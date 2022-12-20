- Home
TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA
No reviews yet
22950 US Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33765
A La Carte
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Cheese Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Bean Dip
Queso Dip mixed with Refried beans.
Guacamole Dip
Table Side Guac
Cholula Chicken Wings
$Market Price 8 pieces tossed in cholula hot sauce served with a side of carrots and celery
Mini Tlacoyos
3 Tortillas fried filled with Spicy beans.
Mini Chimis
Two Beef and two chicken mini chimichangas served with cheese dip.
Spicy Mini Chimis
Protein of Choice (Grilled Steak or Grilled Chicken) with Fresh Jalapeno and Jalapeno Ranch.
Mini Flautas
Two beef and two chicken fried tortillas served in a cup and loaded with sour cream, salsa, and queso fresco
Shareable Quesadilla
12inch Tortilla filled with protein of choice, cut into 6 small pieces to share accompanied with Guac Salad.
Beef Dip
Loaded Nachos (Copy)
ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, white cheese, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream
Queso Fundido Chorizo
Queso Fundido Pastor
Burritos
Burrito Cali
Camarones
Burrito stuffed with Protein of choice, rice, beans, pico de gallo and topped with cheese dip.
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of protein cooked with bell peppers and onions, and smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken and beans, one with beef and beans topped with our house made red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Burrito Costa
Burrito filled with fajita style grilled shrimp, smothered with cheese dip and served with rice.
Burrito Chori Pollo
Burrito filled with rice, beans, grilled chicken and chorizo, pico de gallo smothered with cheese dip
Burrito Verde
Burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked fajita style, topped with our house made salsa verde and shredded cheese, served with beans and guac salad.
Burrito Bandera
Chicken or Steak with grilled onions and bellpepers, smothered in red and green sauce and queso dip accompanied with a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas de Guajillo
Three enchiladas filled with cheese, topped with lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream, accompanied with flap steak and side of rice.
Enchiladas Supremas
One Chicken, one cheese, one bean, and one beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three filled enchiladas with shredded chicken, smothered in our housemade salsa verde, and shredded cheese. Served with beans and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Bandera
one cheese, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef and one ground beef topped with redsalsa ,green salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Guanjuato
Two cheese enchiladas topped with fried pork cooked fajita style and served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Poblanos
Four tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with our housemade mole sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and onion.
Especialidades de La Casa
Alambres
Your choice of protein cooked fajita style covered in shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and side of tortillas
Carnitas
Fried Pork served with with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Sopes
(pollo,bistec,chorizo,pastor) Thick tortilla smothered with beans, protein of choice and covered with lettuce, and queso fresco.
Huaraches
Thick oval shaped tortilla smothered with beans, protein of choice and covered with lettuce, and queso fresco.
Chimichangas
Two rolled and fried tortillas filled with protein of choice and fried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso dip and guacamole.
Tacos Dorados
2 Chicken and 2 Beef rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream and a side of guacamole salad.
Molcajete
Ribeye, grilled chicken breast, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shrimp, grilled cactus, 1 chile toreadeo and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Steak Azteca
2 cheese enchiladas covered in our housemade ranchera sauce and ribeye steak cooked with grilled onions served with Rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Los 3 Compadres
1 Cheese Chile relleno, side of steak in our housemade salsa de rayado, side of fried pork in our house made green sauce and served with rice, beans and tortilla
Taco-quila Special
Grilled chicken breast, and ribeye served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Mixed Fajitas
Fajita Texana
Fajita Acapulco
Shrimp Fajita
Fajita Tabasco
Chicken, Steak, chorizo and shrimp cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and diced pineapple, served in a pineapple shell and topped with cheese.
Veggie Fajita
Tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms
Platillos de Carne
Carne Asada
Grilled Flap Steak served with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Bistec Picado en Salsa Verde
Diced grilled Steak tossed in our homemade green tomatillo sauce accompanied by a side of rice, beans and tortillas.
Bistec en Salsa de Rayado
Diced grilled Steak tossed in our homemade rayado sauce accompanied by a side of rice, beans and tortillas.
Chorizo Steak
Grilled steak topped with chorizo and cheese dip on top accompanied by rice, beans and tortilla.
Bistec Tampiquena
Ribeye cooked with onions and served with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra
Ribeye and Grilled shrimp with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Bistec San Bernardo
Rib Eye Steak Marinated in Salsa Inglesa and mustard served with grilled onions accompanied rice and beans, two grilled jalapenos, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Guanajuato Especial
Rib-eye steak, two flautas and cheese chile reyeno accompanied with rice and guac salad.
Platillos de Pollo
Pollo A La Cream
Grilled Chicken Strips cooked in our house made cheese sauce served with rice, guac salad and side of tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken Breast and Chorizo covered in cheese dip accompanied with rice, beans and guac salad.
ACP
Sliced grilled chicken with rice and nacho cheese. Served with tortillas.
ACCP
Sliced grilled chicken and grilled shrimp with rice and nacho cheese. Served with tortillas.
Pollo Hidalgo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions cheese dip on top, served with rice, guacamole salad, pico de galllos and side of tortillas
Mole Poblano
2 pieces of chicken topped with our housemade mole sauce and Sesame Seeds and served with rice and beans.
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Grilled chicken breast strips covered in our housemade salsa verde served with rice beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken break smothered in ranchera sauce accompanied with rice, guac salad and side of tortillas.
Pollo Puebla
Grilled Chicken Breast tossed with Mushrooms, Onion and pineapple. Topped with Ranchera sauce and Cheese dip
Postres
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Large tortilla filled with cheese and protein of choice cooked fajita style. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)
Cheese Quesadilla (2)
Quesa Birria (3)
Fried tortilla in beef soup stuffed with shredded beef, mozzarella cheese and topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of Rice and beans
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy fried tortilla shell filled with protein of choice (Chicken or Ground Beef) and filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Served in a crispy tried tortilla shell filled with choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Shrimp) accompanied by cooked onion, bell peppers , beans, lettuce , sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber and carrot.
Grilled Fish Salad
Grilled Tilapia with Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber and carrot.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken salad with Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber and carrot.
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes and cucumbers.
Seafood
Camarones Nayarit
Head on Shrimp fried in our Nayarit sauce.
AguaChile
Pulpo Asado
Grilled Octopus served with Rice, beans, and guac salad.
Torre de Mariscos
Shrimp cooked in lime, octopus, scallops, onion, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber built into a tower and topped with our special black sauce.
Mojarra Frita
Whole Fried Tilapia served with sliced avocado, House Salad and Rice.
Molcajete del Mar
Shrimp, fried tilapia, octopus, scallops accompanied with Guac Salad, rice and beans.
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp Cocktail
Coctel Campechano
Shrimp and Octopus Cocktail
Ceviche de Pulpo
Diced cooked Octopus with lime juice, chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
Ceviche de Pescado
Diced cooked fish in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
B.R.S (Bacon Wrapped Shrimp)
Whole shrimp, stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon served with Rice and Guac Salad.
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled Shrimp and grilled onions smothered with our homemade spicy hot sauce served with rice and guac salad.
Camarones Al mojo de ajo
Grilled Shrimp and grilled onions cooked in our housemade garlic sauce. Served with Rice and Guac salad.
Mariscada Nayarit
2 Snow crab legs, Head on Shrimp, Mussels, Octopus, corn and potatoes broiled in our Nayarit sauce.
Soups
Tacos
Vegetarian
Make your own Combo
Served with Rice and beans. Choose one filling for your item.
Veggie Quesadilla
Stuffed quesadilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Black Beans and Guacamole Salad.
Veggie Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip and served with Black Beans and Guacamole Salad.
Cervezas Bottle
Budlight
Corona
Dos Exis Amber
Michelob
Dos Exis Lager
Budweiser
Coors Light
Miller Light
Yuengling
Corona Light
Heineken
Heineken Non Alcohol
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Tecate
Pacifico
Victoria
Estella
Caguama - Corona
Caguama- Modelo Especial
Caguama- Victoria
Cocktails
Margaritas
Especialidades de La Casa
Mojitos
Blackberry
Blood Orange
Blue Mojito
Blueberry
Coconut
Cucumber
Desert Pear
Dragon fruit
Fresa
Green Apple
Guava
Kiwi
Lychee
Mango
Original
Passionfruit
Peach
Pineapple
Piña-Colada
Raspberry
Stone Fruit
Tamarindo
Watermelon
Wines
Tequilla
Well Drinks (House)
HAPPY HOUR 2X1
Soft Drinks
Juices
Agua Frescas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
22950 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33765