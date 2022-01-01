Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Sabe

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV

Denver, CO 80222

Popular Items

#2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken
#6 Al Pastor
Guac & Chips

TACOS

#1 Adobo Chicken

$4.79

guacamole, napa slaw, pico de gallo, spicy aeoli

#2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$4.99

carrots, celery, ranch crema, blue cheese

#3 Carne Asada

$5.29

napa slaw, diced onions, pickled jalapeno, avocado aioli, cilantro

#4 Korean Beef

$5.29

curry crema, creamy slaw, saffron crema, pickled onion

#5 Pescado

$5.79

choice of grilled or fried cod, creamy slaw, saffron crema, pickled onion

#6 Al Pastor

$4.79

pork, napa slaw, pickled onions, grilled pineapple, cotija cheese, avocado aioli

#7 Cauliflower Tikka

$4.79

cucumber slaw, carrots, curry mayo, cilantro

APPS

Tres Cheese Quesadilla

$5.59

queso fresco, cotija cheese, pepper jack, crema

Nachos

$12.99

choice of chicken, beef or lamb, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, house salsa, spicy aioli, ranch crema

Elote

$4.79

queso fresco, red chili pepper, lime, crema

Guac & Chips

$5.99

homemade guacamole topped with pico de gallo and cilantro

Queso & Chips

$5.99

spicy queso topped with pico de gallo and cilantro

Chips And Salsa

$3.99

SIDES

SD Avocado

$1.50

SD Avocado Aeoli

$1.00

SD Curry Crema

$0.75

SD Guac

$1.50

SD Harissa Aioli

$0.75

SD Hot Sauce

$1.50

SD Napa Slaw

$1.50

SD Pickled Mango

$1.00

SD Pico de Gallo

$0.75

SD Ranch Crema

$0.75

SD Saffron Crema

$0.75

SD Salsa

$1.50

SD Spicy Aioli

$0.75

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.49

Jarritos

$3.49

Smart Water

$3.49

Rani

$3.49

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$4.29

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.29

Kids Steak Taco

$4.29

