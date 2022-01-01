Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taco Shop

review star

No reviews yet

166 W 4th St

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters / Tapas

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.00

shrimp w/olive oil, garlic, white wine, guindilla pepper

Quesadillla

$10.00

toasted flour tortilla filled with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

fried calamari, chipotle aioli dip

Tamales

$5.00

Ceviche

$10.00

catch of the day w/lime, riccoto Peruvian chile, & tri-color pepper

Chorizo

$9.00

sautéed chorizo with onions and rioja wine

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.50

Side of Sour Cream

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

grilled corn with lime, cayenne & coutija cheese

*************

Octopus Quesadilla

$12.00

Boquerones con Pan Tostados

$8.00

Soups

Lentil Soup W/Chorizo

$6.00

Tortilla Soup

$5.00

chicken soup w/pasilla chile, epazote

Lentil Soup No Chorizo

$5.00

Tacos

savory pork belly w/ jalpeño pickled red onions

Baja Fish Taco

$4.00

catch of the day in Negro Modelo batter

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

slow braised short ribs w/avocado leaf

Pork Belly Taco

$4.00

savory pork belly w/ jalpeño pickled red onions

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.00

slow cooked pork baked in banana leaves with yucatecan relish

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00

roasted chicken rubbed w/8 spices in a tomato-chipotle stew

Steak Taco

$4.00

grilled outer skirt beef marinated in our special dry rub

Portobello Taco

$4.00

oven baked mushrooms w/fire roasted poblano peppers, fresca cheese

Spicy Chorizo Taco

$4.00

homemade Spanish sausage w/paprika & ancho chile

Rajas Con Papas Taco

$4.00

poblano rajas w/zuchinni, grilled corn & potatoes

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Rajas con papas tacos spicy

$2.00

Sm nachos de LA casa

$4.00

Escargot Taco

$6.00

********

Entrees

8oz. Hamburger

$14.00

Muenster cheese, caramelized onions

Fajitas

$18.00

Burrito Ranchero

$19.00

flour tortilla filled with grilled skirt steak or chicken breast, rice, beans & cheese with salsa ranchera

Burrito Xochimilco

$19.00

Flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach,mushrooms, onions, tomatoes

Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.00

Chimichangas

$18.00

Blackened Tilapia

$20.00

rice, tomato compote

Salmon a La Plancha

$24.00

Skirt Steak

$25.00

chimichurri, fries

Pollo Al Ajillo

$20.00

chicken, potatoes, garlic sauce

Salmon Fajitas

$16.00

Paella / Arroces

Paella Valenciana

$22.00+

chicken, chorizo, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari

Paella De La Huerta

$22.00+

mushrooms, asparagus, squash, quail eggs

Arroz con Pollo

$22.00+

chicken, chorizo, rice

Cocktails/Wine by the Glass - (Takeout orders must include food)

Executive Order from Governor: All TAKE OUT Alcohol must be accompanied by food. We suggest PAPAS CON RAJAS $2 TEX MEX NACHOS (shareable 4ppl) $4

Boozy Edition

$22.00

Margarita Frozen

$6.00+

Margarita Rock

$6.00+

Sangria

$6.00+

Pina Colada

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Wine Glass

$12.00+

Frozee

$8.00

Tequila Shot

$4.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bottomless Brunch

$20.00

Premium Shot

$10.00

Speciality Cocktail

$15.00

Tamarind martini

$11.00

Banana Martini

$12.00

Beer - (Takeout orders must include food)

X X Amber

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Mahou

$6.00

Buckler Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Zenilla "Cider"

$6.00

Docs draft

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Boozy Edition

The Boozy Edition

$22.00

Soft Drinks

Jarritos

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water Bottle Lt

$8.00

Small Water

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Specials (all proceeds donated to Gleason's Give a Kid a Dream)

Papas con Rajas Taco

$2.00

Tex Mex Nachos (to share, up to 4ppl)

$4.00

Day Specials

Octopus Quesadilla

$12.00

Calamari taco

$6.00

Boquerones Con pan Tostados

$7.00

Salmon Fajitas

$16.00

French Fries

$4.00

Clams & Mussels in White wine

$10.00

Nachos Chicken

$12.00

Nachos beef

$12.00

Escargots with Garlic

$8.00

Mussels in white wine

$10.00

Cigar Night

Hand Crafted Cigar

$10.00

Cigar,Bourbon,Steak Tacos

$21.00

Birddog Bourbon 7 Years

$14.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Cigar At Cost

$5.50

Happy Hours

Happy Hours/tacos

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’ve taken a pillar of Mexican street food and elevated it to new gastronomical heights.Experience a taste of Mexico like no other in NYC. Phone (212) 675-1955

Website

Location

166 W 4th St, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
The Taco Shop image
The Taco Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Market Table
orange star4.3 • 1,736
54 Carmine Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Cuba Rum Bar
orange star4.1 • 2,086
222 Thompson Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Three of Cups Soho
orange starNo Reviews
150 Sullivan St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
orange starNo Reviews
194 Bleecker St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Taim - West Village
orange star4.5 • 4,991
222 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L'Artusi
orange star4.8 • 3,729
228 West 10th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston