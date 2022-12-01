Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Rock Rosslyn

1,848 Reviews

$$

1501 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria
Carne Asada
Pollo

Classic Tacos

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$3.50

braised lamb, chimichurri salsa, radish, onions, cilantro

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$3.50

citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro

El Gringo

El Gringo

$3.50

spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican blended cheese

Lengua

Lengua

$3.50

braised beef tongue, salsa verde, fresno peppers, onions, cilantro

Pollo

Pollo

$3.50

grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, cilantro

Chorizo & Potatoes

Chorizo & Potatoes

$3.50

ground pork, guerilla chilies, smoked paprika, cotija cheese, chili de arbol, onions, cilantro

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.50

achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, onions, cilantro

Specialty Tacos

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$4.50

fresh sashimi tuna, seaweed salad, sesame/ginger slaw, crispy ramen, cucumber wasabi sauce, furikake spice

Shake Down Shrimp

Shake Down Shrimp

$4.50

flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled fresno

Key West Grouper

Key West Grouper

$4.50

tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced tomato, slaw

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$4.50

blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa

Colonel Sanders

Colonel Sanders

$4.50

spicy fried chicken, cole slaw, kosher pickles, comeback sauce

We Jammin

We Jammin

$4.50

grilled jerk chicken, cabbage, jerk sauce, mango pico de gallo, fresno peppers

California Club

California Club

$4.50

roasted chicken, applewood bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican crema

Double Duce

Double Duce

$4.50

double stacked steak & chicken, salsa verde, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, chipotle cream sauce

Puffy Beef Taco

Puffy Beef Taco

$4.50

SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA seasoned ground beef, melted queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, frito lay

Birria

Birria

$4.50

SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA. braised beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef consumme for dipping

The Memphis

The Memphis

$4.50

braised beef bbq brisket, grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped pickles, char corn slaw

Land & Sea

Land & Sea

$4.50

skirt steak, grilled shrimp, crunchy radish, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce, cilantro

Loaded Carnitas

Loaded Carnitas

$4.50

8 hour slow roasted pork, crispy cheese, bacon, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeno salsa

Chili Belly

Chili Belly

$4.50

spicy glazed pork belly, sesame ginger slaw, pickled red onions

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$4.50

Blackened shrimp , pickled cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, chili threads, Baja sauce

Turkey Taco

Turkey Taco

$4.50

Flour tortilla, crispy cheese, carved turkey, lettuce, chunky cranberry sauce, crispy shoestring sweet potato

Veggie Tacos

Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$4.50

roasted corn, pico de gallo, mexican crema

General Tso

General Tso

$4.50

cauliflower, sesame/ginger slaw, spring onions, thai chili, toasted sesame seeds

Balsamic Mushrooms

Balsamic Mushrooms

$4.50

balsamic roasted portobello mushrooms, pickled jicama slaw, cilantro, candied pepitas, shoe string fries

Not Tacos

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

French fries topped with gringo meat, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo and drizzled with ranch dressing

Birria Dip Sandwich

Birria Dip Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

"Our version of a French Dip Birria style!" Birria meat, mozzarella cheese, on toasted hoagie roll topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole and side of consommé for dipping. Served with French fries.

Puff Chips w/ Salsa

Puff Chips w/ Salsa

$7.00

Homemade puff chips w/ salsa. Click to add guacamole, queso, or queso + chorizo

Flaming Poppers

Flaming Poppers

$9.00

colossal poppers stuffed with mexican cheese then fried in our spicy breading

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

marinated in fresh citrus, cucumber, diced carrots, red onions, avocado, cilantro, shoestring sweet potatoes

Birria Soup

Birria Soup

$12.00

ramen noodles, braised beef, roasted corn, birria consumme, pickled fresno, cilantro, scallion.

Gringo Pizza

Gringo Pizza

$11.00

ground beef, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, enchilada sauce, mexican crema, spring onion

Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.00

1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese. comes with a side of guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo

Rock N Bowl

Rock N Bowl

$12.00

rice or lettuce, beans, corn relish, cilantro, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño salsa, served in a tortilla shell Choice of chicken, steak, or veggies

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

3 crispy hand rolled blue corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, topped with melted queso, pico, lettuce, sour cream

Fajitas

Fajitas

sauteed pepper and onions. served with rice and beans. sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jack cheese.

Birria Crunch Wrap

Birria Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Braised beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, consumme

Birria Grilled Cheese

Birria Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Birria, bacon, cheese, served with consommé

Birria Rolling Rolls

Birria Rolling Rolls

$6.00+

mozzarella cheese, scallions, cilantro, served with a side of guacamole and a side of consommé

Tortas & Burritos

Cabo Wabo Sandwich

Cabo Wabo Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken breast, melted jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

The Cuban

The Cuban

$13.00

ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard hot-pressed on cuban bread

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour cream, choice of protien

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, American and jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a ciabatta bun, served with fries

Sides

Elote

Elote

$4.00

street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes

Elote Fuego

Elote Fuego

$5.00

street corn with a spicy twist

Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.00

black beans

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00

mexican yellow rice

Mexican Fried Rice

Mexican Fried Rice

$5.00

mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg

Side Chips & Salsa

Side Chips & Salsa

$5.00

regular tortilla chips + salsa

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$3.00

4 oz Guacamole Side

Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$1.00

4 oz homemade salsa

Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.00

queso only

Side Chips Only

Side Chips Only

$2.00

Side of tortilla chips only

Extra Toppings

Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$1.00

4 oz homemade salsa

Side Consumme

$1.00

2 oz Guacamole

$1.50

guacamole only

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.25

Side of Elote Mayo

$0.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side Fresno Peppers

$0.25

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Picked Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Queso Fresco

$0.25

Side Cheetos

$0.25

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Side Jalapeno Salsa

$0.25

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Apple Churros

$7.00

Stuffed Churros

$7.00Out of stock

chocolate stuffed churros

Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock

BEER

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Truly

$6.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Hoppy Place

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Beer

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$6.00

Bucket

$28.00

Lite Bucket

$23.00

Margaritas

Mighty Margarita

$10.00

tequila, orange liqueur, lime mix (5 oz)

Toes In The Sand

$11.00

Hells Bells

$11.00

Smoke On The Water

$11.00

mezcal, orange liqueur, lime mix (5 oz)

Like A Virgin

Like A Virgin

$11.00

tequila, orange liqueur, strawberry, fresno pepper, lime mix (5 oz)

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

$11.00

tequila, orange liqueur, passion fruit, lime mix (5 oz)

Rebel Girl

$11.00

Call Me Maybe

$11.00Out of stock

tequila, orange liqueur, prickly pear, lime mix (5 oz)

Lift Me Up

$11.00

Loco Coco

$11.00

1800 coconut, orange liqueur, lime mix (5 oz)

Pink Cashmere

$11.00

Margaritaville

$15.00

Pearl Cadillac

$18.00

Biggie Smalls

$16.00

Seasonal Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Material Girl

$40.00

avion 44, cointreau, grand marnier, agave, lime, (5 oz)

Margarita Pitcher

$42.00

32 oz margarita pitcher

Don Julio Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco Special

$11.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Dream On

Dream On

$12.00

cuervo tequila, grapefruit, lime, fresno, spices (5 oz)

Black Magic Woman

Black Magic Woman

$13.00

pea flower infused titos vodka, coconut rum, lemon, lime (5 oz)

Island In The Sun

$14.00

patron silver, orange liqueur, pineapple, passion fruit ( 5 oz)

Free Fallin’

$13.00

vida mezcal, chartreuse, luxardo, lime

Long Island

$14.00

Flavored Mojito

$14.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Tito Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Game On

$10.00Out of stock

Car bomb

$7.00Out of stock

Drunkin Apples

$14.00Out of stock

Krak-chata

$13.00Out of stock

Hot & Wild

$11.00

Slushies

Seasonal

$6.00

+Tamarind Straw

$3.00

Mango N/A

$6.00

WINE

Rosé

$9.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Rose

$10.00

Rose Bottle

$36.00

HALLOWEEN

WHICH WHAT?

$13.00

ZOMBIE LAND

$14.00

SMASHIN PUMPKINS

$14.00

GREEN MACHINE

$13.00

NIGHT ON BOURBON ST

$13.00

NFL FOOD

MONEY LINE PIZZA

MONEY LINE PIZZA

$12.00

crispy flour tortilla, carne asada, chipotle salsa, mixed cheese, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso fresco

1/2 TIME NACHOS

1/2 TIME NACHOS

$8.00
SUPER BOWL QUESADILLA

SUPER BOWL QUESADILLA

$10.00

al pastor pork, mixed cheese, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro served with sides of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

G.O.A.T CHICKEN SLIDERS

G.O.A.T CHICKEN SLIDERS

$9.00

3 fried chicken sliders, chipotle mayo, pickles, coleslaw on brioche mini buns

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

French fries topped with gringo meat, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo and drizzled with ranch dressing

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

agua fresca or soda

Bottle Water

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarine Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jaritto

$3.00

Guava Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy an array of delicious gourmet tacos all day and night while paying homage to colorful rock-and-roll pop culture alongside an extensive tequila and specialty cocktail bar.

Website

Location

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209

Directions

Gallery
Taco Rock image
Taco Rock image
Taco Rock image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thunder Burger & Bar
orange star3.7 • 1,295
3056 M ST NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
3207 Grace St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco
orange star4.4 • 893
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Mexicali Blues
orange star4.3 • 1,502
2933 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Alero Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009 Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Saigon Noodles & Grill
orange star4.6 • 2,430
1800 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Il Radicchio
orange star4.5 • 2,361
1801 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mele Bistro - "Your Kitchen"
orange star4.4 • 2,358
1723 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Barley Mac
orange star4.3 • 2,128
1600 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
The Simple Greek
orange star4.6 • 2,127
1731 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Ballston
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Court House
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pentagon City
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Clarendon
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Shirlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston