Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Taco Rosa - Newport Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2632 San Miguel Rd

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Popular Items

T/BLK CK
T/STK
T/BLK SHRIMP

Starters/Soup&Salad

CALDO DE POLLO

$13.00

Pulled chicken, sofrito, zucchinis, roasted corn, sweet pepper & cilantro over our specialty chicken stock. Side of cilantro-onion mix, minced serrano, limon & choice of tortillas

POZOLE DE PUERCO

$13.00

Red chile pork stew, side cabbage, cilantro & onion mix, radishes, lime & tostaditas

TOST/SHRIMP CEVICHE

$20.00

Blue corn tostadita trio topped with refried beans, cabbage, shrimp ceviche & avocado.

CEVICHE/HALIBUT

$22.00

Citrus juices, olive oil, minced manzano, serrano chiles & celery, onion, herbs & cilantro. Served with tostaditas.

GUACAMOLE 8 oz

$10.00

CHIPS, BEANS & SALSA

$6.00

Bean Dip & Jalapeño salsa.

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

GORDITAS

$15.00

Two gorditas stuffed with carnitas adovada al pastor, refried beans, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco, & radish escabeche

ESQUITES

$13.00

Mexican street corn, lime, queso fresco, epazote herb, minced serrano, mayo & garlic butter

QUESO FUNDIDO

$17.00

Molten cheese, longaniza sausage, roasted Poblano pepper, onion, mushrooms & radish escabeche. Choice of tortillas.

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Romaine hearts roasted pumpkin seeds, tomato & queso fresco

NACHOS

$12.00

Chile limon chips, chile sauce, refried beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & homemade jalapeno wheels.

TAQ/BEEF

$13.00

Four red chile beef taquitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, avocado-cilantro crema & crema fresco.

TOST/KING

$13.00

Chile limon chips, refried beans, chile sauce & melted cheeses, romaine hearts tossed in lime vinaigrette, pico de gallo, sour cream & radish escabeche

TAQ/CK

$13.00

Four red chile chicken taquitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, avocado-cilantro crema & crema fresco.

CHIPS, BEAN DIP, SALSA & GUACAMOLE

$16.00

Guacamole, bean dip, Jalapeno salsa & chips.

Quesadillas

Q/ALAMBRE

$16.00

Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper & cheese quesadilla. Served with sour cream.

Q/ROSA MORENA

$13.00

Melted cheese, avocado, tomato & grilled onion on a whole wheat tortilla, sour cream & radish escabech

Q/SHRIMP

$19.00

Oaxaca,pepper jack cheese & shrimp on a flour tortilla, guacamole, and sour cream

Q/SOLO QUESO

$10.00

Oaxaca & pepper jack on a flour tortilla, guacamole, and sour cream

FRESH MASA QUESADILLA

$15.00

Authentic masa and potato dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchini, roasted corn & cheeses, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos

B/AL PASTOR

$16.00

Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, refried or black beans & a cheese blend on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche

B/ALAMBRE

$19.00

Steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & cheeses, refried or black beans on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche

B/BEAN & CHEESE

$10.00

Refried or black beans on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche

B/BLK CALAMARI

$18.00

Blackened Calamari chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses. Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche

B/BLK CK

$16.00

Grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses. Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche

B/BLK HALIBUT

$23.00

Wild blackened Halibut, chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla, topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche

B/BLK SHRIMP

$19.00

Blackened Shrimp, chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, in a flour tortilla, topped with chile sauce & melted cheeses. Served with poblano-cilantro rice, sour cream & radish escabeche

B/CARNITAS

$16.00

Tender pork butt, refried or black beans & cheese blend on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche

B/ROSA

$12.00

Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, spinach, zucchini, roasted corn, sweet peppers and guacamole in a flour tortilla, tomato-caldillo sauce & melted cheese, side sour cream and radish escabeche

B/STK

$19.00

Steak adovada, refried or black beans & cheese blend on a flour tortilla, sour cream and radish escabeche

Burrito Al Pastor

$16.00

Tacos

GORDITA DE CARNITA (1)

$7.50

One gordita taco stuffed with carnitas adovada al pastor, refried beans, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco, & radish escabeche

T/ALAMBRE

$5.50

Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, cheeses & onion-cilantro

T/BLK CALAMARI

$6.00

Blackened calamari, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco

T/BLK CK

$6.00

Blackened chicken breast, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco

T/BLK SHRIMP

$6.00

Blackened Shrimp, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco

T/CARNITAS

$4.00

Tender pork butt, chile sauce, onion-cilantro, limon & chicharron

T/FRITOS

$4.00

Your choice of potato, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Deep fried taco, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, avocado-cilantro crema, & queso fresco

T/PESCADO FRITO

$7.00

Wild halibut, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco in a deep fried corn tortilla

T/PASTOR

$4.00

Grilled pork adovada, pineapple, onion-cilantro mix & limon

T/SALMON

$6.00

Blackened Salmon, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco

T/STK

$5.50

Grilled skirt steak, cheese, onion-cilantro & limon

T/FILETE

$7.00

Charbroiled skirt steak taco sauteed with mushrooms & onions, topped with flamed brie cheese.

Specialties

CARNITAS MICHOACAN

$20.00

Tender pork butt, chile sauce, onion-cilantro & chicharron, side of Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, radish escabeche & choice of tortillas

COWBOY STK & ENCH

$36.00

Charbroiled 16 oz bone in ribeye steak, cheese enchilada adovada, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

E/MEX CITY

$16.00

2Hand-pulled chicken enchiladas, tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco & onion-cilantro, side of Mexican rice & refried beans.

E/OAXACA

$16.00

Oaxaca cheese enchiladas adovadas, tomato-caldillo sauce & melted cheese, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco, side of Polbano-cilantro rice & black beans.

E/SHRIMP SPC

$22.00

ROSA FAJITAS

Sofrito, onions, sweet pepper, wine, red chile & tomato-caldillo sauces & garlic butter. Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro sprigs & choice of tortillas.

HALIBUT A LA TALLA

$28.00

Wild Halibut rubbed in red chile adobo & charbroiled, onion-cilantro, side of spinach, zucchinis, sweet pepper & roasted corn, Poblano-cilantro rice & choice of tortillas

TRIO/TACOS DE FILETE SPC

$25.00

Skirt steak adovada sauteed with mushrooms and onion, brie cheese, side of Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, & jalapeno salsa

TACOS DE CHILACA

$16.00

Two roasted & peeled chilaca peppers stuffed with panela cheese topped with spinach, zucchinis, sweet pepper & roasted corn. Poblano-cilanto rice, black beans and radish escabeche

TAQUIZA FOR TWO

$48.00

Skirt steak, chicken and shrimp adovada over caramelized onions, brie, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & jalapeno salsa. Choice of tortillas.

ROSA BOWL

Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, spinach, zucchinis, sweet peppers, roasted corn, & radish escabeche

ROSA COMBO

$16.00

Choice of blackened chicken taco or a steak taco paired with your choice of Mexico City chicken or adovada cheese enchilada, side of Mexican rice and refried beans.

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$16.00

Hand-pulled chicken, mole Poblano sauce, sesame seeds & onions. Served with a side of Mexican rice & refried beans.

CHILE RELLENO CASERO

$15.00

Roasted Poblano pepper, battered and stuffed with cheese, topped with tomato-caldillo sauce and served with seasonal vegetables, Poblano-cilantro rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Desserts

1/2 CHURROS

$4.00

CHURROS

$8.00

Fritters dusted with cinnamon & sugar cane. Served with chocolate and vanilla bean ice cream.

CUATRO LECHES

$9.00

A four-milk layered cake with caramelized strawberries covered with white chocolate ganache

FLAN

$7.00

Baked cream cheese tart

CHOCOFLAN

$9.00

Chocolate cake and flan. Served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Sides

A/CHILES TOREADOS

$2.00

A/FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

A/CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

A/ENCH CHEESE

$8.00

A/ENCH/CK

$8.00

A/ENCH/SHRIMP

$8.00

A/MEX RICE

$4.50

A/ POBLANO RICE

$4.50

A/PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

A/SOUR CREAM

$1.50

A/PINTO BEANS

$4.50

A/BLACK BEANS

$4.50

A/VEGGIES

$6.00

ADD CHEESE

$2.00

ADD JUMBO SHRIMP

$9.00

AVOCADO SLICES

$2.00

A/CHILE RELLENO

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Small Guac

$5.00

W/GUAC

$3.00

ESCABECHE

$3.00

Kids

K/BURR/BN/CH

$7.00

K/BURR/CK

$8.00

K/ENCH

$7.00

K/MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

K/QUES

$7.00

K/QUES/CK

$8.00

K/QUES/STK

$9.00

K/TENDERS

$7.00

K/TAQUITOS CHICKEN

$7.00

K/TAQUITOS BEEF

$7.00

K/ CK TACO

$7.00

NA Drinks

FOOD

Asada con Huevos

$20.00

Skirt steak adovada choice of eggs, refried beans, potatoes, radish escabeche, jalapeno salsa & choice of tortillas

B/A La Mexicana

$12.00

Burrito w/scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, serrano, cilantro, black beans, & cheese, chile sauce, melted cheese & avocado-cilantro crema

B/Machaca

$13.00

Burrito with eggs scrambled w/ shredded beef, tomatoes & onions. Topped with red chile sauce & melted cheeses. Radish escabeche.

B/Potato & Chorizo

$12.00

Burrito with scrambled eggs, potato, chorizo, refried beans, mixed cheese, chile sauce, melted cheese & avocado-cilantro crema

Beef Machaca Plate

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomatoes and onion. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans & radish escabeche. Choice of tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Crispy corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, salsas, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, avocado-cilantro crema & refried beans

Eggs Potato & Chorizo Plate

$14.00

Scrambled eggs potato & chorizo, side of Mexican rice, refried beans, radish escabeche & choice of tortillas

Freshly milled Pancakes

$8.00

Three served with strawberries, whipping cream, butter & syrup

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$14.00

Scrambled eggs sauteed with tomato, serrano, onion & cilantro, side of Poblano-cilantro rice, black beans, radish escabeche & choice of tortillas

Mexican Mollete

$14.00

1/2 bolillo bread topped with smashed avocado, tomato & radish escabeche

Omelete Sonora

$15.00

Three egg omelet, zucchinis, spinach, roasted corn, avocado, cheese, chile sauce, side of sour cream, black beans & choice of tortillas.

H / RANCHEROS

$15.00

2 eggs sunny side up on top of a corn tortilla w/beans and topped with our tomato caldillo sauce. Mexican rice and refried beans.

DRINK

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660

