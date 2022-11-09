Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Nazo - Walnut

1,231 Reviews

$

1267 N Grand Ave

Walnut, CA 91789

Popular Items

World Famous Fish Taco
World Famous Shrimp Taco
2 Taco Combo

House Specialty

World Famous Fish Taco

$3.99

Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

World Famous Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

8 Taco Tray

$28.99

Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)

20 Taco Tray

$69.99

Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)

Family 8 Taco Pack

$45.99

A meal for the family! It’s an 8 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 6 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)

Family 20 Taco Pack

$81.99

A meal for the family! It’s a 20 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 15 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)

Tacos Dorados 3 Pack

$8.49

Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)

8 Tacos Dorados Tray

$22.99

Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)

20 Tacos Dorados Tray

$53.99

Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)

3 Taco Combo

$16.97

Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.

Drinks

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.99

32oz Fountain Drink

$3.49

Horchata

$3.99

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.99

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.99

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca

$3.99

Bottle Drinks

$3.49

Bottled Beer & Micheladas Must Be Ordered In-Store at Pick-Up

Michelada Mix Kit

$19.99

Make micheladas with your drinks at home! 32oz of our michelada mix, with 4oz of chamoy and 2oz of tajin for rimming your cup and a lime to juice into your cup.

Taco Combos

All combos come with rice, beans, lime, a chile guerito, chips and salsa, and a small drink!

3 Taco Combo

$16.97

Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.

2 Taco Combo

$12.98

Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.

3 Tacos Dorados Combo

$13.49

Enjoy 3 of our tacos dorados with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.

Tacos

World Famous Fish Taco

$3.99

Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

World Famous Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Asada Taco

$3.99

Grilled beef taco, topped with cilantro and onion.

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Grilled marinated chicken, topped with cilantro and onion.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Grilled marinated pork, topped with cilantro and onion.

8 Taco Tray

$28.99

Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)

20 Taco Tray

$69.99

Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)

Taco Dorado: Potato

$3.99

Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.

Taco Dorado: Bean

$3.99

Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Refried beans fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.

Taco Dorado: Requeson

$3.99

Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Ricotta cheese inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.

Tacos Dorados 3 Pack

$8.49

Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)

8 Tacos Dorados Tray

$22.99

Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)

20 Tacos Dorados Tray

$53.99

Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$11.49

Battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Shrimp Burrito

$11.49

Battered shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Asada Burrito

$11.49

Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.

Chicken Burrito

$11.49

Marinated chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.49

Marinated pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Tortas

Fish Torta

$11.49

Battered fish placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Shrimp Torta

$11.49

Battered shrimp placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Asada Torta

$11.49

Beef placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with guacamole, cilantro, onion, and our signature sauce.

Chicken Torta

$11.49

Marinated chicken placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with guacamole, cilantro, onion, and our signature sauce.

Al Pastor Torta

$11.49

Marinated pork placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with guacamole, cilantro, onion, and our signature sauce.

Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$8.99

Shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices, and mixed with tomato, red onion, and cilantro, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.

Fish Ceviche

$8.99

Fish cooked in lime juice and spices, and mixed with pico de gallo, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.

Jaiva Ceviche

$8.99

Jaiva martinated in lime juice and spices, and mixed tomato and cilantro, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.

Mix Ceviche

$9.99

Our 3 ceviches and octopus layered! Topped with avocado and served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.

Seafood Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.49

Shrimp, onions, tomato, and cilantro mixed with lime juice and ketchup. Topped with avocado and served with crackers and Tapatio packets.

Campechana

$9.49

Shrimp, jaiva, octopus, onion, tomato, and cilantro mixed with lime juice and ketchup. Topped with avocado and served with crackers and Tapatio packets.

Sides and Sauces

Beans

$2.99

Refried beans and topped with cheese.

Rice

$2.99

Mexican-style rice.

Chips and Salsa

$1.99

Chips, 8oz Salsa, and 8oz Guacamole

$11.99

Chile Gueritos

$2.99

Seasoned fried chiles.

Signature Sauce

$4.99

Signature Salsa

$4.99

Salsa de Chips

$4.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Catering/Business Office

Want better prices on a large order? Try these!
Catering/Business & Office Pick-Up

Catering/Business & Office Pick-Up

$249.99

3 Taco Party Trays, Rice 1/2 Tray, Beans 1/2 Tray, Chips Tray, 20oz Salsa

Ceviche 1/2 Tray

$89.99

1/2 tray full of our shrimp, fish, jaiva, or mixed ceviche (shrimp, jaiva, and fish ceviches with pulpo), topped with avocado slices.

Beans 1/2 Tray

$19.99

1/2 tray of refried beans topped with cheese.

Rice 1/2 Tray

$19.99

1/2 tray of Mexican rice.

Secret Menu

Baja California Burrito

$14.99

Battered fish, asada, and a potato taco wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.

Surf and Turf Burrito

$13.99

Land and sea combined! 1 piece of our delicious battered fish with 2 scoops of asada, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our signature cream. Served with lime, taco salsa, and a chile guerito.

Tostaditas

$4.49

Tostada with guacamole, topped with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Taco

$5.49

Grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.49

Grilled shrimp topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Burrito

$13.99

Grilled Mahi-mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Torta

$13.99

Grilled fish placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Torta

$13.99

Grilled shrimp placed in a torta bread (sandwich) with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.

Quesadillas

$9.99

Grilled cheese and your choice of meat encased in a flour tortilla, served with a side of pico de gallo, signature salsa, guacamole, and our signature sauce.

Nachos

$7.99

A bed of chips layered with beans, cheese, and your choice of meat. Topped with our signature cream, onion, tomato, cilantro, and guacamole.

Burrito Bowls

$6.99

Layered beans and rice with your choice of meat, with tomato, onions, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.

Nachos

Nachos