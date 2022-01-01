The Taco Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’ve taken a pillar of Mexican street food and elevated it to new gastronomical heights.Experience a taste of Mexico like no other in NYC. Phone (212) 675-1955
Location
166 W 4th St, New York, NY 10014
Gallery
