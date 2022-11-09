Main picView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Society 1512 Commerce St. Dallas, TX

review star

No reviews yet

1512 Commerce St

Dallas, TX 75201

Popular Items

Quesadilla
OG Steak Taco
Chips Y Salsa

Starter

Chips Y Salsa

$5.00

Tacos

OG Steak Taco

$4.00

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.00

Pastor Taco

$4.00

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Brisket

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Cod

$4.00

Veggie Taco

$4.00

BF Sausage Taco

$3.50

BF Bacon Taco

$3.50

BF Potato Taco

$3.50

BF Steak Taco

$4.50

BF Chorizo Taco

$3.50

BF Chicken Taco

$3.50

BF Veggie Taco

$3.50

Bean & Cheese

$3.50

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

BF Sausage Burrito

$8.00

BF Bacon Burrito

$8.00

BF Potato Burrito

$8.00

BF Steak Burrito

$9.00

BF Chorizo Burrito

$8.00

BF Chicken Burrito

$8.00

BF Veggies Burrito

$7.00

Bean And Chz Burrito

$5.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Tortas

Torta

$11.00

Salad

The Salad

$10.00

Sides

Traditional RIce

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Water

$1.50

RedBull

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1512 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201

Gallery
Main pic

Map
