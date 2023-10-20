Food

Tacos

Veggie Taco
$4.00

Peppers & Onions, Zucchini, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Rojo

Grilled Cheese Taco
$5.00

Seared Queso Blanco, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Creama, Pico, Cilantro

Buffalo Shrimp Taco
$7.00

Burnt Cheese, Fanks Hot Salsa, Green Cabbage, Crema, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Shrimp Taco
$6.00
Fish Taco
$6.00

Beer Battered Cod, Chipotle Mayo, Green Cabbage, Crema, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Radish, Pico, Cilantro

Pork Taco
$5.00

O/J Cola Braised Pork, Rojo Salsa, Pina-Pico, Grilled green Onion, Cilantro

Chicken Taco
$5.00

Chipotle-Tomatp Braised Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Beef Taco
$6.00

Short Rib, Crema, Tomatillo-Arbol Salsa, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro

Plain Tortilla
$1.00

Freshly Made Corn Tortillas

Burritos/Bowls

Veggie
$8.00+

Peppers, Onion, Zucchini, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Rojo, Shredded Cheese, Pico, Crema, Avocado, Cilantro

Grilled Cheese
$7.00+

Seared Queso Blanco, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Cream, Pico, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Cilantro (Bowls - Cabbage or Greens)

Buffalo Shrimp
$11.00+

Grilled Shrimp, Burnt Cheese, Franks Hot Salsa, Crema, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, (Bowls-Cabbage or Greens)

Shrimp
$11.00+

Grilled Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Crema, Pico, Radish, Avocado, (Bowls - Cabbage or Greens)

Baja Fish
$11.00+

Beer Battered Cod, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Mayo, Crema, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions Radish, Pico, (Bowls - Cabbage or Greens)

Pork
$10.00+

OJ/Cola braised Pork, Rojo Salsa, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Crema, Pico, Avocado, Cilantro, (Bowls - Cabbage or Greens)

Chicken
$10.00+

Chipotle-Tomato Braised Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Creama, Pico, Avocado, Cilantro, (Bowls - Cabbage or Greens)

Beef
$11.00+

Short Rib, Crema, Tomatillo-Arbol Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Crema, Pico, Avaocado, Cilantro, (Bowls - Cabbage or Greens)

Dillas

Cheese Dilla
$6.00+

Just cheese and a tortilla

Veggie Dilla
$6.00+

Peppers, Onions, Zucchini Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Side of Rojo Salsa, Side of Crema

Buffalo Shrimp Dilla
$10.00+

Burnt Cheese, Grilled Shrimp, Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Side of Franks Hot Salsa, Side of Crema

Shrimp Dilla
$10.00+

Chopped Grilled Shrimp, Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Side of Crema, Side Of Chipotle Mayo

Pork Dilla
$9.00+

OJ & Cola Braised Pork, Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Side of Rojo Salsa, Side of Crema

Chicken Dilla
$9.00+

Chipotle - Tomato Braised Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Side of Salsa Verde, Side of Crema

Beef Dilla
$10.00+

Short Rib, Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Side of Tomatilla - Arbol Salsa, Side of Crema

Fries

Carne Fries
$14.00+

Russet Potatoes, Queso, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Salsa Rojo, Crema, Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro With Choice of Beef Shorty, Pork Canitas or Chicken Tinga

Salsa Fries
$10.00

Russet Potatoes, Queso, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Salsa Rojo, Crema, Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro

Queso Fries
$8.00

Russet Potatoes, Green & Red Chilis, Queso Fresco

Plain Fries
$5.00

Russet Potatoes, Salt

Dogs

Dangerito
$10.00

Bacon Wrapped, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Yellow Mustard, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Pico, Cilantro, in a Flour Tortilla

Hawaiian Dog
$10.00

Bacon Wrapped, Queso, Pina Pico, Grilled Green Onions

DANGER DOG
$10.00

Bacon Wrapped, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Yellow Mustard, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Pico, Cilantro

Queso Dog
$7.50

Queso Fresco, Pico

Plain Dog
$6.00

Just the Bun, Son

Taquitos

Chicken Taquito
$9.00

Chipotle-Tomato Braised Chicken, Shredded Cheese, in a Crispy Corn Pre-Roll with Salsa, Crema, Pico, Fresco, Cilantro, Lime

Papas Taquito
$7.00

Smashed Potato, Green Chili, Shredded Cheese, in a Crispy Corn Pre-roll with Salsa Rojo, Crema, Pico, Fresco, Cilantro, Lime

Nachos

Nachos
$12.00+

Organic Heirloom Corn Chips Served With Queso, Salsa Rojo, Pico, Crema, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro. Add Protein For Extra Charge (Surf & Turf -Beef & Shrimp)

B-Sides

Avo Pablano Ranch Dressing
$1.00
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
$1.00
Side Salsa Rojo
$2.00
Chipotle Mayo
$1.00
Crema
$1.00
Salsa Verde
$2.00
Pico
$3.00
Black Beans
$4.00
Rice
$3.00

Brown Rice

Corn Tortilla
$1.00
Queso 4 oz
$4.00
Queso 2 oz
$3.00
Avocado Salsa
$3.00Out of stock
House Salsa
$2.00
Chips
$2.00

Organic Heirloom Corn Chips

Sweet Treats

Churros
$6.00

Seasonal Churro Flavors

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Juice
$3.50
Aqua Fresca
$4.00
Soda
$3.50

Maine Root. Beverage Company

Bottled Water
$2.00
Water

Merch

Tee

Thank You S/S
$28.00+
Amped Up S/S
$28.00+
Eat More Tacos S/S
$25.00+
Corny Tie Dye S/S
$28.00+
Bad Betty S/S
$28.00+
Classic Owl S/S
$25.00+
Vanity S/S
$28.00+

Hoodie

Classic Owl Pullover
$45.00+

Long Sleeve

Wanna Be Sedated L/S
$28.00+

Hats

Visor
$24.00+
Taco Supreme
$30.00
Classic Trucker
$25.00
Black Out Hat
$28.00
Camo Trucker
$28.00

Stickers

Pac Man
$2.00Out of stock
Ramones
$2.00
Owl
$2.00
Truck
$2.00
Skater
$2.00
Black Flag
$2.00