Chichos 11560 Los Osos Valley Road

11560 Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

BFAST MENU

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Combo Egg Plate

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

BURRITOS

Regular Burrito

$11.00

Beans, rice, cilantro, white onions, house salsa and choice of meat

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Cali Burrito

$12.00

Chichos Burrito

$13.00

Fish Burrito

$13.00

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Fajitas Burrito

$14.00

Alambre Burrito

$14.00

Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

A LA CARTE

Soft Taco

Crispy Taco

$3.75

Fish Tacos

$4.00

Shrimp Tacos

$4.00

Taquitos

$6.00+
Tostada

Tostada

$6.00

Enchilada

$5.00

Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Chichos Nachos

$15.00

Torta

$13.00

Alambre Taco

$6.00

Taco Dilla

$5.00

Sope

$6.00

Chichos Quesadilla

$13.00

Cali Fries

$15.00

Nachos

$10.00

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Flautas (4p)

$12.50

Tamale

$5.00

COMBOS

Taco Combo

$16.00

Enchilada Combo

$15.00

Fajita Combo

$17.00

Meat Combo

$16.00

Make a Combo

$5.00

SOUPS / SALADS

Taco Salad

$12.00

Taco Bowl

$12.00

Green Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Casa Salad

$12.00
Albóndiga Soup

Albóndiga Soup

$7.00+
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

CASA SPECIALS

Molcajete

$26.00

Camarones de La Diabla

$18.00

Colorado Combo

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Menudo

$17.00

Ceviche Combo

$16.00

Pozole

$15.00

KID MENU

Kids Meal

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

SOFT DRINKS

Regular Drink

$3.00

Large Drink

$4.00

Glass Soda

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Perrier

$3.00

Jumex

$2.50

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Refill Aguas Frescas

$1.00

DESSERTS

Churro

$2.00

Flan

$4.00

BOTTLE BEER

Corona Extra

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo 12oz

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

805 Cerveza

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Corona Especial

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Hard Sparkling

$5.50

WINE

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

SIDES

Guacamole

$1.25+

Chipotle Sauce

$1.25+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Pico De Gallo

$0.75+

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Side Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Of Tortillas

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

French Fries

$3.50

Party Trays

Chimichanga Tray

$43.00

Enchiladas Tray

$43.00

Chichos Nachos Tray

Beans Trays

$40.00+

Rice Trays

$40.00+

Crispy Taco Tray (12pc)

$42.00

Taquito Tray (50pc)

$42.00

Fresca Salad Tray

Chicken Fajita Tray

$50.00+

Steak Fajita Tray

$70.00+

Chile Verde Tray

$50.00+

Meat Tray

Cheese Quesadilla Tray (20pc)

$28.00

Soft Taco Tray (20pc)

$37.00

Burrito Tray (12pc)

$37.00

Flautas Trays (18pc)

$27.00

Tortilla Chips

$6.00+

Salsa Tubs

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

