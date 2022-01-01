Taco Stand Encinitas Encinitas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hecho a Mano!
Location
642 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS, CA 92024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
City Tacos - Encinitas
No Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurant
URBN - Encinitas - On the 101 Highway
No Reviews
764 S. Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
1st Street Bar - 656 S. Coast Hwy 101 Ste. F104
3.1 • 179
656 South Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in ENCINITAS
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant