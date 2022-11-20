Taco Rosa - Newport Beach

- Home
Popular Items
Starters/Soup&Salad
CALDO DE POLLO
Pulled chicken, sofrito, zucchinis, roasted corn, sweet pepper & cilantro over our specialty chicken stock. Side of cilantro-onion mix, minced serrano, limon & choice of tortillas
POZOLE DE PUERCO
Red chile pork stew, side cabbage, cilantro & onion mix, radishes, lime & tostaditas
TOST/SHRIMP CEVICHE
Blue corn tostadita trio topped with refried beans, cabbage, shrimp ceviche & avocado.
CEVICHE/HALIBUT
Citrus juices, olive oil, minced manzano, serrano chiles & celery, onion, herbs & cilantro. Served with tostaditas.
GUACAMOLE 8 oz
CHIPS, BEANS & SALSA
Bean Dip & Jalapeño salsa.
CHIPS & SALSA
GORDITAS
Two gorditas stuffed with carnitas adovada al pastor, refried beans, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco, & radish escabeche
ESQUITES
Mexican street corn, lime, queso fresco, epazote herb, minced serrano, mayo & garlic butter
QUESO FUNDIDO
Molten cheese, longaniza sausage, roasted Poblano pepper, onion, mushrooms & radish escabeche. Choice of tortillas.
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine hearts roasted pumpkin seeds, tomato & queso fresco
NACHOS
Chile limon chips, chile sauce, refried beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & homemade jalapeno wheels.
TAQ/BEEF
Four red chile beef taquitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, avocado-cilantro crema & crema fresco.
TOST/KING
Chile limon chips, refried beans, chile sauce & melted cheeses, romaine hearts tossed in lime vinaigrette, pico de gallo, sour cream & radish escabeche
TAQ/CK
Four red chile chicken taquitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, avocado-cilantro crema & crema fresco.
CHIPS, BEAN DIP, SALSA & GUACAMOLE
Guacamole, bean dip, Jalapeno salsa & chips.
Quesadillas
Q/ALAMBRE
Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper & cheese quesadilla. Served with sour cream.
Q/ROSA MORENA
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato & grilled onion on a whole wheat tortilla, sour cream & radish escabech
Q/SHRIMP
Oaxaca,pepper jack cheese & shrimp on a flour tortilla, guacamole, and sour cream
Q/SOLO QUESO
Oaxaca & pepper jack on a flour tortilla, guacamole, and sour cream
FRESH MASA QUESADILLA
Authentic masa and potato dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchini, roasted corn & cheeses, guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos
B/AL PASTOR
Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, refried or black beans & a cheese blend on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche
B/ALAMBRE
Steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & cheeses, refried or black beans on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche
B/BEAN & CHEESE
Refried or black beans on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche
B/BLK CALAMARI
Blackened Calamari chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses. Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche
B/BLK CK
Grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses. Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche
B/BLK HALIBUT
Wild blackened Halibut, chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla, topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche
B/BLK SHRIMP
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla, topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses. Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche
B/CARNITAS
Tender pork butt, refried or black beans & cheese blend on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche
B/ROSA
Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, spinach, zucchini, roasted corn, sweet peppers and guacamole in a flour tortilla, tomato-caldillo sauce & melted cheese, side sour cream and radish escabeche
B/STK
Steak adovada, refried or black beans & cheese blend on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche
Burrito Al Pastor
Tacos
GORDITA DE CARNITA (1)
One gordita taco stuffed with carnitas adovada al pastor, refried beans, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco, & radish escabeche
T/ALAMBRE
Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, cheeses & onion-cilantro
T/BLK CALAMARI
Blackened calamari, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco
T/BLK CK
Blackened chicken breast, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco
T/BLK SHRIMP
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco
T/CARNITAS
Tender pork butt, chile sauce, onion-cilantro, limon & chicharron
T/FRITOS
Your choice of potato, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Deep fried taco, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, avocado-cilantro crema, & queso fresco
T/PESCADO FRITO
Wild halibut, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco in a deep fried corn tortilla
T/PASTOR
Grilled pork adovada, pineapple, onion-cilantro mix & limon
T/SALMON
Blackened Salmon, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco
T/STK
Grilled skirt steak, cheese, onion-cilantro & limon
T/FILETE
Charbroiled skirt steak taco sauteed with mushrooms & onions, topped with flamed brie cheese.
Specialties
CARNITAS MICHOACAN
Tender pork butt, chile sauce, onion-cilantro & chicharron, side of Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, radish escabeche & choice of tortillas
COWBOY STK & ENCH
Charbroiled 16 oz bone in ribeye steak, cheese enchilada adovada, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
E/MEX CITY
2Hand-pulled chicken enchiladas, tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco & onion-cilantro, side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
E/OAXACA
Oaxaca cheese enchiladas adovadas, tomato-caldillo sauce & melted cheese, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco, side of Polbano-cilantro rice & black beans.
E/SHRIMP SPC
ROSA FAJITAS
Sofrito, onions, sweet pepper, wine, red chile & tomato-caldillo sauces & garlic butter. Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro sprigs & choice of tortillas.
HALIBUT A LA TALLA
Wild Halibut rubbed in red chile adobo & charbroiled, onion-cilantro, side of spinach, zucchinis, sweet pepper & roasted corn, Poblano-cilantro rice & choice of tortillas
TRIO/TACOS DE FILETE SPC
Skirt steak adovada sauteed with mushrooms and onion, brie cheese, side of Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, & jalapeno salsa
TACOS DE CHILACA
Two roasted & peeled chilaca peppers stuffed with panela cheese topped with spinach, zucchinis, sweet pepper & roasted corn. Poblano-cilanto rice, black beans and radish escabeche
TAQUIZA FOR TWO
Skirt steak, chicken and shrimp adovada over caramelized onions, brie, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & jalapeno salsa. Choice of tortillas.
ROSA BOWL
Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, spinach, zucchinis, sweet peppers, roasted corn, & radish escabeche
ROSA COMBO
Choice of blackened chicken taco or a steak taco paired with your choice of Mexico City chicken or adovada cheese enchilada, side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
MOLE ENCHILADAS
Hand-pulled chicken, mole Poblano sauce, sesame seeds & onions. Served with a side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
CHILE RELLENO CASERO
Roasted Poblano pepper, battered and stuffed with cheese, topped with tomato-caldillo sauce and served with seasonal vegetables, Poblano-cilantro rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Desserts
1/2 CHURROS
CHURROS
Fritters dusted with cinnamon & sugar cane. Served with chocolate and vanilla bean ice cream.
CUATRO LECHES
A four-milk layered cake with caramelized strawberries covered with white chocolate ganache
FLAN
Baked cream cheese tart
CHOCOFLAN
Chocolate cake and flan. Served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Sides
A/CHILES TOREADOS
A/FLOUR TORTILLAS
A/CORN TORTILLAS
A/ENCH CHEESE
A/ENCH/CK
A/ENCH/SHRIMP
A/MEX RICE
A/ POBLANO RICE
A/PICO DE GALLO
A/SOUR CREAM
A/PINTO BEANS
A/BLACK BEANS
A/VEGGIES
ADD CHEESE
ADD JUMBO SHRIMP
AVOCADO SLICES
A/CHILE RELLENO
SIDE SALAD
Small Guac
W/GUAC
ESCABECHE
Kids
NA Drinks
ESPRESSO
CAFÉ LATTE
CAPPUCCINO
CAFÉ MEXICANO
JASMINE GREEN TEA
HOLY BASIL TEA
EVENING REPOSE TEA
HORCHATA
BTL WATER
PELLEGRINO
TOPO CHICO
LEMONADE
SODA
ICED TEA
MILK
VIRGIN DRINK
COFFEE
MICHELADA (NON-ALCOH)
OJ
Cranberry Juice
FOOD
Asada con Huevos
Skirt steak adovada choice of eggs, refried beans, potatoes, radish escabeche, jalapeno salsa & choice of tortillas
B/A La Mexicana
Burrito w/scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, serrano, cilantro, black beans, & cheese, chile sauce, melted cheese & avocado-cilantro crema
B/Machaca
Burrito with eggs scrambled w/ shredded beef, tomatoes & onions. Topped with red chile sauce & melted cheeses. Radish escabeche.
B/Potato & Chorizo
Burrito with scrambled eggs, potato, chorizo, refried beans, mixed cheese, chile sauce, melted cheese & avocado-cilantro crema
Beef Machaca Plate
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomatoes and onion. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans & radish escabeche. Choice of tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, salsas, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, avocado-cilantro crema & refried beans
Eggs Potato & Chorizo Plate
Scrambled eggs potato & chorizo, side of Mexican rice, refried beans, radish escabeche & choice of tortillas
Freshly milled Pancakes
Three served with strawberries, whipping cream, butter & syrup
Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Scrambled eggs sauteed with tomato, serrano, onion & cilantro, side of Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, radish escabeche & choice of tortillas
Mexican Mollete
1/2 bolillo bread topped with smashed avocado, tomato & radish escabeche
Omelete Sonora
Three egg omelet, zucchinis, spinach, roasted corn, avocado, cheese, chile sauce, side of sour cream, black beans & choice of tortillas.
H / RANCHEROS
2 eggs sunny side up on top of a corn tortilla w/beans and topped with our tomato caldillo sauce. Mexican rice and refried beans.
