese, and your choice of meat. Topped with our signature cream, onion, tomato, cilantro, and guacamole.
Burrito Bowls
Layered beans and rice with your choice of meat, with tomato, onions, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!
10316 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706