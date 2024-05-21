- Home
Taco Pros Naperville
2860 Showplace Drive, Suite 114
Naperville, IL 60564
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Nachos Supreme$7.99
lettuce, tomato. Melted Mexican cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat
- Mexicans French Fries Supreme$7.99
Lettuce,Tomato,Guacamole, Soure Cream,Nacho Cheese with hint of queso fresco(Chicake, Steak or Grounbeef- ADD $1)
- French Fries with Nacho Cheese$5.99
(Chicken, Steak or Ground beef ADD $1)
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
- Chips & Guacamole$7.99
Mash avocados mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper.
- Elote(Corn)$5.99
Elote server with Butter, Mayo, lime, Fresco cheese and Red Chili Powder.
- Chips & Queso$6.99
Tacos
- Veggie Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Chicken Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Ground Beef Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Pork Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Taco Dinner (Combo)$12.99
3 TACOS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
- Steak Taco$3.74
American Style : Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style : Onion &Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Barbacoa Taco$3.74
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping @0.25 each)
- Shrimp Taco$3.74
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
- Paneer Taco$3.74
Burritos
- Veggie Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese and sour cream.
- Chicken Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Chicken.
- Steak Burrito$10.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.
- Ground Beef Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Ground Beef
- Pork Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Pork.
- Barbacoa Burrito$10.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.
- Burrito Combo$12.99
1 BURRITO SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
- Shrimp Burrito$10.99
- Paneer Burrito$10.99
Tortas
- Veggie Torta$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese & sour cream.
- Chicken Torta$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Chicken
- Steak Torta$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.
- Ground Beef Torta$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Ground Beef.
- Pork Torta$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Pork.
- Barbacoa Torta$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.
- Torta Combo$12.99
1 TORTA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
- Shrimp Tortas$9.99
- Paneer Tortas$9.99
Protein Bowl
- Veggie Protein Bowl$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans and cheese.
- Chicken Protein Bowl$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Chicken.
- Steak Protein Bowl$10.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Steak.
- Ground Beef Protein Bowl$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Ground Beef.
- Pork Protein Bowl$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Pork.
- Barbacoa Protein Bowl$10.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Barbacoa.
- Shrimp Protein Bowl$10.99
Quesadilla
- Veggie Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Steak Quesadilla$7.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Pork Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$7.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- .Quesadilla Combo$12.99
1 QUESADILLA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
- Shrimp Quesadilla$7.99