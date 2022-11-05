Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Stand Wynwood

review star

No reviews yet

313 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

Popular Items

AL PASTOR TACO
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
CARNE ASADA TACO

TACOS

AL PASTOR TACO

AL PASTOR TACO

$3.49

ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA

BAJA TACO

BAJA TACO

$3.59

BATTERED FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CAMARON TACO

CAMARON TACO

$3.95

GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.29

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

MUSHROOM TACO

MUSHROOM TACO

$3.29

SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX, AVOCADO, SALSA MILD

NOPAL TACO

NOPAL TACO

$3.29

CACTUS, MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SALSA

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)

$3.95

GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA

POLLO ASADO TACO

POLLO ASADO TACO

$3.49

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

SONORA TACO

$5.29

FLOUR TORTILLA, FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, BEANS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

BURRITOS

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$8.89

ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.29

BEAN AND CHEESE

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$9.19

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM

CAMARON BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$9.49

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

$10.29

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH ANGUS STEAK, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

MUSHROOM BURRITO

$7.69

SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX, AVOCADO, SALSA MILD

PESCADO BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$8.89

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

VOLCAN

VOLCAN CARNE

VOLCAN CARNE

$5.09
VOLCAN PASTOR

VOLCAN PASTOR

$5.09

QUESADILLAS

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$8.79

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CAMARON QUESADILLA

$9.49

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED SHRIMP AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$9.59

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$8.29

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$8.79

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED CHICKEN AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

EXTRAS

1LB BAG CHIPS

$3.50

1 POUND OF OUR FRESH HAND MADE CHIPS

CARNE ASADA FRIES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$9.65

FLAMED GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM & CHEESE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.99

FRESH MADE CHIPS WITH GUACAMOLE

CHURROS

$3.50
CORN ON THE COB

CORN ON THE COB

$4.00

GRILLED CORN SERVED WITH MAYONNAISE, COTIJA AND CHILI POWDER

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

$10.65

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH FLAMED GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), FRIES, GUACAMOLE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE & CHEESE

PLAIN CHIPS

$2.29

SIDE OF CHIPS

SIDES

SIDE BEANS

$2.09

SIDE RICE

$2.09

SIDE GUAC 1.5oz

$1.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.45

SIDE SALSA

$3.00

8oz

SIDE MEAT

$3.99

SIDE TORTILLA

$1.29

PICO DE GALLO

$0.24

NA BEV

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

MEX COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

DASANI

$2.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SIDRAL

$3.00

MINERAGUA

$3.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

JAMAICA

$3.50Out of stock

HORCHATA

$3.50Out of stock

HONEST TEA

$3.00

RETAIL

HATS

$27.99

SOCKS SM/MED

$15.00

SOCKS LG/XL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

313 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Taco Stand image
Taco Stand image

