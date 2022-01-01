Taco Rock Falls Church

A map showing the location of Taco Rock Falls ChurchView gallery

1116 west broad street

falls church, VA 22046

Popular Items

Pollo
Carne Asda
Birria

Classic Tacos

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$3.50

Braised lamb, chimichurri salsa, radish, onions, cilantro

Carne Asda

Carne Asda

$3.50

citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish onions, cilantro

El Gringo

El Gringo

$3.50

ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, melted queso, mexican blended cheese

Lengua

Lengua

$3.50

braised beef tongue, salsa verde, fresno peppers, radish, onions, cilantro

Pollo

Pollo

$3.50

grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro

Chorizo & Potatoes

Chorizo & Potatoes

$3.50

ground pork, guerilla chilies, smoked paprika, cotija cheese, chili de arbol, radish onions, cilantro

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.50

achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, radish onions, cilantro

Specialty Tacos

Turkey Taco

Turkey Taco

$4.50

Flour tortilla, crispy cheese, carved turkey, lettuce, chunky cranberry sauce, crispy shoestring weet potato .

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$4.50

fresh sashimi tuna, seaweed salad, sesame/ginger slaw, crispy ramen, cucumber wasabi sauce, furikake spice

Shake Down Shrimp

Shake Down Shrimp

$4.50

flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled fresno

Key West Grouper

Key West Grouper

$4.50

tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced tomato, slaw

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$4.50

blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa

Colonel Sanders

Colonel Sanders

$4.50

spicy fried chicken, cole slaw, kosher pickles, comeback sauce

We Jammin

We Jammin

$4.50

grilled jerk chicken, cabbage, jerk sauce, mango pico de gallo, fresno peppers

California Club

California Club

$4.50

roasted chicken, applewood bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican crema

Double Deuce

Double Deuce

$4.50

steak & chicken, chimichurri salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, chipotle cream sauce

Puffy Beef Taco

Puffy Beef Taco

$4.50

**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA** seasoned ground beef, melted queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, flaming cheetos

Birria

Birria

$4.50

**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA** braised beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef consommé for dipping

The Memphis

The Memphis

$4.50

braised beef bbq brisket, grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped pickles, char corn slaw

Land & Sea

Land & Sea

$4.50

skirt steak, grilled shrimp, crunchy radish, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce, cilantro

Loaded Carnitas

Loaded Carnitas

$4.50

8 hour slow roasted pork, crispy cheese, bacon, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapeno salsa

Chili Belly

Chili Belly

$4.50

spicy glazed pork belly, sesame ginger slaw, pickled onion, green onion, sesame seeds

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$4.50

Blackened shrimp , pickled cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, chili threads, Baja sauce

Big Manny Mac

Big Manny Mac

$9.50Out of stock

10” crispy flour tortilla, ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, big manny sauce

Manny Mac Jr.

$4.50Out of stock

5” flour tortilla, ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, big manny sauce

Veggie Tacos

Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$4.50

roasted corn, pico de gallo, mexican crema

General Tso

General Tso

$4.50

cauliflower, sesame ginger slaw, spring onions, thai chili, toasted sesame seeds

Balsamic Mushroom

Balsamic Mushroom

$4.50

balsamic roasted portabello mushroom, pickled jicama slaw, cilantro, candied pepitas

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$4.25

bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheese, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo

Huevos Rancheros

Out of stock

flour tortillas, rice, charred black beans, melted cheese, egg, pork carnitas, green chili, crema, guacamole, green onions

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo & potatoes, jack cheese, queso

Not Tacos

Birria Dip Sandwich

Birria Dip Sandwich

$14.00

“Our version of a French dip Birria style!” Birria meat, mozzarella cheese, on toasted hoagie roll topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole and side of consommé for dipping. Served with fries.

Puff Chips w/ Salsa

Puff Chips w/ Salsa

$7.00

homemade puff blue chips, served with salsa add on guacamole, queso, queso/chorizo

Fajitas

Fajitas

Chicken and Steak Fajitas served with sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro

Flaming Poppers

Flaming Poppers

$9.00

colossal poppers stuffed with mexican cheese then fried in our spicy breading

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese. comes with a side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

marinated in fresh citrus, cucumber, diced carrots, red onions, avocado, cilantro, shoestring sweet potatoes

Birria Ramen Soup

Birria Ramen Soup

$12.00

ramen noodles, braised beef, roasted corn, birria consumme, pickled fresno, cilantro, scallion

Rock N Bowl

Rock N Bowl

$12.00

rice, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro, guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla shell

Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.00

1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

3 crispy hand rolled blue corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, topped with melted queso, pico, lettuce, sour cream

Birria Crunch Wrap

Birria Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Braised beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, consumme

Gringo Pizza

Gringo Pizza

$11.00

ground beef, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro, chipotle sauce, mexican crema, spring onion

Tropical Ceviche

Tropical Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp ceviche, diced mango, pico de gallo, clamato juice, lime juice plantain strips, chili threads

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

French fries topped with gringo meat, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo and drizzled with ranch dressing

Tortas & Burritos

Cabo Wabo Sandwich

Cabo Wabo Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken breast, melted jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, creamy slaw, tomato, chipotle mayo

The Cuban

The Cuban

$13.00

ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, hot-pressed on cuban bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, American and jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a ciabatta bun served with fries

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa, sour creams

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.00

rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa, sour creams

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa, sour creams

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

mushrooms, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa, sour creams

Sides

Elote

Elote

$4.00

street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes

Elote Fuego

Elote Fuego

$4.50

charred corn, queso fresco, crushed takis, aioli, cilantro, lime

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00
Mexican Fried Rice

Mexican Fried Rice

$5.00

mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg

Mexican Yellow Rice

Mexican Yellow Rice

$3.00
Side Chips & Salsa

Side Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$1.50

no chips

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$4.00

no chips

Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.00

no chips

Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Pico

Side Pico

$0.50
Side Consumme

Side Consumme

$1.00
Regular Chips & Guac

Regular Chips & Guac

$7.00

Regular tortilla chips w/ salsa

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Churros with cinnamon sugar and chocolate drizzle

Whole Grain Apple Churros

$7.00

Whole grain apple churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel sauce

Chocolate Filled Churros

$7.00Out of stock

Churros filled with chocolate and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00

Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Watermelon Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Guava Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

Hibiscus Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Blue Corn Tortilla!

Location

1116 west broad street, falls church, VA 22046

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

