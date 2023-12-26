Taco Surf PB
4657 Mission Blvd
San Diego, CA 92109
Combination Plates
- #1 Taco & Enchilada$12.99
Crispy or soft taco with beef, chicken, turkey or potato
- #2. Two Soft Tacos$14.39
Came asada or carnitas topped with guacamole
- #3 Enchilada & Chile Relleno$13.69
Choose from beef. Chicken or cheese
- #4 Carne Asada Plate$15.78
Thinly sliced top sirloin served with guacamole, salsa fresco & flour or corn tortillas
- #5 Two Enchiladas$12.99
Beef, chicken or cheese. Served with lettuce & a dollop of sour cream.
- #6 Carnitas Plate$14.39
Crispy pork shoulder served with guacamole and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- #7 MACHACA CON HUEVO$12.99
Shredded beef or turkey scrambled with 3 eggs, red & green bell peppers & onions. Served with salsa fresco, rice, beans & flour or corn tortilla
- #8 CHORIZO CON HUEVO$12.99
Spicy pork sausage scrambled with 3 eggs. Served with salsa fresco, rice, beans, & flour or corn tortillas.
- #9 HUEVOS RANCHEROS$13.46
(2) Fried eggs smothered in Ranchera sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans, & flour or corn tortillas.
- #10 CHILAQUILES$13.46
Soft-fried corn tortilla chips smothered in red sauce, topped with two fried eggs, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese & beans.
- #11. Chicken Fajitas$14.62
Grilled chicken breast with onions, red and green bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca served with rice and beans and choice or corn or flour tortillas
- #12 Burrito Plate$12.99
Shredded beef or chicken burrito
- #13 Tamale Plate$15.31
House made beef or chicken tamales smothered in enchilada sauce with lettuce and cheddar cheese
- 14. Two Crispy Tacos$12.53
Beef, chicken, turkey or potato. Topped with lettuce & cheese.
- 15. Enchiladas Suizas$15.31
Two shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in a tangy, creamy tomatillo sauce. Topped with Jack cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served with rice & beans.
- 16. Shrimp Fajita Plate$15.78
Shrimp tossed in a garlic red sauce with bell peppers & onions. Served with guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice & beans
Build Your Own Burritos
- Build Your Own Breakfast Burrito w/ Meat$12.06
Two eggs served any time on a Flour tortilla.
- Build Your Own Breakfast Burrito (No Meat)$12.06
Two eggs served any time on a Flour tortilla.
- Build Your Own California Burrito$13.46
On a Flour Tortilla
- Build Your Own Veggie Burrito$10.67
Starts with vegetarian pinto beans on a Flour tortilla
Traditional Burritos
- Adobada Burrito$12.99
Grilled seasoned pork with guacamole, cilantro and onions
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.66
Vegetarian refried pinto beans and cheddar cheese
- Beef & Beans Burito$11.60
Shredded beef and refried beans
- Beef Burrito$11.60
Slow cooked shredded beef in ranchera sauce
- BREAKFAST BURRITO TRADITIONAL$12.06
Two eggs with bacon, ham hash browns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- CALIFORNIA Traditional Burrito$13.46
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Hash Browns and Cheese
- Carne Asada Burrito$13.46
Grilled carne asada and fresh guacamole
- Carnitas Burrito$12.99
Crispy carnitas topped with fresh guacamole
- Chicken Burrito$11.60
Slow cooked shredded chicken in ranchera sauce
- Chicken Burrito Mole$13.46
Shredded chicken burrito topped with our mole sauce, cotija cheese And sour cream
- Chicken Fajitas Burrito$12.99
Grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions with sour cream and salsa fresca
- Chile Relleno Burrito$12.99
Chile relleno, rice, cheese and ranchera sauce
- Chorizo & Egg Burrito$12.06
Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo
- Fried Fish Burrito$11.60
Fried fish with cabbage, white sauce and mild salsa
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Burrito$12.76
Grilled fish with cabbage, white sauce, mild red sauce and salsa fresca
- Grilled Salmon Burrito$12.76
Grilled fish with cabbage, white sauce, mild red sauce and salsa fresca
- Grilled Snapper Burrito$12.76
Grilled fish with cabbage, white sauce, mild red sauce and salsa fresca
- Machaca & Eggs Burrito$12.99
Eggs with shredded beef, grilled onions and bell peppers
- Pollo Asado Burrito$12.99
Grilled pollo asada and fresh guacamole
- Shrimp Burrito$14.85
Grilled shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, rice and salsa fresca
- Soyrizo & Egg Burrito$12.06
Eggs scrambled with vegetarian Soyrizo
- SURF & TURF BURRITO$15.08
Flour tortilla stuffed with came asada & shrimp. Rice, fresh avocado slices, chipotle sauce, & salsa fresca
- Turkey Burrito$12.99
Slow cooked turkey shredded and grilled with bell peppers and onions
- YouTube w/ Carne Asada$16.50
- YouTube w/ Chorizo$15.50
Crispy Tacos
Soft Tacos
- Adobada Taco$5.80
Grilled seasoned pork, fresh guacamole, cilantro and onions
- Carne Asada Taco$6.73
Grilled carne asada and fresh guacamole
- Carnitas Taco$5.80
Crispy carnitas and fresh guacamole
- Fried Fish Taco Tu & TH$5.10
Fried fish with cabbage, white sauce and mild red sauce
- Grilled Mahi Taco$6.73
Grilled fish with cabbage, white and red sauces and salsa fresca
- Grilled Salmon Taco$6.73
Grilled fish with cabbage, white and red sauces and salsa fresca
- Grilled Snapper Taco$6.73
Grilled fish with cabbage, white and red sauces and salsa fresca
- Pollo Asado Taco$5.80
Grilled seasoned chicken with fresh guacamole
- Shrimp Taco$6.73
Grilled shrimp with cabbage, white and red sauces and salsa fresca
- White Meat Chicken Taco$5.80
Grilled chicken breast with fresh guacamole
Rolled Tacos
- Chicken Rolled Taco$1.81
- Beef Rolled Taco$1.81
- Potato Rolled Taco$1.81
- Chicken Rolled Taco With Guacamole$2.23
- Beef Rolled Taco With Guacamole$2.23
- Potato Rolled Taco With Guacamole$2.23
- 5 Rolled Tacos w/ Guacamole$9.51
Beef, chicken or potato rolled tacos, topped with guacamole & cheese
- 3 Rolled tacos w/ Guacamole$6.00
Taco Surf Specials
- Two Fried Fish Tacos$12.99
Beer batter- fried Alaskan Pollock tacos on corn tortillas covered with cabbage, white sauce, mild salsa, rice & beans
- Two Grilled Fish Tacos$14.99
Grilled fish served on corn tortillas covered with cabbage, zesty white sauce, our mild salsa & salsa fresca. Served with rice & beans.
- Three Taquitos Plate$9.51
Beef, chicken or potato rolled tacos, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
- 5 Rolled Tacos w/ Guacamole$9.51
Beef, chicken or potato rolled tacos, topped with guacamole & cheese
- Chimichanga$12.30
Beef or chicken & bean burrito deep fried. Topped with guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
- Beef Taco Special MONDAY$10.44
Beef taco, bean tostada, rolled taco w/cheese
Quesadillas
- Adobada Quesadilla$12.53
- Beef Quesadilla$11.14
Shredded beef and cheese
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled carne asada and cheese
- Carnitas Quesadilla$12.53
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.96
Just cheese
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$14.39
Served with guacamole, sour cream & salsa fresco.
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.14
Shredded chicken and cheese
- Pollo Asada Quesadilla$12.53
Grilled chicken and cheese
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.39
Grilled shrimp with onion and bell pepper and cheese
- Turkey Quesadilla$12.53
Shredded turkey with grilled onion and bell pepper and cheese
- White Meat Chicken Quesadilla$12.53
Tortas
- Adobada Torta$13.69
Grilled seasoned pork, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Beef Torta$11.83
Shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Carne Asada Torta$14.15
Grilled carne asada, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Carnitas Torta$13.69
Crisp carnitas, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Chicken Fajitas Torta$13.92
Grilled chicken, bell pepper and onions, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Chicken Torta$11.83
Shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Fried Fish Torta$12.30
Fried fish, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Grilled Mahi Torta$13.46
Grilled fish, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Grilled Salmon Torta$13.46
Grilled fish, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Grilled Snapper Torta$13.46
Grilled fish, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Pollo Asada Torta$13.69
Grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
Breakfast Tortas
- Chorizo Torta$12.06
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Machaca Torta$12.06
Scrambled eggs with peppers and onions, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole
- Ham Torta$12.06
Ham, American cheese, refried beans, lettuce and fresh guacamole. No eggs
- Breakfast Torta$12.06
Scrambled eggs, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo
Tostadas
- Bean Tostada$6.03
Refried beans, lettuce and cheese
- Beef Tostada$7.19
Shredded beef, lettuce and cheese
- Chicken Tostada$7.19
Shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese
- Turkey Tostada$7.89
Shredded turkey with peppers and onion, lettuce and cheese
- Tostada Especial Tostada$11.60
Beans and choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresco , sour cream
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchilada$5.57
Served with lettuce and cheese
- Chicken Enchilada$6.73
Served with lettuce and cheese
- Beef Enchilada$6.73
Served with lettuce and cheese
- Enchilada Suizas plate$15.31
Chicken enchiladas in special green sauce, jack cheese, avocado and sour cream (Rice & Beans)
- Chicken Enchilada Mole plate$15.31
Chicken enchiladas topped with our mole sauce, cotija cheese and sour cream (Rice & Beans)
Salads
- Mexican Caesar$12.06
Our own special Caesar salad loaded with romaine lettuce, avocado, queso enchilada & our special tomatillo Caesar dressing, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
- Blackened Salmon Caesar$17.99
Our special caesar topped with backened salmon.
- Shrimp Ceviche Wedge$12.53
Fresh lettuce topped with our famous shrimp ceviche, avocado & yummy Mexican cheese.
- Chicken Fajitas Salad$15.78
White chicken meat grilled with bell peppers & onions. Topped with avocado, cheddar & Jack cheese, sour cream, & salsa fresco. Served over a crisp flower tortilla, layered with beans & shredded iceberg lettuce.
- Dinner Salad$6.50
Iceberg lettuce salsa fresco, black olives, Spicy carrots.
Bowls
- Tourmo Bowl$12.99
Grilled fish, chicken, steak or shrimp stacked over a bed of rice, topped with beans sliced avocado & green onion.
- Pump House Bowl$11.60
Grilled veggies, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice, topped with beans, sliced avocado & green onion.
- Primal Bowl$12.99
Grilled fish, chicken, steak or shrimp tossed with mushrooms, grilled onions & bell peppers, & sour cream, topped with cheese & salsa fresco.
Burger
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
- Beans$3.48
- Carrots$2.78
- Chips$2.08
- Chips & Guac$7.50
- Enchilada Sauce$3.48
- Guacamole$6.96
- Ranchera Sauce$3.48
- Rice$3.48
- Salsa Fresca$3.48
- Side Meat
- Small Side Enchilada$2.81
- Small Side Guacamole$3.75
- Small Side Ranchera$2.81
- Small Side Salsa Fresca$2.66
- Small Side Sour Cream$2.66
- Small Side Suizas$3.75
- Sour Cream$3.48
- Suizas Sauce$7.13
- Tortillas$3.48
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
