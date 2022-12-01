Main picView gallery

Taco Pizza and Grill .364 Wilmington Pike

No reviews yet

.364 Wilmington Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Popular Items

cheese burger deluxe

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.25

French Fries

$3.99

Old Bay Fries

$4.25

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.00

minestrone soup one size

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Nachos and Cheese

$6.50

Minestrone Soup

$4.50

tortilla soup one size

$4.50

Chips

Lays Classic

$2.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$2.00

Miss Vickies Smokehouse

$2.00

Miss Vickies Sea Salt and Vinegar

$2.00

Miss Vickies Jalapeno

$2.00

Hoagies

Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Ham and Cheese

$7.75+

Italian

$7.75+

Tuna Salad

$7.75+

Turkey and Cheese

$7.75+

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

spaghetti and meat balls

$16.00

Plain Pizzas

Tomato Pie

$13.95+

Cheese Pizza

$9.95+

Pepperoni

$11.99+

Sausage Pizza

$11.99+

White Pizza

$10.95+

Upside Down Pizza

$10.95+

Special Pizzas

Margarita Pizza

$15.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99+

Taco Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99+

Capresse White Pizza

$15.99+

Veggie White Pizza

$15.99+

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Caesar

$7.25

Cheff Salad

$9.99

buffalo chicken tender salad

$9.99

Drinks

2 Liters

$3.50

20 oz

$2.25

Arizona

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.25

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.75

Water bottle

$1.25

Fountain drinks

$1.75

Pepsi ,diet pepsi mountain dew, brisk lemonade, mug root bear ,

Desserts

Three Milks Cake ( Tres Leches)

$5.49

Tiramisu

$5.89

Flan

$4.75

Churros

$5.49

Cheese Cake

$5.49

Stromboli

strombolis Classic Cheese Steak

$9.50+

stombolis Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.50+

strombolis Meat Lovers Cheese Steak

$9.50+

strombolis italian Meats Cheese Steak

$9.50+

stombolis Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$9.50+

stormbolisVeggies Cheese Steak

$9.50+

strombolis Sausage Cheese Steak

$9.50+

strombolis buffalo chicken or BBQ

$9.50+

Subs and Steaks

Classic Cheese Steak

$7.99+

BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.75+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.75+

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.75+

Pizza Steak

$8.25+

Chicken Parmessan

$9.75+

Meat ball and provolone cheeses sub

$8.25+

cheese burger deluxe

$7.50

mayo,lettece, tomato, pickles onions

Bacon cheese burger

$7.50

lettuce ,mayo, tomato

Taco Y Mas

Chimichanga

$10.99

Burrito

$9.99

Tortas

$11.50

Quesadilla

$8.99

Tacos

$2.99

Taco Dorados

$10.99

hard shell tacos

qesabirria

$10.00

consome y quesabirria

$12.00

chicken fajitas

$15.00

chicken fajitas with peppers mix and onions with a side of rice and beans and i order tortillas

steak fajitas

$16.00

steak fajitas with pepper mix and onions side of rice and beans and a order of tortilla

Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95+

wraps

wraps

$7.99

Caesar wrap

$7.99

Ham and cheese wrap

$7.99

Turkey bacon wrap

$7.99

Buffalo tender wrap

$7.99

Tender wrap

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

.364 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

