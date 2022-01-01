Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Rock Pinecrest

review star

No reviews yet

6550 Little River Turnpike

Alexandria, VA 22312

Popular Items

Birria
Carne Asda
Pollo

Classic Tacos

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$3.50

Braised lamb, chimichurri salsa, radish, onions, cilantro

Carne Asda

Carne Asda

$3.50

citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish onions, cilantro

El Gringo

El Gringo

$3.50

spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican blended cheese

Lengua

Lengua

$3.50

braised beef tongue, salsa verde, fresno peppers, radish, onions, cilantro

Pollo

Pollo

$3.50

grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro

Chorizo & Potatoes

Chorizo & Potatoes

$3.50

ground pork, guerilla chilies, smoked paprika, cotija cheese, chili de arbol, radish onions, cilantro

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.50

achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, radish onions, cilantro

Specialty Tacos

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$4.50

fresh sashimi tuna, seaweed salad, sesame/ginger slaw, crispy ramen, cucumber wasabi sauce, furikake spice

Shake Down Shrimp

Shake Down Shrimp

$4.50

flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled fresno

Key West Grouper

Key West Grouper

$4.50

tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced tomato, slaw

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$4.50

blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa

Colonel Sanders

Colonel Sanders

$4.50

spicy fried chicken, cole slaw, kosher pickles, comeback sauce

We Jammin

We Jammin

$4.50

grilled jerk chicken, cabbage, jerk sauce, mango pico de gallo, fresno peppers

California Club

California Club

$4.50

roasted chicken, applewood bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican crema

Double Deuce

Double Deuce

$4.50

double stacked steak & chicken, salsa verde, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, chipotle cream sauce

Puffy Beef Taco

Puffy Beef Taco

$4.50

**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA** seasoned ground beef, melted queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, frito lay

Birria

Birria

$4.50

**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA** braised beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef consumme for dipping

The Memphis

The Memphis

$4.50

braised beef bbq brisket, grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped pickles, char corn slaw

Land & Sea

Land & Sea

$4.50

skirt steak, grilled shrimp, crunchy radish, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce, cilantro

Loaded Carnitas

Loaded Carnitas

$4.50

8 hour slow roasted pork, crispy cheese, bacon, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapeno salsa

Chilly Belly

Chilly Belly

$4.50

spicy glazed pork belly, cabbage slaw, pickled onion, green onion sesame seeds

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$4.50

Blackened shrimp , pickled cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, chili threads, Baja sauce

Turkey Taco

Turkey Taco

$4.50

Flour tortilla, crispy cheese, carved turkey, lettuce, chunky cranberry sauce, crispy shoestring weet potato .

Manny Mac Jr

Manny Mac Jr

$4.50Out of stock

Puffy shell, ground beef, lettuce, pickles, Manny Mac sauce

Veggie Tacos

Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$4.50

roasted corn, pico de gallo, mexican crema

General Tso

General Tso

$4.50

cauliflower, sesame/ginger slaw, spring onions, thai chili, toasted sesame seeds

Balsamic Mushroom

Balsamic Mushroom

$4.50

balsamic roasted portabello mushroom, roasted poblano, jicama slaw, cilantro, candied pepitas

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$4.25

eggs, cheese, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00Out of stock

flour tortillas, rice, charred black beans, melted cheese, egg, pork carnitas, green chili, crema, guacamole, green onions

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, jack cheese, queso

Not Tacos

Puff Chips w/ Salsa

Puff Chips w/ Salsa

$7.00

homemade puff blue chips served with salsa click to add, guacamole, queso, queso/chorizo

Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajitas served with sautéed onions, peppers, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas.

Flaming Poppers

Flaming Poppers

$9.00

colossal poppers stuffed with mexican cheese then fried in our spicy breading

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

marinated in fresh citrus, cucumber, diced carrots, red onions, avocado, cilantro, shoestring sweet potatoes

Rock N Bowl

Rock N Bowl

$12.00

rice or lettuce, beans, corn relish, cilantro, quacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño salsa, served in a tortilla shell choice of steak, chicken, or veggies

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro

Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.00

1 ground beef, 1 chicken latin turnover with jack cheese. Served with chimichurri jalapeño salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese. comes with a side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

3 crispy hand rolled blue corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, topped with melted queso, pico, lettuce, sour cream

Birria Crunch Wrap

Birria Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Braised beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, consumme

Birria Ramen Soup

Birria Ramen Soup

$12.00

ramen noodles, braised beef, roasted corn, birria consumme, pickled fresno, cilantro, scallion

Gringo Pizza

Gringo Pizza

$11.00

ground beef, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, enchilada sauce, mexican crema, spring onion

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

French fries topped with gringo meat, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo and drizzled with ranch dressing

Birria Dip Sandwich

Birria Dip Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Our version of a French Dip, Birria style! Birria meat, mozzarella cheese, on a toasted hoagie roll topped with cilantro, onions, guacamole, side of consommé for dipping. Served with Fries

Birria Grilled Cheese

Birria Grilled Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Birria, bacon, cheese, served with consomme.

Tortas & Burritos

Cabo Wabo Sandwich

Cabo Wabo Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken breast, melted jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

The Cuban

The Cuban

$13.00

ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard hot-pressed on cuban bread

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams

Sides

Elote

Elote

$4.00

street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes

Elote Fuego

Elote Fuego

$5.00
Side Chips & Salsa

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.00

regular tortilla chips + salsa

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$3.00

guacamole only

Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.00

queso only

Beans

Beans

$3.00

black beans

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Mexican yellow rice

Mexican Fried Rice

Mexican Fried Rice

$5.00

mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg

Extra Toppings

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Consumme

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.25

Side Elote Mayo

$0.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side Fresno Peppers

$0.25

Side Picked Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Queso Fresco

$0.25

Side Flaming Cheetos

$0.25

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Side Jalapeno Salsa

$0.25

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Churros with cinnamon sugar and chocolate drizzle

Whole Grain Apple Churros

$7.00

Whole grain apple churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel sauce

Chocolate Filled Churros

$7.00Out of stock

Churros filled with chocolate and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

Tres leches cake, caramel sauce, whipped cream, fresh berries

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Watermelon Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Guava Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

Jamaica Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria, VA 22312

Directions

Gallery
Taco Rock image
Taco Rock image

