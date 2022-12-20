Restaurant header imageView gallery

TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA

22950 US Highway 19 N

Clearwater, FL 33765

Order Again

A La Carte

Beans

$4.50

Burritos

$4.00+

Enchiladas

$3.50+

Charro Beans

$7.99

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Hard Tacos

$3.50+

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Rice

$4.50

Salsa Picante

$0.99

Soft Tacos

$3.75+

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tamale

$3.50+

Chile Reyeno

$4.50+

Side Aguacate

$3.50

French Fries

$4.99

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.95+

Cheese Nachos

$7.50

Shrimp Nachos

$13.45

Bean Dip

$8.95

Queso Dip mixed with Refried beans.

Guacamole Dip

$5.95

Table Side Guac

$10.50

Cholula Chicken Wings

$14.99

$Market Price 8 pieces tossed in cholula hot sauce served with a side of carrots and celery

Mini Tlacoyos

$8.50

3 Tortillas fried filled with Spicy beans.

Mini Chimis

$11.95

Two Beef and two chicken mini chimichangas served with cheese dip.

Spicy Mini Chimis

$13.95

Protein of Choice (Grilled Steak or Grilled Chicken) with Fresh Jalapeno and Jalapeno Ranch.

Mini Flautas

$8.50

Two beef and two chicken fried tortillas served in a cup and loaded with sour cream, salsa, and queso fresco

Shareable Quesadilla

12inch Tortilla filled with protein of choice, cut into 6 small pieces to share accompanied with Guac Salad.

Beef Dip

$8.95

Loaded Nachos (Copy)

$14.99

ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, white cheese, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$9.95

Queso Fundido Pastor

$10.95

Burritos

Burrito Cali

Camarones

$19.00

Burrito stuffed with Protein of choice, rice, beans, pico de gallo and topped with cheese dip.

Fajita Burrito

Your choice of protein cooked with bell peppers and onions, and smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$15.50

Two burritos, one with chicken and beans, one with beef and beans topped with our house made red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Costa

$19.99

Burrito filled with fajita style grilled shrimp, smothered with cheese dip and served with rice.

Burrito Chori Pollo

$18.99

Burrito filled with rice, beans, grilled chicken and chorizo, pico de gallo smothered with cheese dip

Burrito Verde

$18.99

Burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked fajita style, topped with our house made salsa verde and shredded cheese, served with beans and guac salad.

Burrito Bandera

$18.99

Chicken or Steak with grilled onions and bellpepers, smothered in red and green sauce and queso dip accompanied with a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Guajillo

$18.99

Three enchiladas filled with cheese, topped with lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream, accompanied with flap steak and side of rice.

Enchiladas Supremas

$16.99

One Chicken, one cheese, one bean, and one beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.99

Three filled enchiladas with shredded chicken, smothered in our housemade salsa verde, and shredded cheese. Served with beans and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Bandera

$17.99

one cheese, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef and one ground beef topped with redsalsa ,green salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Guanjuato

$17.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with fried pork cooked fajita style and served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Poblanos

$16.99

Four tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with our housemade mole sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and onion.

Especialidades de La Casa

Alambres

$17.00+

Your choice of protein cooked fajita style covered in shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and side of tortillas

Carnitas

$17.00

Fried Pork served with with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Sopes

$12.99

(pollo,bistec,chorizo,pastor) Thick tortilla smothered with beans, protein of choice and covered with lettuce, and queso fresco.

Huaraches

$12.99

Thick oval shaped tortilla smothered with beans, protein of choice and covered with lettuce, and queso fresco.

Chimichangas

Two rolled and fried tortillas filled with protein of choice and fried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso dip and guacamole.

Tacos Dorados

$16.00

2 Chicken and 2 Beef rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream and a side of guacamole salad.

Molcajete

$23.99

Ribeye, grilled chicken breast, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shrimp, grilled cactus, 1 chile toreadeo and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Steak Azteca

$20.99

2 cheese enchiladas covered in our housemade ranchera sauce and ribeye steak cooked with grilled onions served with Rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Los 3 Compadres

$21.50

1 Cheese Chile relleno, side of steak in our housemade salsa de rayado, side of fried pork in our house made green sauce and served with rice, beans and tortilla

Taco-quila Special

$23.99

Grilled chicken breast, and ribeye served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Fajitas

Are fajitas are served with side of rice, beans, guac salad and side of tortillas. Your Choice of Protein is cooked with bell peppers and onions

Steak Fajitas

$17.95

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95

Mixed Fajitas

$17.95

Fajita Texana

$20.99

Fajita Acapulco

$21.95

Shrimp Fajita

$20.99

Fajita Tabasco

$22.95

Chicken, Steak, chorizo and shrimp cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and diced pineapple, served in a pineapple shell and topped with cheese.

Veggie Fajita

$15.50

Tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms

Platillos de Carne

Carne Asada

$20.99

Grilled Flap Steak served with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Bistec Picado en Salsa Verde

$18.99

Diced grilled Steak tossed in our homemade green tomatillo sauce accompanied by a side of rice, beans and tortillas.

Bistec en Salsa de Rayado

$18.99

Diced grilled Steak tossed in our homemade rayado sauce accompanied by a side of rice, beans and tortillas.

Chorizo Steak

$23.99

Grilled steak topped with chorizo and cheese dip on top accompanied by rice, beans and tortilla.

Bistec Tampiquena

$20.99

Ribeye cooked with onions and served with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Mar y Tierra

$24.99

Ribeye and Grilled shrimp with Rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Bistec San Bernardo

$20.99

Rib Eye Steak Marinated in Salsa Inglesa and mustard served with grilled onions accompanied rice and beans, two grilled jalapenos, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Guanajuato Especial

$23.99

Rib-eye steak, two flautas and cheese chile reyeno accompanied with rice and guac salad.

Platillos de Pollo

Pollo A La Cream

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Strips cooked in our house made cheese sauce served with rice, guac salad and side of tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast and Chorizo covered in cheese dip accompanied with rice, beans and guac salad.

ACP

$15.99

Sliced grilled chicken with rice and nacho cheese. Served with tortillas.

ACCP

$17.99

Sliced grilled chicken and grilled shrimp with rice and nacho cheese. Served with tortillas.

Pollo Hidalgo

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions cheese dip on top, served with rice, guacamole salad, pico de galllos and side of tortillas

Mole Poblano

$15.99

2 pieces of chicken topped with our housemade mole sauce and Sesame Seeds and served with rice and beans.

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast strips covered in our housemade salsa verde served with rice beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Grilled chicken break smothered in ranchera sauce accompanied with rice, guac salad and side of tortillas.

Pollo Puebla

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Breast tossed with Mushrooms, Onion and pineapple. Topped with Ranchera sauce and Cheese dip

Postres

3 Lechas

$7.00

Churro Cheesecake

$6.50

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Sopapilla

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

Large tortilla filled with cheese and protein of choice cooked fajita style. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$10.00

Quesa Birria (3)

$18.00

Fried tortilla in beef soup stuffed with shredded beef, mozzarella cheese and topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of Rice and beans

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.45

A crispy fried tortilla shell filled with protein of choice (Chicken or Ground Beef) and filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

Served in a crispy tried tortilla shell filled with choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Shrimp) accompanied by cooked onion, bell peppers , beans, lettuce , sour cream and cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.45

Grilled Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber and carrot.

Grilled Fish Salad

$13.45

Grilled Tilapia with Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber and carrot.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.45

Grilled Chicken salad with Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber and carrot.

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes and cucumbers.

Seafood

Camarones Nayarit

$25.99

Head on Shrimp fried in our Nayarit sauce.

AguaChile

$20.99

Pulpo Asado

$25.50

Grilled Octopus served with Rice, beans, and guac salad.

Torre de Mariscos

$25.99

Shrimp cooked in lime, octopus, scallops, onion, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber built into a tower and topped with our special black sauce.

Mojarra Frita

$19.50

Whole Fried Tilapia served with sliced avocado, House Salad and Rice.

Molcajete del Mar

$28.50

Shrimp, fried tilapia, octopus, scallops accompanied with Guac Salad, rice and beans.

Coctel de Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Coctel Campechano

$18.50

Shrimp and Octopus Cocktail

Ceviche de Pulpo

$16.99

Diced cooked Octopus with lime juice, chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.99

Diced cooked fish in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.

B.R.S (Bacon Wrapped Shrimp)

$19.99

Whole shrimp, stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon served with Rice and Guac Salad.

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp and grilled onions smothered with our homemade spicy hot sauce served with rice and guac salad.

Camarones Al mojo de ajo

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp and grilled onions cooked in our housemade garlic sauce. Served with Rice and Guac salad.

Mariscada Nayarit

$75.50

2 Snow crab legs, Head on Shrimp, Mussels, Octopus, corn and potatoes broiled in our Nayarit sauce.

Soups

Menudo

$16.99

Caldo de Res

$17.99

Beef Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Caldo De Camaron

$19.99

Caldo 7 Mares

$23.99

Seafood Soup

Tacos

Street Tacos (x3)

$13.00

Corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp with red and green cabbage

Fish Faja Tacos

$15.99

Breaded Tilapia, with red and green cabbage, carrot and chipotle sauce. Side of Rice and beans

Street Taco

$3.50

Vegetarian

Make your own Combo

Served with Rice and beans. Choose one filling for your item.

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.99

Stuffed quesadilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Black Beans and Guacamole Salad.

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip and served with Black Beans and Guacamole Salad.

Combos

Combo Pick 2

$13.25

Combo Pick 3

$14.50

Cervezas Bottle

Budlight

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Dos Exis Amber

$4.50

Michelob

$4.50

Dos Exis Lager

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.05

Coors Light

$4.05

Miller Light

$4.05

Yuengling

$4.05

Corona Light

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken Non Alcohol

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Estella

$3.50

Caguama - Corona

$7.99

Caguama- Modelo Especial

$7.99

Caguama- Victoria

$7.99

Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$9.99

La Paloma

$9.99

Liquid Marijuana

$9.99

Mai Tai

$9.99

Rum Punch

$9.99

Rum Runner

$9.99

Sex On the Beach

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Rum Punch

$9.99

Trash Can

$13.50

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$4.25+

Modelo Negro

$4.99+

Michelob Ultra

$4.75+

Modelo Especial

$4.25+

Micheladas

Michelada Regular

$14.99

Licuachela

$21.99

Michelada Nayarit

$23.99

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.25+

Paradise Margaritas

$8.75+

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.99+

Chamoyyyyyy

$21.99

La Chica Fresa

$21.99

Cielito Lindo

$7.75+

Gold Margarita

Sangría-Rita

Skinny Margarita

Tamarindo Margarita

Jalapeño Margarita

$10.99+

Prickly Pear Margarita

Blood Orange

El Charro Negro

$18.99

Especialidades de La Casa

Baby Mango Shits

$12.99

Paleta Shots

$12.99

Mojitos

Blackberry

$10.99

Blood Orange

$10.99

Blue Mojito

$10.99

Blueberry

$10.99

Coconut

$10.99

Cucumber

$10.99

Desert Pear

$10.99

Dragon fruit

$10.99

Fresa

$10.99

Green Apple

$10.99

Guava

$10.99

Kiwi

$10.99

Lychee

$10.99

Mango

$10.99

Original

$10.99

Passionfruit

$10.99

Peach

$10.99

Pineapple

$10.99

Piña-Colada

$10.99

Raspberry

$10.99

Stone Fruit

$10.99

Tamarindo

$10.99

Watermelon

$10.99

Wines

Cabernet

$5.75

Merlot

$5.75

Pino Noir

$5.75

Pino Grigio

$5.75

Chardonnay

$5.75

White Zinfandel

$5.75

Malbec

$9.00

Riesling

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Tequilla

House Tequilla

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.99

Herradura Blanco

$9.99

Herradura Reposado

$10.99

Herradura Anejo

$11.99

Herradura Ultra

$14.99

Milagro Silver

$9.99

Milagro Reposado

$10.99

Milagro Anejo

$11.99

Yave

$10.99

Mijenta

$8.99

Patron Silver

$9.99

Patron Reposado

$10.99

Patron Anejo

$11.99

Cantaritos

Cantarito-Regular

$12.99

Cantarito - Premium

$15.99

Well Drinks (House)

House Rum

House Vodka

House Gin

House Whiskey

House Tequila

Shots

Paleta Shots

$12.99

Baby Mango Shots

$12.99

HAPPY HOUR 2X1

House Margarita

$7.25

Draft Beer - Pacifico

$4.25

Draft Beer - Modelo Negro

$4.99

Draft Beer - Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Draft Beer - Modelo Especial

$4.25

Sangria - Red

Sangria - White

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99Out of stock

Fanta

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Virgin Daquiri

$5.99

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juices

NO REFILLS

Cranberry

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Agua Frescas

NO REFILLS

Horchata

$5.99

Jamaica

$5.99

Ask Server About Agua Fresca of the Day

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders Y Papas

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla -Kids

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22950 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33765

Directions

