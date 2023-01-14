Main picView gallery

Taco Roco (2) 2307 Theatre Drive #700

2307 Theatre Drive #700

Paso Robles, CA 93446

BFAST MENU

Machaca & Eggs

$13.50

Two Egg Combo

$13.50

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Chorizo & Eggs

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Chile Verde Omellete

$15.50

Chilaquiles

$15.25

A LA CARTE

Chile Relleno

$6.99

Nachos Regular

$10.50
Tostada

Tostada

$10.50

Sope

$6.99

Quesadilla Supreme

$14.99

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Enchilada

$4.99

Torta

$14.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Taquitos (5)

$10.99

Flour Flautas (3)

$14.99

The Whole Enchilada Combo

$14.99

Quesabirria (1)

$5.00

Nacho Fries

$14.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.99

(1 PLATE)

Veggie Tostada

$11.25

TACOS

Soft Tacos

Crispy Taco

$4.00

3 Crispy Taco

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$6.25

Shrimp Tacos

$6.25

Alambre Taco

$6.00

Veggie Taco

$5.50

3 Quesabirrias

$14.50

3 Amigos Tacos

$13.50

3 soft tacos with cilantro, onions and salsa with your choice of meat. Served with chips topped with beans and cheese

BURRITOS

Regular Burrito

$14.25

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.25

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Chicken Light Burrito

$14.25

Fish Burrito

$14.99

Classic Veggie Burrito

$14.25

Grilled Steak Burrito

$14.99

Chimichanga Burrito

$15.25

Mondo Burrito

$14.25

Chile Relleno Burrito

$14.25

Downtown Burrito

$14.25

Gigante Burrito 12”

$17.50

Burrito Roco

$17.50

Healthy Veggie Burrito

$14.25

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.25

Shredded Beef Burrito

$14.25

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$14.25

COMBOS

Crispy Taco & Cheese Enchilada Combo

$16.25

Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchilada Combo

$17.25

Two Cheese Enchiladas Combo

$17.25

Two Beef Enchiladas Combo

$17.25

Two Chicken Enchiladas Combo

$17.25

Two Crispy Tacos Combo

$16.25

Two Carnitas Enchiladas Combo

$17.25

Pork In Chile Verde Combo

$17.25

Grilled Steak Plate Combo

$18.50

Roasted Carnitas Plate Combo

$17.25

Steak Fajitas Plate Combo

$21.99

Two Fish Taco Combo

$17.25

Grilled Chicken Fajitas Combo

$20.50

Shrimp Rancheros Combo

$21.50

Two Carnitas Soft Tacos Combo

$13.99

Two Shrimp Tacos Combo

$17.50

2 Ceviche Tostadas Combo

$18.75

The Whole Enchilada Combo

$14.99

SOUPS / SALADS

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Albondiga Soup

$6.50

Beef Soup

$6.00

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fresca Salad

$13.25

Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Fish Salad

$16.50

Veggie Fiesta Salad

$14.50

Side Salad

$4.50

SPECIALS

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and choice of meat

Summer Fish Taco

$6.50

Grilled Fish on flour tortilla with ranch, lettuce, tomato, apples, and celery

3 Roll Taquitos

$4.25

HOUSE DISHES

Three Sopes

$18.25

Beef Taco, Burrito and Cheese Enchilada

$15.50

Molcajete

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.99

KID MENU

Kids Combo

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

Kid Nachos

$4.99

BOTTLE BEER

Coors Light

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

805 Cerveza

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

Modelo Especial 32oz

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

WINE

Merlot

Cabernet

Chardonnay

Rose

Weekend Specials

Pozole

$8.50+

Menudo

$8.50+

Ceviche Tostada

$6.75

DESSERTS

Churro

$4.25

Flan

$5.50

Xango

$6.99

SIDES

Guacamole

$1.25+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Pico De Gallo

$0.75+

Chips & Salsa

Side Beans & Rice

$5.75

Side Rice

$5.75

Side Beans

$5.75

Side Of Tortillas

$1.25

Cheese

$1.00

French Fries

$3.75

Side Of Mole Sauce

$1.25

Salsa Tubs

$1.00+

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.25

SOFT DRINKS

Regular Drink

$2.85

Large Drink

$3.25

Glass Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.99

Perrier

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Kid Drink

$1.29

Party Trays

Chimichanga Tray

$43.99

Enchiladas Tray

$43.99

Nachos Supreme Tray

$42.99

Beans Trays

$37.99+

Rice Trays

$37.99+

Crispy Taco Tray

$43.99

Taquito Tray

$43.99

Fresca Salad Tray

$35.99

Fajita Tray

Chile Verde Tray

Meat Tray

Quesadilla Tray

$49.99

Soft Taco Tray

$47.99

Salsa Tubs

$1.00+

Guacamole

$10.99+
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2307 Theatre Drive #700, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Main pic

