Taco Pros Montrose Ave
No reviews yet
4130 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Nachos Supreme$7.99
lettuce, tomato. Melted Mexican cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat
- Mexicans French Fries Supreme$7.99
Lettuce,Tomato,Guacamole, Soure Cream,Nacho Cheese with hint of queso fresco(Chicake, Steak or Grounbeef- ADD $1)
- French Fries with Nacho Cheese$5.99
(Chicken, Steak or Ground beef ADD $1)
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
- Chips & Guacamole$7.99
Mash avocados mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper.
- Elote(Corn)$5.99
Elote server with Butter, Mayo, lime, Fresco cheese and Red Chili Powder.
- Chips & Queso$6.99
Tacos
- Veggie Taco$2.99
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Chicken Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Steak Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Ground Beef Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Pork Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Barbacoa Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Taco Dinner (Combo)$12.99
3 TACOS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
- Paneer Taco$3.99
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Chorizo Taco$3.49
Burritos
- Veggie Burrito$9.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese and sour cream.
- Chicken Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Chicken.
- Steak Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.
- Ground Beef Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Ground Beef
- Pork Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Pork.
- Barbacoa Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.
- Burrito Combo$12.99
1 BURRITO SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda