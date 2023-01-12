Main picView gallery

The Taco Stand Downtown SD

645 B ST

SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA BURRITO
AL PASTOR TACO
CARNE ASADA TACO

TACOS

AL PASTOR TACO

AL PASTOR TACO

$3.49

ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA

BAJA TACO

BAJA TACO

$3.59

BATTERED FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CAMARON TACO

CAMARON TACO

$3.95

GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.95

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

MUSHROOM TACO

MUSHROOM TACO

$3.29

SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX, AVOCADO, SALSA MILD

NOPAL TACO

NOPAL TACO

$3.29

CACTUS, MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SALSA

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)

$3.95

GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA

POLLO ASADO TACO

POLLO ASADO TACO

$3.49

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

SONORA TACO

$4.99

FLOUR TORTILLA, FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, BEANS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

BURRITOS

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$8.89

ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

BEAN AND CHEESE

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$9.19

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM

CAMARON BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$9.49

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

$10.29

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH ANGUS STEAK, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

MUSHROOM BURRITO

$7.69

SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX, AVOCADO, SALSA MILD

PESCADO BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$8.89

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

VOLCAN

VOLCAN CARNE

VOLCAN CARNE

$5.09
VOLCAN PASTOR

VOLCAN PASTOR

$5.09

QUESADILLAS

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$8.79

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CAMARON QUESADILLA

$9.49

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED SHRIMP AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$9.59

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$8.29

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$8.79

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED CHICKEN AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

EXTRAS

1LB BAG CHIPS

$3.00

1 POUND OF OUR FRESH HAND MADE CHIPS

CARNE ASADA FRIES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$9.65

FLAMED GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM & CHEESE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.99

FRESH MADE CHIPS WITH GUACAMOLE

CORN ON THE COB

CORN ON THE COB

$3.50

GRILLED CORN SERVED WITH MAYONNAISE, COTIJA AND CHILI POWDER

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

$10.65

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH FLAMED GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), FRIES, GUACAMOLE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE & CHEESE

PLAIN CHIPS

$2.29

SIDE OF CHIPS

SIDES

SIDE BEANS

$2.09

SIDE RICE

$2.09

SIDE GUAC 1.5oz

$1.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.45

SIDE SALSA

$3.00

8oz

SIDE MEAT

$3.99

SIDE TORTILLA

$1.29

PICO DE GALLO

$0.24

NA BEV

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

MEX COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

DASANI

$2.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SIDRAL

$3.50

MINERAGUA

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.50

JAMAICA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

HONEST TEA

$3.50

RETAIL

HATS

$27.99

SOCKS SM/MED

$15.00

SOCKS LG/XL

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hecho a Mano!

Location

645 B ST, SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

