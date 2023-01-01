A map showing the location of Taco Pizza & Grill 364 Wilmington PikeView gallery

Taco Pizza & Grill

364 Wilmington Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Plain Pizzas

Tomato Pie

$9.95+

Cheese Pizza

$9.95+

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99+

Sausage Pizza

$11.99+

White Pizza

$10.95+

Upside Down Pizza

$10.95+

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.25

French Fries

$3.99

Old Bay Fries

$4.25

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Nachos

$12.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Bean Side

$3.50

Chips

Doritos

$2.00

Herrs

$1.50

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Tender Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Specialty Pizzas

Margarita Pizza

$15.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Ranch Bacon Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Taco Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99+

Caprese White Pizza

$15.99+

Veggie White Pizza

$15.95+

Strombolis

Cheese steak Stromboli

$9.50+

Chix Cheesesteak Stromboli

$9.50+

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$9.50+

Italian Meats Stromboli

$9.50+

Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.50+

Veggie Stromboli

$9.50+

Sausage Stromboli

$9.50+

Subs & Steaks

Steak

$7.99+

Pizza Steak

$8.25+

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.75+

Cheesesteak

$7.99+

Chicken Steak

$7.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.75+

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.75+

Chicken Parmesan

$9.75+

Hoagies

Turkey & Cheese

$7.75+

Ham & Cheese

$7.75+

Italian

$7.75+

Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Tuna Salad

$7.75+

Wraps

Buffalo Ranch

$8.00

Caesar

$8.00

Tacos y Mas

Tacos

$3.50

Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Plato

$12.00

Chimichanga

$10.99

Tortas

$11.50

Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla Plato

$12.00

Quesabirria

$10.00

Quesabirria Y Consome

$12.00

Tacos Dorados

$10.99

Steak Fajita

$16.00

Chicken Fajita

$15.00

3 Tacos

$9.99

Sopes

$6.00

Cemitas

$12.00

Tacos Dorados Plato

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.00

Torta Cubana

$14.00

Tamal

$3.00

Polla Azado

$13.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese. Fries

$6.50

Kid Quesadilla Fries

$6.50

Kid Chicken Tenders Fries

$6.50

Hot Dog Fries

$6.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.49

Tiramisu

$5.89

Tres Leches

$5.49

Churros

$5.49

Flan

$4.75

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Arizona

$1.25

Monster

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Bottle

$2.50

2 LT

$4.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$1.85

Wings

8 Piece

$12.95

12 Piece

$15.95

Pizza Slices

Plain Salice

$3.00

Slice Topping

$3.55

Specials

MONDAY- 2 SMALL PIZZA 1 TOPPING 2-LITER

$23.99

TUESDAY- 3 TACOS

$5.00

WEDNESDAY- 1 LARGE PIZZA 8 WINGS

$23.99

THURSDAY- 2 LARGE PIZZA

$19.99

FRIDAY- 1 PIZZA 5 TACOS

$23.99

2 Slice & Soda

$6.50

Tenders Fries

$9.50

Quesadilla

$7.99

Lg Cheese Pizza

$7.99

2 Small Pizzas 1 Toping 1 2lt Soda

$18.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

364 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

